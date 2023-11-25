Highlights DaRon Bland makes history as the first player in NFL history to have five pick-sixes in one season.

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Washington Commanders in a 45-10 victory, showcasing their strong defense led by Bland.

Bland has emerged as one of the best ball-hawking DBs in the league in the absence of teammate Trevon Diggs and is a key player for the Cowboys as they aim for a deep playoff run.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland made history on Thanksgiving, becoming the first player to record five pick-sixes in one NFL season. The Cowboys ran away with the game, as they humiliated the Washington Commanders 45-10 in Week 12. By the time Bland made his historic interception, the game was all but over, these being the final points recorded by Dallas in the game.

Bland has been shooting up the Defensive Player of the Year odds rankings, though it would take a couple more pick-sixes for him to actually take home the award. It has been a fantastic season for the 2022 fifth-round pick, who has stepped up big time in the absence of All-Pro teammate and fellow ball hawk Trevon Diggs.

Bland will continue to be a huge part of the Dallas defense as they look to make a deep playoff, and they'll hope he hasn't finished scoring for the year: the Cowboys have won by an average of 31.2 points when Bland returns one to the house. Here’s a history of Bland’s pick-sixes so far and who he beat to the record.

Dallas Cowboys 40 New York Giants 0

Bland didn't waste any time getting started, recording his first pick-six in Week 1 against Dallas' division rivals. With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Cowboys were up 9-0 and the New York Giants had the ball, looking to close the gap.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones stood around his own 10-yard line on third-and-19 and looked for Saquon Barkley on a quick slant out of the backfield. The running back barely had time to get his hands on the ball before he was swiftly hit by Trevon Diggs and the ball popped up in the air.

Bland snagged it and ran it 22 yards to the end zone to give the Cowboys a double-digit lead, as they ended up 40-0 winners. It was an easy win for the Cowboys, and this pick-six set them on their way toward victory.

Dallas Cowboys 38 New England Patriots 3

Bland’s next pick-six came in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. The first half two-minute warning had come and gone and with 1:21 remaining, the Patriots had the ball around the 50-yard line looking to reduce the 21-3 deficit they were facing.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones moved out of the pocket and scrambled to his right, but then stopped his movement and committed the cardinal sin of throwing across his body to the left, resulting in a simple interception for Bland. It was arguably the easiest he had on this list despite the fact that, at 54 yards, it was one of his longer returns.

3 Pick #3 (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

Dallas Cowboys 43 Los Angeles Rams 20

Just 43 seconds remained in the first quarter of this Week 7 matchup when Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took the snap. In his attempts to find his most trusted wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, he ever so slightly underthrew it.

This allowed Bland to easily win the one-on-one matchup with Kupp, as he caught the ball for a routine interception and walked in untouched for a 30-yard return touchdown. Already up 10-3 before this play, this interception and defensive score broke the game open as the Cowboys eased their way to a 43-20 Week 7 win afterward.

4 Pick #4 (vs. Carolina Panthers)

Dallas Cowboys 33 Carolina Panthers 10

Week 11 saw another comfortable win for the Cowboys, as they moved to 7-2 with a 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Already leading 24-10 in the fourth quarter, Bland made arguably his most impressive pick-six play of the season to seal the victory for Dallas.

Rookie 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young took the snap for the Panthers on his own 20-yard line and attempted to find wide receiver and fellow rookie Jonathan Mingo through a play-action pass. Bland made an incredible diving catch to record the interception, did a little somersault, got back up, and sprinted untouched 30 yards into the end zone.

5 Pick #5 (vs. Washington Commanders)

Dallas Cowboys 45 Washington Commanders 10

In the aforementioned win over the Commanders, Bland decided to make history with a 63-yard return for a touchdown. With just under five minutes remaining, the game was all but won when Commanders quarterback Sam Howell stepped back before attempting to find wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Bland broke hard on Dotson's out route and beat him to the ball—and the race for history was on. He broke tackles from Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson Jr. towards the end of his run back, juking past Howell beforehand to send the home crowd wild as he hit pay dirt. The television coverage also showed a very animated reaction from defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, as well as an ecstatic celebration from Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones.

6 Who he beat for the record

Pick-sixes are rarer than you'd think, so this accomplishment should not be brushed off. Deion Sanders only had nine pick-sixes in his entire Hall of Fame career, and the all-time career record is just 12 (Rod Woodson) for crying out loud. Three players previously recorded four pick-sixes in one season. The most recent player to get four was Eric Allen, who did so for the Eagles during the 1993 campaign.

Prior to Allen, there were two consecutive NFL seasons where a player recorded four pick-sixes in one year. These came from Ken Houston, who fittingly did so for the Houston Oilers in the 1971 campaign, and Jim Kearney, who did so for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1972.

Bland can further stamp his authority on the new record he has set, as he still has six more games to play to make his mark untouchable. They say everyone dies twice, once when you pass away and once the last time someone mentions your name. With this record, Bland's name will forever be etched in the collective memory of the league and its fans.

