A Brazilian footballer has tragically passed away just moments before he was set to take to the pitch to play a game. Gabriel Popo, 26, was set to take part in a match for XV de Jau against Uniao Suzano in the Paulista Serie A3 but suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The game was abandoned as a result.

The attacking midfielder spent the entirety of his footballing career in his native country and featured for the likes of Sampaio-MA, Boa Esporte, and Moto Club-MA before joining XV de Jau in January 2025. Tributes have poured in for the footballer, who will be remembered for the joy and passion he had for the sport.

Tributes Pour in For Gabriel Popo

His club have released a statement

In a statement released by XV de Jau, they said:

"Gabriel Popo: forever in our history and in our hearts. Nothing prepares us for goodbyes like this. Popo left us too soon, but his joy, his talent and his passion for football will remain alive in each one of us. "Popo, we will play, we will wear this jersey and we will come back stronger for you!"

Other clubs such as Paulista FC and Rio Branco Sports Club have also sent their condolences to the family of the 26-year-old, while former club Santa Cruz released a lengthy statement of their own:

"With deep regret, we mourn the passing of Gabriel Protasio Gomes, better known as Gabriel Popó, who defended the colors of Time do Povo in 2023. He left us due to a sudden illness, and his early departure leaves an immense void. Our condolences to his family, friends and especially to his daughter Mayla. May God comfort everyone in this time of pain."