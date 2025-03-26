Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre was one of the starting players for Brazil in their embarrassing 4-1 loss to Argentina on Tuesday evening - and the Brazilian media reacted judgingly to his performance, as the national team were soundly beaten by Lionel Scaloni's men in Buenos Aires.

The top two of the World Cup 2026 qualification process went head-to-head, with Argentina already clear at the head of the table - and they proved why after a rapid start in the capital. Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Giuliano Simeone got themselves on the scoresheet, with Andre's Wolves teammate Matheus Cunha bagging his first goal for the national side in what turned out to be a consolation.

World Media React to Andre Performance for Brazil

The midfielder was on the losing side in a high-profile clash

But in a game of such magnitude, Andre was trusted to play in the tenacious midfield battle. It's a privilege for Wolves fans to see their Premier League stars play with world-class talents; Cunha's goal said it all, whilst fellow Molineux star Joao Gomes was even introduced at half-time to switch things up in Buenos Aires.

Andre's statistics - Argentina vs Brazil, 25 March 2025 Stats Output Accurate Passes 35/36 Ground Duels 9 Ground Duels Won 6 Dribbled Past 2 Successful Dribbles 1 Touches 45

And although Andre went off just moments before the end, he earned a relatively good report from most Brazilian outlets - though some were contrasted with their comments on how he had played.

Beginning with news outlet 'Gaucha ZH', they expressed sorrow for Andre, with the rest of the Brazil side leaving him 'exposed' in midfield - and he was heralded for his ability to keep hold of the ball as opposed to teammate Joelinton. The publication said:

"Exposed, he was unable to close the spaces in the Brazilian midfield. With the ball at his feet, he practically never missed a pass. He was substituted at the end."

Another praised his performance in global publication GOAL - and they suggested that whilst Andre struggled to take the ball forward, his energy in the midfield certainly didn't go amiss. They added:

"(6/10): Thrown into the XI after a late cameo last week and he struggled with forward progression, but threw in a few decent tackles."

However, there were negative views on Andre's performance - with outlet Globo stating that he must improve for the national team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre has made 11 caps for Brazil.

Having been dominated by Argentina's attack, that saw Andre ranking quite lowly when it comes to those across the pitch, purely because of the onslaught by their South American rivals. It read:

"Patrolled by the Argentine offensive volume. He still needs to perform at a high level for the National Team. Rating: 4.5."

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 26-03-25.

