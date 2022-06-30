Highlights Brazil's rich football culture and tough conditions have produced some of the most skillful and talented players in the world, such as Neymar and Ronaldinho.

The country has a history of producing top-class defenders, including Roberto Carlos and Cafu, who were integral to Brazil's success.

Legendary players like Pele and Ronaldo have solidified their place as Brazil's greatest ever

The nation of Brazil is both football mad and football royalty. The beautiful game is played from the beaches to the favelas, by young and by old, there really is nowhere quite like it. The country is stricken by poverty, and so youths often play with worse than basic equipment on tight and restricted courts. However, much like in boxing and other combat sports, tough situations often create the greatest stars.

As a result of the conditions, many players that come out of Brazil are blessed with frighteningly quick feet and close control so good you'd be forgiven for thinking the ball was glued to their boot. Players across generations have had a level of ball mastery that is simply off the scale when compared to what we would deem 'skillful' European players. We've seen it with the likes of Neymar, Kaka, Ronaldinho, and Ronaldo in recent times, but the list is genuinely endless.

In truth, it's no wonder the Selecao have won more World Cups than any other nation. But who are their greatest ever players? It's up there with the toughest of questions, but one that the team here at GIVEMESPORT have looked to decipher as we clash our heads together.

Our ranking factors

As is always the case with football, it is a game of opinions. All football fans will have their own thoughts and feelings on any and every topic, and as such, some measures have had to be put in place for our rankings. In order to come up with the list below, we have used the following factors to determine the order:

Longevity

International success

Club success

Technical ability

Goals

Assists

Greatest Brazilian Players in History Rank Player Brazil Caps 1 Pele 92 2 Ronaldo 99 3 Garrincha 50 4 Ronaldinho 97 5 Rivaldo 76 6 Romario 71 7 Neymar 128 8 Zico 71 9 Jairzinho 82 10 Socrates 60 11 Kaka 92 12 Cafu 143 13 Carlos Alberto 54 14 Falcao 28 15 Rivelino 92 16 Roberto Carlos 127 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/01/2024

16 Roberto Carlos

Brazil caps: 127

Hailed as one of the greatest left-backs to have ever stepped foot onto a football pitch, Carlos enjoyed a highly decorated career that saw him feature for the likes of Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He was also a permanent fixture in the Brazil national team in the World Cup success in 2002.

The pint-sized Brazilian left many spectators dumb-founded with his law-defying shooting ability and his tendency to roam up and down the flank like it was going out of fashion. And don’t even get us started on that free kick against France. He goes down as one of the greatest left-backs to have played the sport.

Roberto Carlos' Career Team Years Uniao Sao Joao 1991 -1993 Atletico Mineiro (loan) 1992 - 1993 Palmeiras 1993 - 1995 Inter Milan 1995 - 1996 Real Madrid 1996 - 2007 Fenerbache 2007 - 2009 Corinthians 2010 - 2011 Anzhi Makhachkala 2011 - 2012 Delhi Dynamos 2015 - 2016 Brazil 1992 - 2006

15 Rivelino

Brazil caps: 92

A top performer from the fabled 1970 World Cup roster to make the list is Rivelino: a man known for his threatening, hard-hitting shot. Domestically, he spent the best part of his career earning his corn for Corinthians and was known for his technique and passing ability, alongside his aforementioned knack to rifle one. Like many Brazilian players over the years, Rivelino possessed a natural flair that set him apart from many players in his era.

The attack-minded playmaker was almost one of the pioneers of Ronaldinho's trademarked 'flip flap' and so will be remembered fondly not only by Brazil supporters but the rest of the footballing world. He had a moustache to die for, too.

Rivelino's Career Team Years Corinthians 1965 - 1974 Fluminese 1975 - 1978 Al Hilal 1978 - 1981 Brazil 1965 - 1978

14 Falcao

Brazil caps: 28

Overshadowed by the likes of Socrates and Zico, who often hit the headlines, were the string-pullers such as Falcao. Often hailed as an ‘unsung genius’, his long blonde hair married up with his long lower limbs made him a nuisance to play against, but an immovable object should you line up alongside him.

