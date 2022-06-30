Highlights
- Brazil's rich football culture and tough conditions have produced some of the most skillful and talented players in the world, such as Neymar and Ronaldinho.
- The country has a history of producing top-class defenders, including Roberto Carlos and Cafu, who were integral to Brazil's success.
- Legendary players like Pele and Ronaldo have solidified their place as Brazil's greatest ever
The nation of Brazil is both football mad and football royalty. The beautiful game is played from the beaches to the favelas, by young and by old, there really is nowhere quite like it. The country is stricken by poverty, and so youths often play with worse than basic equipment on tight and restricted courts. However, much like in boxing and other combat sports, tough situations often create the greatest stars.
As a result of the conditions, many players that come out of Brazil are blessed with frighteningly quick feet and close control so good you'd be forgiven for thinking the ball was glued to their boot. Players across generations have had a level of ball mastery that is simply off the scale when compared to what we would deem 'skillful' European players. We've seen it with the likes of Neymar, Kaka, Ronaldinho, and Ronaldo in recent times, but the list is genuinely endless.
In truth, it's no wonder the Selecao have won more World Cups than any other nation. But who are their greatest ever players? It's up there with the toughest of questions, but one that the team here at GIVEMESPORT have looked to decipher as we clash our heads together.
Our ranking factors
As is always the case with football, it is a game of opinions. All football fans will have their own thoughts and feelings on any and every topic, and as such, some measures have had to be put in place for our rankings. In order to come up with the list below, we have used the following factors to determine the order:
- Longevity
- International success
- Club success
- Technical ability
- Goals
- Assists
|
Greatest Brazilian Players in History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Brazil Caps
|
1
|
Pele
|
92
|
2
|
Ronaldo
|
99
|
3
|
Garrincha
|
50
|
4
|
Ronaldinho
|
97
|
5
|
Rivaldo
|
76
|
6
|
Romario
|
71
|
7
|
Neymar
|
128
|
8
|
Zico
|
71
|
9
|
Jairzinho
|
82
|
10
|
Socrates
|
60
|
11
|
Kaka
|
92
|
12
|
Cafu
|
143
|
13
|
Carlos Alberto
|
54
|
14
|
Falcao
|
28
|
15
|
Rivelino
|
92
|
16
|
Roberto Carlos
|
127
|
Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/01/2024
16 Roberto Carlos
Brazil caps: 127
Hailed as one of the greatest left-backs to have ever stepped foot onto a football pitch, Carlos enjoyed a highly decorated career that saw him feature for the likes of Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He was also a permanent fixture in the Brazil national team in the World Cup success in 2002.
The pint-sized Brazilian left many spectators dumb-founded with his law-defying shooting ability and his tendency to roam up and down the flank like it was going out of fashion. And don’t even get us started on that free kick against France. He goes down as one of the greatest left-backs to have played the sport.
|
Roberto Carlos' Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Uniao Sao Joao
|
1991 -1993
|
Atletico Mineiro (loan)
|
1992 - 1993
|
Palmeiras
|
1993 - 1995
|
Inter Milan
|
1995 - 1996
|
Real Madrid
|
1996 - 2007
|
Fenerbache
|
2007 - 2009
|
Corinthians
|
2010 - 2011
|
Anzhi Makhachkala
|
2011 - 2012
|
Delhi Dynamos
|
2015 - 2016
|
Brazil
|
1992 - 2006
15 Rivelino
Brazil caps: 92
A top performer from the fabled 1970 World Cup roster to make the list is Rivelino: a man known for his threatening, hard-hitting shot. Domestically, he spent the best part of his career earning his corn for Corinthians and was known for his technique and passing ability, alongside his aforementioned knack to rifle one. Like many Brazilian players over the years, Rivelino possessed a natural flair that set him apart from many players in his era.
The attack-minded playmaker was almost one of the pioneers of Ronaldinho's trademarked 'flip flap' and so will be remembered fondly not only by Brazil supporters but the rest of the footballing world. He had a moustache to die for, too.
|
Rivelino's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Corinthians
|
1965 - 1974
|
Fluminese
|
1975 - 1978
|
Al Hilal
|
1978 - 1981
|
Brazil
|
1965 - 1978
14 Falcao
Brazil caps: 28
Overshadowed by the likes of Socrates and Zico, who often hit the headlines, were the string-pullers such as Falcao. Often hailed as an ‘unsung genius’, his long blonde hair married up with his long lower limbs made him a nuisance to play against, but an immovable object should you line up alongside him.
