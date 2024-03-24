Highlights Lakers' roster inconsistencies due to one-way players impacting performance both offensively and defensively this season.

It hasn't been a pretty season for the Los Angeles Lakers. After their miracle run was cut short in last year's Western Conference Finals, the team has mostly looked out of sorts. Although they did win the inaugural In-Season Tournament last December, they've also struggled to maintain consistency all season long and are currently the ninth seed.

A lot of their inconsistencies can be attributed to their roster construction. As a team, they consist of a lot of one-way players, meaning players that are either only good defensively or players that are only good offensively.

During early December, when they won the In-Season Tournament, they had the second-best defensive rating in the league, but also the ninth-worst offensive rating. During their recent hot streak, the Lakers have held the second-best offensive rating in the league, but the sixth-worst defensive rating.

LA Lakers - Pre/Post All-Star Splits Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star PTS 117.0 118.1 FG% 49.4 51.7 3PT% 37.0 40.7 ORTG 114.5 117.8 DRTG 114.7 117.5 NRTG -0.2 0.3

The Lakers still haven't found a lineup that can give them the best of both worlds, and that's concerning because the weaknesses of their roster can be exploited come playoff time, especially since they're most likely to enter the playoffs as an eighth seed, if they are able to make it past the Play-Ins.

However, depending on their first round matchup, the eighth seed might not be that disadvantageous. The current Western Conference first seed is the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that the Lakers have a 3-1 head to head record against this season. Not only do they have a winning head to head record, but also have the perfect tools to counter them.

If this potential playoff matchup becomes a reality, the momentum gained from a likely series win could spark another miracle run for LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Davis joined Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson as the only players in Lakers history to have 55+ double-doubles in a single season.

No Easy Path to the Hoop for the Thunder

OKC averaging over 6 less drives per game against the Lakers

The Thunder have a straightforward but potent offense. They like to attack the rim. They lead the league in drives by a significant margin, at nearly 63 per game. These drives draw in multiple weak-side defenders, which results in wide open threes for their shooters. They're the league leaders in three point percentage, averaging just over 39 percent.

A lot of this success comes from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose ability to get to the rim is unparalleled. He's averaging a league-leading 24 drives per game and generating 71 percent of his points from them alone.

His ability to beat opposing defenses and draw in multiple defenders is the catalyst for the Thunder's rank three offense. However, the Lakers are a matchup nightmare for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, because they have the tools to completely nullify what makes them so dominant.

And that's because they have Anthony Davis. Davis is the key to upsetting the Thunder because his shot blocking and rim protection take away the bulk of what makes the Thunder so special.

In the play above, Gilgeous-Alexander attempts to blow by Davis for the layup, but gets his attempt swatted away. The very next possession, Gilgeous-Alexander gets a similar opportunity to attack the rim, but decides to opt for a tough mid-range shot instead, which was still well contested by Davis.

Davis's presence alone prevents the Thunder from executing their desired offense because his ability to protect the rim takes away the Thunder's driving lane. Also, notice how the Lakers aren't sending any help defenders either. Typically, opposing teams tend to try and collapse on the driver but that results in a kick out pass to an open man on the perimeter. Since Davis is able to hold the lane himself, it means that there aren't as many open three point opportunities for the Thunder either.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stat Comparison against the Lakers Stat vs Non-Lakers vs Lakers Drives 23.9 22.0 Driving FGA 10.8 7.8 Restricted Area FGA 6.2 4.5 Paint FGA 5.9 5.3

Thunder are Too Small

Oklahoma City are giving the Lakers over 11 second chance points

Not only are the Thunder a poor matchup against the Lakers on the offensive side, they also struggle on the defensive end. And that's because the Lakers can take advantage of the Thunder's lack of size.

Davis is averaging 27 points per game against the Thunder this season, and he's doing so by bullying the smaller Thunder players in the paint. He's making over 70 percent of his 8.5 field goal attempts in the restricted area.

Likewise, LeBron also gets an easy matchup against the smaller Thunder defenders. He's able to take advantage of his size by attacking the rim. If the Thunder commit multiple defenders to collapse on LeBron, he has the court vision to find the open man. The Lakers are averaging 41.5 percent from three against the thunder, nearly four percent higher than their season average of 37.6 percent.

The Thunder's lack of size also means less rebounding chances, which leads to increased second chance opportunities for the opposing team. This season, they've given the Lakers over 11 second chance points per game. These second chance opportunities are extremely momentum changing, especially in a playoff setting where the number of possessions decreases due to the change in pace.

If this series ends up becoming a reality, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Lakers labeled as the favorites, despite being the eighth seed. They have all the tools to stop the Thunder on offense, and have the size to exploit the Thunder on defense. Another miracle run could be on the menu if the stars align.