Domestically, he was the fulcrum of his Rome-based side and was even named ‘The Eighth King of Rome’ courtesy of his on-pitch exploits. He may not be one of the better known names on this list, but Falcao's honours list speaks for itself, with several league titles from his time in both Brazil and Italy.

Falcao's Career Team Years Internacional 1972 - 1980 Roma 1980 - 1985 Sao Paulo 1985 - 1986 Brazil 1976 - 1986

13 Carlos Alberto

Brazil caps: 54

For a nation where it's all about flair and fancy footwork up top, the hard-hitting defenders often went unnoticed, despite doing such a stellar job. Alberto was one of them. While he did have a tendency to roam forward and get in on the act of scoring, Alberto’s defensive capabilities were of a terrific standard.

Not disturbed by the captaincy duties, he was a pivotal part of that famous star-studded Brazil side. Alberto unfortunately passed away in 2016, but his legacy will live on forever in the mind of football fans. He is still regarded as one of the best defenders Brazil have ever had, decades on from his playing days.

Carlos Alberto's Career Team Years Fluminese 1963 - 1966, 1974 - 1976 Santos 1966 -1974 Flamengo 1976 - 1977 New York Cosmos 1977 - 1980, 1982 California Surf 1981 Brazil 1964 - 1977

12 Cafu

Brazil caps: 143

Widely regarded as one of the greatest full-backs to ever lace his boots, Cafu boasts a first-place spot as Brazil’s most-capped player of all time. The former Roma man continued to fly the Selecao flag high as Pele and Garrincha called time on their careers and won the World Cup in both 1994 and 2002 and was an integral cog in the nation’s well-oiled machine.

Cafu had a workhorse energy about him and fit the mould of being a Brazilian full-back, tasked with flying up and down the flank, like a glove. With full-backs growing in importance in the modern game, Cafu remains the measuring stick to which the best right-backs are compared, and often makes it into all time XIs.

Cafu's Career Team Years Sao Paulo 1989 - 1995 Real Zaragoza 1995 Juventude 1995 Palmeiras 1995 - 1997 Roma 1997 - 2003 AC Milan 2003 - 2008 Brazil 1990 - 2006

11 Kaka

Brazil caps: 92

Kaka was the best in the world for a while, even winning the Ballon d'Or in 2007 after he guided AC Milan to Champions League revenge over their old foe Liverpool. He really was a sublime player, a creative genius, if you will.

That effortlessly glided across the pitch making everything look so easy, when in actual fact, he was a quite unstoppable product in his prime. A devout Christian also, Kaka led by example both on and off the pitch, and he's a very worthy selection. His underwhelming spell at Real Madrid is the only reason the former attacking midfielder finds himself so low on the list.

Kaka's Career Team Years Sao Paulo 2000 - 2003, 2014 AC Milan 2003 - 2009 Real Madrid 2009 - 2013 AC Milan 2013 - 2014 Orlando City 2014 - 2017 Brazil 2002 - 2016

10 Socrates

Brazil caps: 60

Socrates was the maverick Brazilian star that loved a smoke, was no stranger to a drink, and certainly wasn't afraid to speak his political mind - but that all added to the allure of the qualified doctor. Standing 6ft 3 inches from the ground, Socrates was a gangly but elegant midfielder known for his two-footedness.

He captained Brazil at the 1982 World Cup and in doing so took charge of what many believe to be the greatest national team ever due to the sheer beauty of their football. However, his side suffered defeat at the hands of Italy and were eliminated from the tournament.

