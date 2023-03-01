Brazilian footballer admits he tried copying Cristiano Ronaldo's diet - it did not go well at all.

Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspiration and role model for millions of people around the world.

The Portuguese footballer has established himself as one of the greatest players in the sport's history.

At 38 years old, Ronaldo continues to shine and score goals almost at will in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

Ronaldo is a model professional who does everything in his power to ensure success on the pitch.

Gabriel Menino is one of many people who looks up to Ronaldo.

The Brazilian, who plays for Palmeiras, thought it would be a good idea to copy Ronaldo's diet during the 2020/21 season.

Not only did Menino want to emulate Ronaldo's success on the pitch, he wanted to look like him too.

However, it did not go well for the Palmeiras man.

Gabriel Menino admits he tried copying Cristiano Ronaldo's diet

“I was within my weight, but I wanted to change. I spoke to Mirtes Stancanelli, Palmeiras’ nutritionist, and asked her to do Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet,” Menino told Palmeiras Cast, per talkSPORT.

“I started the diet and the next day both of the players ahead of me were injured. Who had to go to the game? me!

“The diet was like this: for breakfast there was an egg and supplements. The pre-workout was supplements. For lunch, it could be fish and salad. Afternoon snack was more supplements. For dinner, again fish and salad. Before going to sleep, more supplements."

Menino did not last long in his first match after following Ronaldo's diet.

He added, per Goal: “I was warming up and couldn't take any more running. I just thought, 'I'm going to die.' Five minutes into the game, I couldn't run anymore. I don't know how he does it. I would need to be substituted.

"She [Mirtes] saw from above that I was not well. She asked the masseur to bring me gel and isotonic. I took advantage of the fact that Weverton was in attendance and consumed it."

Ronaldo's diet isn't for everyone, that's for sure.

When is Cristiano Ronaldo next in action?

Ronaldo has had a brilliant start to life in Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old has scored eight goals and recorded two assists in his opening six games for Al Nassr.

His brilliance has seen him named the Saudi League Player of the Month for February.

He will be back in action when Al Nassr host Al Batin on Friday evening.

Al Batin are rock bottom of the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo will no doubt fancy his chances of adding to his goal tally against the struggling side.