Domestically, he was the fulcrum of his Rome-based side and was even named ‘The Eighth King of Rome’ courtesy of his on-pitch exploits. He may not be one of the better known names on this list, but Falcao's honours list speaks for itself, with several league titles from his time in both Brazil and Italy.
|
Falcao's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Internacional
|
1972 - 1980
|
Roma
|
1980 - 1985
|
Sao Paulo
|
1985 - 1986
|
Brazil
|
1976 - 1986
13 Carlos Alberto
Brazil caps: 54
For a nation where it's all about flair and fancy footwork up top, the hard-hitting defenders often went unnoticed, despite doing such a stellar job. Alberto was one of them. While he did have a tendency to roam forward and get in on the act of scoring, Alberto’s defensive capabilities were of a terrific standard.
Not disturbed by the captaincy duties, he was a pivotal part of that famous star-studded Brazil side. Alberto unfortunately passed away in 2016, but his legacy will live on forever in the mind of football fans. He is still regarded as one of the best defenders Brazil have ever had, decades on from his playing days.
|
Carlos Alberto's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Fluminese
|
1963 - 1966, 1974 - 1976
|
Santos
|
1966 -1974
|
Flamengo
|
1976 - 1977
|
New York Cosmos
|
1977 - 1980, 1982
|
California Surf
|
1981
|
Brazil
|
1964 - 1977
12 Cafu
Brazil caps: 143
Widely regarded as one of the greatest full-backs to ever lace his boots, Cafu boasts a first-place spot as Brazil’s most-capped player of all time. The former Roma man continued to fly the Selecao flag high as Pele and Garrincha called time on their careers and won the World Cup in both 1994 and 2002 and was an integral cog in the nation’s well-oiled machine.
Cafu had a workhorse energy about him and fit the mould of being a Brazilian full-back, tasked with flying up and down the flank, like a glove. With full-backs growing in importance in the modern game, Cafu remains the measuring stick to which the best right-backs are compared, and often makes it into all time XIs.
|
Cafu's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Sao Paulo
|
1989 - 1995
|
Real Zaragoza
|
1995
|
Juventude
|
1995
|
Palmeiras
|
1995 - 1997
|
Roma
|
1997 - 2003
|
AC Milan
|
2003 - 2008
|
Brazil
|
1990 - 2006
11 Kaka
Brazil caps: 92
Kaka was the best in the world for a while, even winning the Ballon d'Or in 2007 after he guided AC Milan to Champions League revenge over their old foe Liverpool. He really was a sublime player, a creative genius, if you will.
That effortlessly glided across the pitch making everything look so easy, when in actual fact, he was a quite unstoppable product in his prime. A devout Christian also, Kaka led by example both on and off the pitch, and he's a very worthy selection. His underwhelming spell at Real Madrid is the only reason the former attacking midfielder finds himself so low on the list.
|
Kaka's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Sao Paulo
|
2000 - 2003, 2014
|
AC Milan
|
2003 - 2009
|
Real Madrid
|
2009 - 2013
|
AC Milan
|
2013 - 2014
|
Orlando City
|
2014 - 2017
|
Brazil
|
2002 - 2016
10 Socrates
Brazil caps: 60
Socrates was the maverick Brazilian star that loved a smoke, was no stranger to a drink, and certainly wasn't afraid to speak his political mind - but that all added to the allure of the qualified doctor. Standing 6ft 3 inches from the ground, Socrates was a gangly but elegant midfielder known for his two-footedness.
He captained Brazil at the 1982 World Cup and in doing so took charge of what many believe to be the greatest national team ever due to the sheer beauty of their football. However, his side suffered defeat at the hands of Italy and were eliminated from the tournament.
|
Socrates' Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Botafogo
|
1973 - 1978, 1989
|
Corinthians
|
1978 - 1984
|
Fiorentina
|
1984 - 1985
|
Flamengo
|
1986 - 1987
|
Santos
|
1988 - 1989
|
Garforth Town
|
2004
|
Brazil
|
1979 - 1986
9 Jairzinho
Brazil caps: 82
Another of the players that might be slightly less familiar to the younger generation, unless you happen to be an astute footballing know-it-all - and congrats if you are. Jairzinho was a key figure in the Selecao's World Cup victory of 1970 where he became the first player to lift the prize having scored in every game - a record that remains unbroken to this day.
