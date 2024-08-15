This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

And the last domino finally falls.

Former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was the last high-quality free agent on the market, and after visiting with both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints over the last week, the four-time All-Pro decided to sign with the Falcons on a one-year, $8 million deal that includes $7.5 million in guarantees, per Ian Rapoport.

Simmons was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2019 as well as the last three straight years from 2021-2023. In 2022, he tied for the league lead in interceptions, with six.

The signing comes a day after the Falcons swung a trade to land former New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon in exchange for a third-round selection. Clearly, the Falcons are going all-in for the 2024 season (take notes, Jerry Jones), as they continue to strengthen the weaker areas of their team.

While the moves have come later than expected in mid-August, it's better late than never.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.