Highlights
- Justin Simmons, the last truly high-quality free agent, signed with the Falcons on a 1-year, $8M deal with $7.5M guaranteed.
- Simmons, a four-time All-Pro safety, joins the Falcons after visits with them and the Saints.
- The Falcons also recently acquired edge rusher Matt Judon in a trade, strengthening the defense for the upcoming season.
And the last domino finally falls.
Former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was the last high-quality free agent on the market, and after visiting with both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints over the last week, the four-time All-Pro decided to sign with the Falcons on a one-year, $8 million deal that includes $7.5 million in guarantees, per Ian Rapoport.
Simmons was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2019 as well as the last three straight years from 2021-2023. In 2022, he tied for the league lead in interceptions, with six.
The signing comes a day after the Falcons swung a trade to land former New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon in exchange for a third-round selection. Clearly, the Falcons are going all-in for the 2024 season (take notes, Jerry Jones), as they continue to strengthen the weaker areas of their team.
While the moves have come later than expected in mid-August, it's better late than never.
Source: Ian Rapoport
All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.