Playing on either wing and as a striker, Jairzinho showed versatility as well as class. He was named in the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team at the end of the aforementioned success in the biggest international tournament on the planet.
|
Jairzinho's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Botafogo
|
1960 - 1974, 1981 - 1982
|
Marseille
|
1974 - 1975
|
Kaizer Chiefs
|
1975
|
Cruzeiro
|
1976
|
Portuguesa
|
1977
|
Noroeste
|
1978
|
Fast Club
|
1979
|
Jorge Wilstermann
|
1980 - 1981
|
9 de Octubre
|
1982
|
Brazil
|
1964 - 1982
8 Zico
Brazil caps: 71
Zico is often regarded as the greatest player never to win a World Cup, but his influence across the pitches of Brazil is nearly unrivaled. Across 731 games for Flamengo the iconic attacking midfielder scored no less than 508 goals. His record isn't too shabby for the Selecao either, having scored 48 goals in 71 games for his national side.
He spent the majority of his career with Brazilian giants Flamengo, but Zico also spent a fruitful two years in Serie A with Udinese. The midfielder was named as the best player in the Italian top flight at the end of the 1983/84 campaign.
|
Zico's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Flamengo
|
1971 - 1983, 1985 - 1989
|
Udinese
|
1983 - 1985
|
Kashima Antlers
|
1991 - 1994
|
Brazil
|
1976 - 1986
7 Neymar
Brazil caps: 128
Standing tall as Brazil's top goalscorer, Neymar finds himself among some of his nation's greatest ever stars, and despite not spearheading them to much glory, his position is still thoroughly deserved. The eye-watering transfer fee Paris Saint-Germain forked out for the former Santos youth product remains the biggest in history by quite some margin.
He became an industrious part of the highly decorated MSN strike force during his Catalonia days and has now been swayed by the riches of Saudi Arabia where there is no doubt that he will set the league alight.
|
Neymar's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Santos
|
2009 - 2013
|
Barcelona
|
2013 - 2017
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
2017 - 2023
|
Al Hilal
|
2023 - Present
|
Brazil
|
2010 - Present
6 Romario
Brazil caps: 71
Another remarkable talent that boasts an outstanding goal record for Brazil - 55 strikes in 71 games. Romario also did the business on the European front, winning titles at Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven. Whilst he's remembered by many for his days in Catalunya, it was in fact at PSV that we saw the best of Romario at club level. He scored 128 goals in 148 games for the Dutch giants.
Leading the Dutch side to three Eredivisie titles in his five seasons with the club, Romario is one of the greatest players to have appeared in the top flight in Netherlands. Romario is a well-known name to many modern fans, despite the best years of his career coming in the 1990s.
|
Romario's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Vasco da Gama
|
1985 - 1988, 2000 - 2002, 2005 - 2006, 2007
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
1988 - 1993
|
Barcelona
|
1993 - 1995
|
Flamengo
|
1995 - 1996, 1997 - 1999
|
Valencia
|
1996 - 1997
|
Fluminese
|
2002 - 2004
|
Al Saad (loan)
|
2003
|
Miami FC
|
2006
|
Adelaide United (loan)
|
2006
|
America-RJ
|
2009
|
Brazil
|
1987 - 2005
5 Rivaldo
Brazil caps: 76
A fine player, albeit incredibly one-footed, but Rivaldo's wand of a left-foot served him double. The winger who so often loved to cut in from the right and wreak havoc on opposition players was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1999 for his contributions at Barcelona.
