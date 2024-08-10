Highlights Breakdancer Manizha Talash saw herself disqualified from the Olympics due to her political message shown on her outfit.

Organisers have disqualified breakdancer Manizha Talash from the Olympics following her actions in the competition on the 9th of August. The Kabul-born competitor was representing the Refugee team at the Paris Games and up against India. During her routine, Talash revealed a cape with the message ‘Free Afghan Women’ on the back.

The organisers deemed Talash’s slogan a breach of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. That rule states: "No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

Talash actually lost her heat, so wouldn't have continued in the Games anyway, but a decision was made by the organisers to disqualify her entirely due to the breach of the rules.

“I wanted to show people what is possible,” Talash told reporters afterwards.

Manizha Talash's Performance at the Paris Olympics

Why Manizha Talash Had 'Free Afghan Women' on her Cape

Following the Taliban’s 2021 offensive, when the militant group took over Kabul, replacing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Sharia Law has been implemented in the country. This has seen women’s rights fall in line with strict practices. The implementation of Sharia Law has impacted women’s participation in sport.

The most famous example of this was the Afghanistan Women’s Cricket team. The National Association handed over 20 women the first central contracts for women’s international cricket. Following the Taliban takeover, however, the players hid and burned their cricket equipment before fleeing for the Pakistani border and eventually settling in Australia. The team has yet to play an international game.

Olympic Games a Huge Platform to Voice

These situations and the limitation of women’s access to education have caused Talash to speak out. The Olympic Games is the most-watched sports event in the world. Using the global Olympic platform was a massive opportunity for Talash to raise awareness, and that is what she did, at the cost of her place in the competition. Had she won her heat, she would have been eliminated, so clearly she valued her message more than a possible Olympic medal.

Talash is not the first athlete in Olympic history to send a political message. At the 1968 Games, Tommie Smith and John Carlos performed the Black Power salute on the podium. Team USA sent both athletes home as punishment.

Other instances have seen nations boycott the Games entirely to send their message. Why do this? Well, the Olympic Games transcend sport and reach the eyes and ears of billions worldwide. They are a global behemoth broadcast to billions all across the world. Consequently, athletes will use the platform to inform viewers of political issues if and when they see fit, despite the organiser's strict rules against it.

Manizha Talash is another name to use the Olympics as a platform to spread their message. She isn't the first, and won't be the last.