Socrates' Career Team Years Botafogo 1973 - 1978, 1989 Corinthians 1978 - 1984 Fiorentina 1984 - 1985 Flamengo 1986 - 1987 Santos 1988 - 1989 Garforth Town 2004 Brazil 1979 - 1986

9 Jairzinho

Brazil caps: 82

Another of the players that might be slightly less familiar to the younger generation, unless you happen to be an astute footballing know-it-all - and congrats if you are. Jairzinho was a key figure in the Selecao's World Cup victory of 1970 where he became the first player to lift the prize having scored in every game - a record that remains unbroken to this day.

Playing on either wing and as a striker, Jairzinho showed versatility as well as class. He was named in the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team at the end of the aforementioned success in the biggest international tournament on the planet.

Jairzinho's Career Team Years Botafogo 1960 - 1974, 1981 - 1982 Marseille 1974 - 1975 Kaizer Chiefs 1975 Cruzeiro 1976 Portuguesa 1977 Noroeste 1978 Fast Club 1979 Jorge Wilstermann 1980 - 1981 9 de Octubre 1982 Brazil 1964 - 1982

8 Zico

Brazil caps: 71

Zico is often regarded as the greatest player never to win a World Cup, but his influence across the pitches of Brazil is nearly unrivaled. Across 731 games for Flamengo the iconic attacking midfielder scored no less than 508 goals. His record isn't too shabby for the Selecao either, having scored 48 goals in 71 games for his national side.

3:14 Related Footballers with most free-kick goals ever (ranked) Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona all feature in list of the players with the most free-kick goals in football history.

He spent the majority of his career with Brazilian giants Flamengo, but Zico also spent a fruitful two years in Serie A with Udinese. The midfielder was named as the best player in the Italian top flight at the end of the 1983/84 campaign.

Zico's Career Team Years Flamengo 1971 - 1983, 1985 - 1989 Udinese 1983 - 1985 Kashima Antlers 1991 - 1994 Brazil 1976 - 1986

7 Neymar

Brazil caps: 128

Standing tall as Brazil's top goalscorer, Neymar finds himself among some of his nation's greatest ever stars, and despite not spearheading them to much glory, his position is still thoroughly deserved. The eye-watering transfer fee Paris Saint-Germain forked out for the former Santos youth product remains the biggest in history by quite some margin.

He became an industrious part of the highly decorated MSN strike force during his Catalonia days and has now been swayed by the riches of Saudi Arabia where there is no doubt that he will set the league alight.

Neymar's Career Team Years Santos 2009 - 2013 Barcelona 2013 - 2017 Paris Saint-Germain 2017 - 2023 Al Hilal 2023 - Present Brazil 2010 - Present

6 Romario

Brazil caps: 71

Another remarkable talent that boasts an outstanding goal record for Brazil - 55 strikes in 71 games. Romario also did the business on the European front, winning titles at Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven. Whilst he's remembered by many for his days in Catalunya, it was in fact at PSV that we saw the best of Romario at club level. He scored 128 goals in 148 games for the Dutch giants.

Leading the Dutch side to three Eredivisie titles in his five seasons with the club, Romario is one of the greatest players to have appeared in the top flight in Netherlands. Romario is a well-known name to many modern fans, despite the best years of his career coming in the 1990s.

Romario's Career Team Years Vasco da Gama 1985 - 1988, 2000 - 2002, 2005 - 2006, 2007 PSV Eindhoven 1988 - 1993 Barcelona 1993 - 1995 Flamengo 1995 - 1996, 1997 - 1999 Valencia 1996 - 1997 Fluminese 2002 - 2004 Al Saad (loan) 2003 Miami FC 2006 Adelaide United (loan) 2006 America-RJ 2009 Brazil 1987 - 2005

5 Rivaldo

Brazil caps: 76

A fine player, albeit incredibly one-footed, but Rivaldo's wand of a left-foot served him double. The winger who so often loved to cut in from the right and wreak havoc on opposition players was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1999 for his contributions at Barcelona.

