Highlights The brawl during the Brazil vs. Argentina match may result in a points deduction for Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers, as per FIFA's Disciplinary Code.

Lionel Messi and other players expressed concern for the safety of families in the stands during the incident, emphasizing the potential for tragedy.

A points deduction could severely impact Brazil's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, as they are currently in sixth place and struggling for form.

The brawl that broke out inside the Maracana stadium during Brazil's match against Argentina could have massive aftershocks for the home side. According to reports, one FIFA rule means that Brazil could face a potential points deduction because of the incident.

The two nations renewed their feisty affair in a recent World Cup qualifying match, which saw Lionel Messi clash with Rodrygo. Argentina would eventually run out 1-0 victors, thanks to a goal in the 63rd minute from former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi, which handed Brazil a first defeat in a World Cup qualifying match at home.

However, the main headline news from the game came from an incident which occurred before the match even kicked off. There was chaos in the stands of the stadium as tempers flared between both sets of fans, with Emiliano Martinez and other players intervening as the police stepped in. The match was postponed for almost 30 minutes as Lionel Messi led the visiting squad from the field.

Messi believes there "could have been a tragedy"

Although his country were ultimately victorious on the night, Messi's thoughts remained focused on the brawl following the final whistle. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner described how the players were concerned for the families who were sat in the stands while everything was unfolding.

"It was bad because we saw how they were beating people. The police, as happened in the Libertadores final, were once again repressing the people with night sticks. "We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, it could have ended in tragedy. You think about the families, the people who are there, who don't know what's going on and we were more concerned about that than playing a match that, at that point, was of secondary importance."

Brazil captain Marquinhos, who also attempted to diffuse the tension in the stands, echoed those sentiments after the final whistle too. The Paris Saint-Germain defender described how it was hard for players on the pitch to comprehend what was going on.

"We were worried about the families, women and children that we were seeing in panic up there in the stands. Down on the pitch it was hard for us to understand what was going on, it was a very scary situation."

Brazil could face further punishment after brawl

Apart from concerning players and everyone else in attendance, there could be further implications after the chaos at the Maracana, which specifically affects Brazil. According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, the five-time World Cup winners could face a possible points deduction in their World Cup qualifying table.

The reason for that is because of a rule in FIFA's Disciplinary Code. Article 17 dictates that 'associations and clubs are liable for inappropriate behaviour on the part of one or more of their supporters'. It goes on to say that they are liable for any incidents and that they might be subject to punishment even if they submit proof that there was no negligence on their part.

Globo reports that FIFA is set to open an investigation into the events before the game and that while the code does not provide specific punishments for offences, potential penalties from the investigation could involve: "fines, playing one or more matches without an audience (or with a limited audience), a ban on playing games in a certain stadium, an obligation to play on a neutral field or even deduction of points and expulsion from competitions."

Read More: Brazil vs Argentina rivalry: Origins, head-to-head and best matches

What a points deduction could mean for Brazil

Should FIFA decide to dock points from the Seleção, then they will have a huge task in front of them to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Brazil are currently sixth in the CONMEBOL qualifying table, losing half of their initial six matches.

Only the top six teams automatically qualify for the tournament, with the seventh going into a play-off round with teams from different federations. You would imagine that Brazil could recover anyway even in the unlikely event of a points deduction, but given their poor form thus far, another blow to their qualifying hopes is the last thing they will want.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 - CONMEBOL Table Position Country Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Points 1. Argentina 6 5 0 1 15 2. Uruguay 6 4 1 1 13 3. Colombia 6 3 3 0 12 4. Venezuela 6 2 3 1 9 5. Ecuador 6 3 2 1 8* 6. Brazil 6 2 1 3 7 7. Paraguay 6 1 2 3 5 8. Chile 6 1 2 3 5 9. Bolivia 6 1 0 5 3 10. Peru 6 0 2 4 2

* Dedcuted three points