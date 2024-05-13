Highlights A detailed stadium plan has emerged breaking down the ticket prices for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

The graphic shows just how much a ticket costs in each section of the arena, with cageside seats likely to cost fans northwards of $6,000 (£5,000)

Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler in Las Vegas on the 29th of June.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will go down next month on the 29th of June at UFC 303 in Las Vegas, Nevada. But if you want to go see what is sure to be an epic clash between the coaches on the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter', then you may just have to have a few pounds on you!

The cheapest available seats for the clash are set at an eye-watering $1,325! Which, in current conversion rates, is over £1,000! And these are the cheap seats. Naturally, the closer you want to get to the action, the more it goes up.

Cageside, you will probably expect to fork out northwards of $6,000 (or almost £5,000!) This, of course, does beg the question; are normal fight fans being priced out of seeing the best fighters in the world? Is seeing elite sporting events getting more and more for the wealthy and rich?

Breakdown of Ticket Prices for McGregor vs Chandler

UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

McGregor vs Chandler is the main event on the UFC 303 card. The pair, as mentioned, were the rival coaches on the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which this year marks the 32nd season of the reality series. As normal for this show, part of the attraction is seeing the two head coaches knuckle up.

McGregor hasn't fought since 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has been struggling to recover from the leg injury he suffered in that clash. Could rust be an issue come fight night? As for Chandler, he also lost to Poirier in his last fight, in November 2022, so it's safe to say he hasn't been active either in recent years.

VIP packages for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Challenger Ticket & Hospitality Champion Ticket & Hospitality Official UFC 303 ticket Official UFC 303 ticket Sections: 100 level Sections: Floor level In-venue pre-fight hospitality In-venue pre-fight hospitality Reserved seat at ceremonial weigh-in Post-fight Octagon experience Post weigh-in reception Post weigh-in reception Starting at $12,000pp Starting at $12,000pp

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the gate for the upcoming event has already surpassed the $20m mark, meaning it is already the highest gate in UFC history. He said: "It’s way over $20 million."

And with the gate receipts being "way over" $20m, according to White, it is likely the fresh total will smash previous UFC records, showing McGregor's enduring appeal to MMA.

What Has Been Said Between McGregor and Chandler

Chandler started the trash-talk between the pair. Speaking late last year, he said: "I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest, and your best. 185 would look good on me. Don’t forget who was a natural featherweight who started his UFC career fighting cherry-picked bantamweights."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor lands 5.32 significant strikes per minute in his UFC career.

Chandler has been calling McGregor out publicly often, including on an episode of WWE's "Monday Night Raw" earlier this year. The UFC and WWE are sister companies under the publicly traded banner of TKO Group, owned by Hollywood media agency Endeavor.

"Shut up, Michael, you f****** imbecile," McGregor said in response. "The man doesn't shut up. I seen him on 'Raw.' I like Mike -- I'm going to bust him up. I'm going to bust Mike up, yeah? If I say it, I do it. ... If I say it, it gets done. Put that on my stone."

Chandler then went on talkSPORT and gave his prediction for the fight, stating: “We knock Conor out in two [rounds]. You give me one year to prepare for a guy like Conor McGregor. I’m going to be a different animal whenever I go out there and compete against him. I’ve been watching the tapes, watching the training footage, and we’ve got a nice little game plan we are putting together down in Florida.”

No matter the outcome, expect to shell out a hell of a lot of money if you want to see this one up close!

Key statistic sourced by UFC Stats.