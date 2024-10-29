Media in Brazil have offered a potential reason as to why national hero Vinicius Junior wasn't crowned the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner. The 24-year-old was the heavy favourite to win the award, with leaked results on the day even showing the winger in first place.

However, the actual result saw Manchester City midfielder Rodri take home the golden ball, with Vinicius coming in second - something that the player only found out hours before the ceremony was scheduled to take place. Now, though, it has been suggested that Vinicius' performances in the national team may have been the catalyst for why the Madrid number seven was ultimately snubbed.

Copa America Display Listed as a Reason for Ballon d'Or loss

Vinicius and Brazil struggled over the summer

The main theory given as to why Vinicius didn't walk away with the Ballon d'Or is that his poor performances during the Copa America let him down. The Brazilian national team were slammed going into the tournament, with legendary figure Ronaldinho originally calling the squad the worst in history, before backtracking and claiming his comments were part of a PR stunt.

Things didn't fare much better for them during the tournament, as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Uruguay on penalties. This has led to Bahia-based outlet Jornal A Tarde suggesting that this could be the reason why the Brazilian superstar was not crowned champion, with a report stating:

"The Brazilian, in turn, had a brilliant season, winning La Liga, the Champions League and the European Super Cup. In total, the number 7 played 39 games, scoring 24 goals and providing nine assists. Despite the positive numbers, the striker had a poor performance in the Copa America, where the Brazilian team was eliminated in the quarterfinals, which must have influenced the vote."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinicius Junior picked up as many yellow cards as he did goals at the 2024 Copa America (2).

This notion was seconded by Estedao, who believe that Rodri's impressive showing at Euro 2024 in comparison, served as an added reason for his victory:

"What may have weighed heavily, in the journalists' assessment, is Vini Jr.'s performance with the Brazilian national team. In the Copa America, the striker was criticized for not being able to take Brazil past the quarterfinals - in the same way he excelled at Real Madrid. Rodri, in addition to losing only one game for Manchester City last season, won the European Championship with the Spanish national team."

His disappointing displays have not prevented some of his international teammates from coming to his aid, with Tottenham star Richarlison slamming the decision to have Rodri be crowned over his compatriot.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore - accurate as of 29/10/2024