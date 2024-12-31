Summary R-Truth revealed that making Brock Lesnar break character was his proudest impromptu moment in the WWE.

R-Truth is one of the funniest superstars in WWE history.

Truth's hilarious antics and timing made Lesnar laugh throughout the segment, although he later received an F-5.

Brock Lesnar is a scary human being. Just by looking at his burly 6-foot-3, 285-pound frame, even WWE superstars look like normal people next to The Beast Incarnate. Add the fact that he's crazy quick and skilled for his size; Lesnar is a physical specimen.

Moreover, Brock carries a stoic and no-care attitude who marches to the beat of his own drum, which adds to his intimidating aura. With that, it's almost impossible to make the serious Beast Incarnate break character in the WWE. But one superstar has successfully achieved that seemingly improbable feat: R-Truth (WWE) .

R-Truth's Proudest WWE Moment

Truth was a legend for this one

Credit: WWE

R-Truth is arguably one of the funniest wrestlers in WWE history. The 52-year-old has forced several superstars to break character throughout his WWE career. No wrestlers are safe around him and many have fallen for his hilarious antics and lines. R-Truth recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. Asked about his proudest impromptu moment, Truth admitted that being able to make Brock Lesnar break character sits right at the top.

"That was one of the notch in my belts right there." R-Truth

R-Truth revealed that prior to the segment, Paul Heyman had a bet with the other people backstage on whether he could make the typically serious Beast Incarnate laugh. He also added they didn't inform Lesnar of anything Truth had planned to say. As it turned out, that was the right move as Brock broke character and was dying from laughter throughout the segment.

R-Truth's Segment with Brock Lesnar

Even The Beast couldn't escape Truth's magic

For those who need a refresher, this particular segment happened prior to the 2020 Royal Rumble. It began with Heyman cutting a promo on how his client Lesnar would dominate the Royal Rumble match. That is until R-Truth, out of his own ignorance, interrupted The Beast's advocate and entered the ring.

Truth, who was the WWE 24/7 Champion at the time, declared himself for the Royal Rumble match and claimed that the "big, big, big man," who everyone assumed to be Lesnar, would fly over the top rope. Apparently, Truth thought it was Heyman who was competing in the Royal Rumble. This is where Truth first "got" Brock, who was losing his mind.

Heyman later clarified to Truth that it was Brock Lesnar he was going to have to deal with in the match. Realizing his mistake, R-Truth hilariously made history by officially undeclaring for the Royal Rumble, which made the 11-time world champion break even more.

Unfortunately, Truth was not able to get away with his actions unscathed. Despite giving Brock a good laugh, he sent R-Truth to Suplex City with a thunderous F-5.