He was also arguably Brazil's best player at the 2002 World Cup, operating on the very right of the silkiest forward trio the world has ever borne witness to: Ronaldino, Ronaldo, Rivaldo. His impact on the Brazil national side is often overlooked due to the sheer abundance of world-class talent he was surrounded by, but he was one of the most technically gifted players in a wonderful side.

Rivaldo's Career Team Years Santa Cruz 1991 - 1992 Mogi Mirim 1992 - 1994, 2014 - 2015 Corinthians (loan) 1993 - 1994 Palmeiras 1994 - 1996 Deportivo La Coruna 1996 - 1997 Barcelona 1997 - 2002 AC Milan 2002 - 2003 Cruzeiro 2004 Olympiacos 2004 - 2007 AEK Athens 2007 - 2008 Bunyodkor 2008 - 2011 Sao Paulo (loan) 2011 Kabuscorp 2012 Sao Caetano 2013 Brazil 1993 - 2003

4 Ronaldinho

Brazil caps: 97

What needs saying about this man? He made so many fall in love with the game. Thanks to his fun-loving nature and genius ability to conjure up the spectacular, Ronaldinho has well and truly carved his name into footballing history for all eternity. In two years at Barcelona, he was undoubtedly one of the best ever and rightly claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

Ronaldinho was one of the most gifted players to have ever had a football at his feet. It was a complete joy for supporters to witness the genius of the former AC Milan superstar, with his dribbling ability being unmatched even by the most silky Brazilian players on this list.

Ronaldinho's Career Team Years Gremio 1998 - 2001 Paris Saint-Germain 2001 - 2003 Barcelona 2003 - 2008 AC Milan 2008 - 2011 Flamengo 2011 - 2012 Atletico Mineiro 2012 - 2014 Queretaro 2014 - 2015 Fluminese 2015 Brazil 1999 - 2013

3 Garrincha

Brazil caps: 50

Garrincha represents the ultimate underdog story. Born into poverty in Brazil, the future national icon suffered from crooked legs and an uneven spine. The doctors said it was a miracle he could walk, never mind run, or kick a ball. He even had the disadvantage of having one leg shorter than the other, making his incredible football career even more impressive.

But as things turned out, Garrincha defied the odds and became one of the greatest players of all-time, regularly dazzling players and fans alike with his dribbling ability and sheer speed. He was a freak of nature, and stepped up in Pele's absence to defend Brazil's crown as world champions in 1962.

Garrincha's Career Team Years Serrano 1951 Botafogo 1953 - 1965 Corinthians 1966 Atletico Junior 1968 Flamengo 1968 - 1969 Olaria 1972 Brazil 1955 - 1966

2 Ronaldo

Brazil caps: 99

Many people agree that, besides Pele and Diego Maradona, Ronaldo is the only player that could hold a candle to Lionel Messi and his namesake, Cristiano. R9 was simply sublime, phenomenal even, as his nickname so correctly coins it. He scored 420 goals and swept up two Ballon d'Or awards across his injury-plagued career, but it could have been so much more.

He represented some of the biggest clubs in world football, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and the two Milan sides. Ronaldo is still one of the best finishers the sport has seen with his ability to score with either foot or his head from a variety of ranges being sensational.

Ronaldo's Career Team Years Cruzeiro 1993 - 1994 PSV Eindhoven 1994 - 1996 Barcelona 1996 - 1997 Inter Milan 1997 - 2002 Real Madrid 2002 - 2007 AC Milan 2007 - 2008 Corinthians 2009 - 2011 Brazil 1994 - 2011

1 Pele

Brazil caps: 92

Whether you believe Pele to be the greatest player ever or not, you can't deny him this crown. He was the first true global icon of football and remains to this day the only player to win three World Cups. His tragic death in late 2022 left the football world in mourning for one of the most iconic men to have pulled on a pair of boots.

Across his career, records say he scored a mind-blowing tally of goals, but above all, the legacy he left on world football throughout the 20th century will most likely always make him Brazil's greatest ever player. His goal haul also puts him among the top scorers of all time, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.