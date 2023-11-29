Highlights Tanking is a controversial strategy used by some NFL teams to improve their position in the draft and secure top prospects. Coaches have alleged that owners offer incentives to ensure losses.

The New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers are currently among the teams vying for the worst record in the league and the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Panthers won't benefit as their first-round pick belongs to the Bears.

According to multiple ex-coaches, tanking is alive and well in the NFL. In fact, over the last seven years, two head coaches alleged their owners offered cash to ensure losses to improve their position in the NFL Draft.

Current Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Brian Flores, who brought a lawsuit against the NFL after being fired by the Miami Dolphins, maintained that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross proposed $100,000 per loss during his tenure in South Beach. Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson accused owner Jimmy Haslam of similar antics over a two-year stretch beginning in 2016.

With a projected star-studded draft class on the way and numerous teams vying for the league's worst record, the race to the bottom is heating up. Here are the five franchises speeding toward perdition in hopes of finding salvation in the form of projected first-overall picks Caleb Williams or Drake May — and how a potential top draft pick alters their future.

New York Giants (4-8)

Current Over/Under Win Total 4.5 (-230) Under 4.5 (+184)

Tank Bowl 2023 between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants went off in perfectly terrible fashion as neither team gained over 300 yards of offense on a depressingly drizzling New Jersey afternoon.

To start the game, the once-proud franchises started like this: punt, punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, punt, interception.

In fitting fashion, the matchup ended with a missed 35-yard field goal that would have sent the game into one of the most dreary overtimes in NFL history. To their credit, Giants players and coaches have scoffed at the notion of tanking, and after beating the Washington Commanders last week, the G-Men dropped from the potential second overall pick to fifth.

Much to the dismay of many New York fans, their two-game winning streak now drops them to sixth. They still play the Philadelphia Eagles twice, but hopes of landing Marvin Harrison Jr. or May are quickly slipping away. Get ready for another season of Daniel Jones, Giants fans!

Chicago Bears (4-8)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 6.5 (+160) Under 6.5 (-175)

Despite a close win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Chicago Bears are still sitting in the driver’s seat, currently in prime position to secure the first overall pick as well as the fourth selection.

That's thanks to David Tepper’s world-class mismanagement of the Carolina Panthers. Poles found his mark in Tepper ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft and acquired several selections, including Carolina's first-rounder in 2024 and wideout D.J. Moore in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick this past spring, which the Panthers used to draft Bryce Young. The Bears also get the Panthers' second-round selection in 2025.

With Carolina descending into the depths, Bears management likely prefers internal growth over improving their own draft position. The cameras caught general manager Ryan Poles shaking his head during the second half of Monday night's win, which could spell doom for head coach Matt Eberflus.

For Chicago, the rest of the season really comes down to Justin Fields. Can he showcase enough in the remaining games — against the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and Green Bay Packers — to warrant another shot at returning as the starting quarterback?

If so, do the Bears ride with Fields and potentially trade the top pick for another king’s ransom? Or do they trade Fields regardless and restart with Williams or May? Former Bear scout Greg Gabriel called Williams a "generational talent" and the "best quarterback prospect I have seen since probably Andrew Luck."

Gabriel also says the reigning Heisman Trophy winner "reminds us of Patrick Mahomes." That tantalizing possibility might be too hard to turn down unless Fields lights the world on fire.

Arizona Cardinals (2-10)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 3.5 (-130) Under 3.5 (+100)

Of the teams on this list, the Arizona Cardinals are far and away playing the best football, even after getting smoked by the Los Angeles Rams, 37-14, in Week 12.

Luckily for them, their remaining schedule, which features games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Bears, Eagles, and Seattle Seahawks, looks to be favorable, depending on which way you look at it. Every team but the Bears will be fighting for their playoff lives or at least playoff seeding.

At some point, one would expect the Cardinals to shut down Kyler Murray. He’s coming off a significant injury, and there's no point in risking him getting hurt going into next season. For a while, it looked like Arizona might play themselves out of a top draft pick, but they look relatively secure to finish in the bottom two or three.

Many people laughed when rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon infamously asked his players if they take the bus. But he’s actually done a good job with what was a deflated franchise following the Kliff Kingsbury debacle. With a bevy of draft picks in their back pocket, the future looks bright in Arizona.

New England Patriots (2-9)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 4.5 (-170) Under 4.5 (+138)

Oh boy, this is awkward. After New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland missed a "gimme" 35-yard field goal to send the Pats-Giants game into overtime, the tanking memes came out in full force.

You didn’t have to be a ventriloquist to read Bill Belichick saying, “You’ve got to be f***ing kidding me.” On Monday, he gave his brutal assessment of Ryland, stating “Chad is a very talented player, but this is two weeks in a row that we basically missed extra points.”

According to the New York Times Upshot, the Patriots now hold a 19 percent chance of landing the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The real question is whether the greatest coach of all time will be around to coach whichever top prospect New England lands. There’s lots of smoke that he’ll have to chase George Halas' all-time wins record elsewhere.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater spoke to both sides of the tanking debate: “I understand the rationale. I understand fans having an opinion or hopes and expectations of what we do. […] I don’t have a problem with it. I’m not offended at all."

"As easy as it is for fans or pundits to look ahead to the future," Slater continued, "as a player, your future is never guaranteed, especially for someone in my position.” Apparently, they aren't guaranteed for Belichick either.

The Patriots close out their 2023 campaign with games against the Chargers, Steelers, Chiefs, Broncos, Bills, and Jets, most of whom will be fighting for a playoff spot.

Carolina Panthers (1-10) -- pick belongs to the Chicago Bears

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 3.5 (+180) Under 3.5 (-222)

For the Panthers, who are arguably the most miserable franchise in the NFL, winning the first overall pick but handing it over to another team adds a brutal turn of the knife.

With Donald Sterling and Robert Sarver out of the NBA, David Tepper is making his case as the worst owner in all of sports. And, with Tepper firing yet another coach during the season because he has the emotional patience of a five-year-old, Carolina fans must be beside themselves.

Hilariously, if you’re not a Carolina fan anyway, he doused fuel on the fire, saying, “I do have patience. My reputation away from this game is one of extreme patience. [...] That patience comes with good performance and progress.”

Apparently, he considers employing five coaches since 2019, with three fired in-season, as the “patient approach.” He added that outside of football, “nobody ever leaves me.”

It’s also pretty funny that he thinks his record outside of football remotely matters to anyone. You’re the owner of the Panthers, so you’re judged on their record, not your investment fund. Carolina closes out the year with games against the Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, Packers, Jaguars, and the Bucs again.

Batten down the hatches, Carolina, because typhoon Tepper is about to get much worse. And the Bears will benefit.

