Well, that was coach-speak at its finest.

Despite the fact that new head coach Dave Canales was adamant about 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young remaining his starting QB after another ugly performance in another blowout loss in Week 2, the Carolina Panthers still decided to bench the youngster ahead of their Week 3 matchup at the Las Vegas Raiders .

Canales spoke to the media about the decision on Monday, saying that he came to the decision after watching the film and discussing with the franchise's other decision-makers.

He revealed that Young would be installed as QB2, that they would not be adding any other QBs to the roster, and that veteran Andy Dalton, named the starter for Week 3, gave them the "best chance to win" against the Raiders. Canales also said that he wanted to keep owner David Tepper's role in the benching "private".

Now in his 14th year in the league, Dalton will be the starter for the foreseeable future. Dalton joined Carolina as Young's backup last year, starting one game (which they lost) and completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 361 yards, two TDs, and no interceptions.

Young has had a historically brutal start to his NFL career, going 2-16 while dealing with three different head coaches during that span. If something doesn't change, he could go down as the worst No. 1 pick ever: his 1.9 TD rate is the lowest and his 5.4 yards per attempt are second-lowest for a QB through his first 18 career NFL starts since 1980.