He was also arguably Brazil's best player at the 2002 World Cup, operating on the very right of the silkiest forward trio the world has ever borne witness to: Ronaldino, Ronaldo, Rivaldo. His impact on the Brazil national side is often overlooked due to the sheer abundance of world-class talent he was surrounded by, but he was one of the most technically gifted players in a wonderful side.
|
Rivaldo's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Santa Cruz
|
1991 - 1992
|
Mogi Mirim
|
1992 - 1994, 2014 - 2015
|
Corinthians (loan)
|
1993 - 1994
|
Palmeiras
|
1994 - 1996
|
Deportivo La Coruna
|
1996 - 1997
|
Barcelona
|
1997 - 2002
|
AC Milan
|
2002 - 2003
|
Cruzeiro
|
2004
|
Olympiacos
|
2004 - 2007
|
AEK Athens
|
2007 - 2008
|
Bunyodkor
|
2008 - 2011
|
Sao Paulo (loan)
|
2011
|
Kabuscorp
|
2012
|
Sao Caetano
|
2013
|
Brazil
|
1993 - 2003
4 Ronaldinho
Brazil caps: 97
What needs saying about this man? He made so many fall in love with the game. Thanks to his fun-loving nature and genius ability to conjure up the spectacular, Ronaldinho has well and truly carved his name into footballing history for all eternity. In two years at Barcelona, he was undoubtedly one of the best ever and rightly claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2005.
Ronaldinho was one of the most gifted players to have ever had a football at his feet. It was a complete joy for supporters to witness the genius of the former AC Milan superstar, with his dribbling ability being unmatched even by the most silky Brazilian players on this list.
|
Ronaldinho's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Gremio
|
1998 - 2001
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
2001 - 2003
|
Barcelona
|
2003 - 2008
|
AC Milan
|
2008 - 2011
|
Flamengo
|
2011 - 2012
|
Atletico Mineiro
|
2012 - 2014
|
Queretaro
|
2014 - 2015
|
Fluminese
|
2015
|
Brazil
|
1999 - 2013
3 Garrincha
Brazil caps: 50
Garrincha represents the ultimate underdog story. Born into poverty in Brazil, the future national icon suffered from crooked legs and an uneven spine. The doctors said it was a miracle he could walk, never mind run, or kick a ball. He even had the disadvantage of having one leg shorter than the other, making his incredible football career even more impressive.
But as things turned out, Garrincha defied the odds and became one of the greatest players of all-time, regularly dazzling players and fans alike with his dribbling ability and sheer speed. He was a freak of nature, and stepped up in Pele's absence to defend Brazil's crown as world champions in 1962.
|
Garrincha's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Serrano
|
1951
|
Botafogo
|
1953 - 1965
|
Corinthians
|
1966
|
Atletico Junior
|
1968
|
Flamengo
|
1968 - 1969
|
Olaria
|
1972
|
Brazil
|
1955 - 1966
2 Ronaldo
Brazil caps: 99
Many people agree that, besides Pele and Diego Maradona, Ronaldo is the only player that could hold a candle to Lionel Messi and his namesake, Cristiano. R9 was simply sublime, phenomenal even, as his nickname so correctly coins it. He scored 420 goals and swept up two Ballon d'Or awards across his injury-plagued career, but it could have been so much more.
He represented some of the biggest clubs in world football, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and the two Milan sides. Ronaldo is still one of the best finishers the sport has seen with his ability to score with either foot or his head from a variety of ranges being sensational.
|
Ronaldo's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Cruzeiro
|
1993 - 1994
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
1994 - 1996
|
Barcelona
|
1996 - 1997
|
Inter Milan
|
1997 - 2002
|
Real Madrid
|
2002 - 2007
|
AC Milan
|
2007 - 2008
|
Corinthians
|
2009 - 2011
|
Brazil
|
1994 - 2011
1 Pele
Brazil caps: 92
Whether you believe Pele to be the greatest player ever or not, you can't deny him this crown. He was the first true global icon of football and remains to this day the only player to win three World Cups. His tragic death in late 2022 left the football world in mourning for one of the most iconic men to have pulled on a pair of boots.
Across his career, records say he scored a mind-blowing tally of goals, but above all, the legacy he left on world football throughout the 20th century will most likely always make him Brazil's greatest ever player. His goal haul also puts him among the top scorers of all time, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
|
Pele's Career
|
Team
|
Years
|
Santos
|
1956 - 1974
|
New York Cosmos
|
1975 - 1977
|
Brazil
|
1957 - 1971