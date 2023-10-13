Highlights Brazil's 1-1 draw with Venezuela ended their 15-game winning streak at home in World Cup qualifiers, a shock result for the dominant team.

Neymar was hit with a bag of popcorn thrown by angry Brazilian fans after the match, showing that some supporters still don't hold him in high regard.

Interim coach Fernando Diniz expressed his disagreement with the fans' behavior, emphasizing that it was disrespectful and did not contribute anything positive.

Brazil had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in their South American World Cup Qualifier. South American nations have started their qualification process for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, in their third match of the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Brazil were held to a shock draw against Venezuela, who are looking to qualify for their first ever World Cup.

It was a result that ended Brazil's incredible 15-game winning streak at home in World Cup qualifiers. The last time they failed to win a home qualifier was against Uruguay in 2016.

Arsenal centre back, Gabriel, had given Selecao the lead in the 50th minute and another routine win appeared to be on the cards. But with just five minutes remaining, Eduard Bello equalised to shock the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba. That shock turned to anger when the final whistle was blown and Brazil had to settle for a draw despite dominating the match.

Brazil fans throw popcorn at Neymar

And their anger, it seemed, was aimed towards Neymar. As the Al Hilal man was leaving the pitch, he was struck on the head by a bag of popcorn the Brazil supporters threw. It left Neymar fuming as he tried to identify the culprit.

Last month, Neymar overtook Pele's record as Brazil's all-time top goalscorer and now has 79 goals for his country. However, it seems some Brazilian fans still don't hold him in the same regard as previous Brazilian legends with their behaviour following the Venezuela draw.

Brazil are currently being managed by Fernando Diniz who has taken temporary charge of the side after Tite left the role after elimination in the quarter finals of the World Cup in Qatar. He will be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti next year. Diniz is also currently in charge of Brazilian side, Fluminense, and is hoping to ensure Brazil safely qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

And he wasn't impressed with the treatment of Brazil fans towards Neymar. After the match, he said: "I completely disagree. If the fan wants to curse, wants to boo, that's fine. But throwing a pack of popcorn doesn't add anything to anyone. I think it's even disrespectful to those who came to play with and tried to do their best. But we also can't blame the tie only on the field and only on the heat, because we had everything. We had countless chances to score the second, third, fourth goals and we didn't score. And the goal they scored was an avoidable goal, which was a tactical error and game-reading error, a mismatch in defending."

Ahead of the match with Venezuela, he had hoped a front-three of Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo would be enough to see off their opponents.

"(Neymar and Vinicius) are extremely good players, very intelligent, skilful and they like each other, there is also Rodrygo, a player of a very high level," he said. "We hope they get on well in tomorrow's game, as they have done in training, and that they can have a great game."

And after leading Brazil to victories in their first two qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, Neymar had some very high praise for the interim boss.

“Diniz is a great coach, one of the best we have in world football, in my opinion,” Neymar said. “The freedom he gives us, not only to me, but to all the players, and the trust that he instils is the most important thing.”