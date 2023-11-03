Highlights A.J. Brown's remarkable performance in Week 8 solidified his status as a true gridiron legend, becoming the first wide receiver in NFL history to achieve over 125 receiving yards in six consecutive games.

Brown's incredible streak began in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he showcased his skills with nine receptions for 131 yards, including a crucial catch on a late third-down play.

Throughout the past six games, Brown has consistently delivered stellar performances, providing the Eagles offense with a consistent and elite playmaker in the passing game.

A.J. Brown recently became the shining jewel of Philadelphia Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman's crown. In a move that may well define his illustrious career, Roseman's acquisition of Brown in 2022 is already being hailed as one of the greatest trades in recent NFL history.

In a dazzling display of athleticism, Brown hauled in eight catches for 130 yards and not one, but two resounding touchdowns in Week 8. With this remarkable feat, he etched his name into the hallowed records of the NFL, becoming the very first wide receiver to achieve the extraordinary milestone of amassing over 125 receiving yards in six consecutive games.

It's all the more impressive when you consider that Brown hasn't had more than two 100-yard games in a row before this year. His dominance during the month of October also resulted in Brown being recognized as the NFC Player of the Month for the month of October.

To put this achievement into perspective, Calvin Johnson, a Hall of Fame wide receiver, and the dynamic Pat Studstill, who played in the 1960s and early '70s, had previously shared the record with five straight games of at least 125 receiving yards. Brown's incredible performance now places him in a league of his own, solidifying his status as a modern-day NFL legend.

9 receptions, 131 yards

The Eagles demonstrated their prowess in a convincing 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game showcased their dominance, with Philadelphia outgaining Tampa Bay by nearly 300 yards (472-174) and controlling the clock for 38 minutes and 55 seconds. Their ground game was imposing, amassing 201 rushing yards while holding the Buccaneers to just 41.

Brown was in the crosshairs of the passing game, piling 14 targets on the night—the second-highest total in his Eagles tenure. Brown made the most of those looks, hauling in a season-best (at the time) nine receptions for 131 yards, highlighted by a crucial 25-yard catch on a late third-down play that marked the beginning of his impressive streak.

9 receptions, 175 yards, 2 touchdowns

During Brown's impressive run, Week 4 against the Washington Commanders represented his most prolific in terms of yardage, at 175. The performance also featured nine receptions and two touchdowns, igniting his incredible streak. Brown proved himself the clutch go-to guy when the Eagles needed him most as well.

In the third quarter, Brown exploded down the field for a breathtaking 59-yard touchdown, kindling excitement as the Eagles seized their first lead. Then, in the fourth quarter, he added another memorable moment, dashing into the end zone from 28 yards out to take the lead with under two minutes remaining, leaving Lincoln Financial Field in a frenzy in the process.

6 receptions, 127 yards

Brown had an impressive performance of six receptions for 127 yards and led the Eagles to a triumphant 23-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. This game marked the Eagles' second consecutive 5-0 start, a feat not achieved by a Super Bowl runner-up since the 1991 Buffalo Bills. The wide receiver emerged as the pivotal force that propelled the Eagles to take the lead for good.

Trailing 14-10 with just 32 seconds left in the first half, he executed a spectacular one-handed catch for a 36-yard gain, further amplified by a 15-yard penalty against the Rams. This push brought the Eagles to the Rams' 15-yard line. Subsequently, a pass interference penalty on a throw intended for Brown landed the Eagles at the one-yard line, and they capitalized on the very next play to secure a 17-14 lead at halftime.

7 receptions, 131 yards

For a brief three-hour window, the Eagles stood as the solitary undefeated team in the NFL. It didn't last long, however, as later on during Week 6 Sunday, the Eagles faced a setback with a 20-14 loss to the Jets, marking their first defeat of the season. Yet, it's worth noting that the blame cannot be placed on Brown.

He delivered another stellar performance, amassing seven receptions for 131 yards, and adding another remarkable chapter to what is shaping up to be a legendary season for the 26-year-old wide receiver. He emerged as Jalen Hurts' top target once again, amassing 131 receiving yards through seven receptions on 10 targets. Notably, two of his catches were hotly contested, according to PFF, and he skillfully evaded three tackles from the opposition on the day.

10 receptions, 137 yards, 1 touchdown

Brown played so well in this matchup of one-loss teams that he earned the title of NFC Offensive Player of the Week. In Philly's 31-17 Week 7 victory over the Miami Dolphins, he hauled in a season-high 10 catches, amassed 137 yards, and delivered a crucial touchdown. In a captivating Sunday night clash, Brown showcased his physicality and unmatched playmaking prowess, marked by his tenacious catches in heavy traffic and his role as a crucial chain mover.

His connection with the game was evident, as he was targeted a game-high 15 times throughout the tilt. The Eagles defense did their part and stifled the vaunted Dolphins offense, limiting them to season-low statistics in points (17), yards (244), and first downs (12). Brown's remarkable feat meant that he surpassed 125 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive game, which tied the NFL record.

8 receptions, 130 yards, 2 touchdowns

The former Tennessee Titans wideout wasn't just a part of this divisional game; he was the showstopper, reeling in a handful of crucial catches to counter everything the Commanders threw at the Eagles. In the second quarter, Brown pulled off a jaw-dropping one-handed grab that had everyone in the stadium lost for words. It was like a switch that ignited the Eagles' offensive fireworks.

Before this spectacular touchdown, the Eagles had been struggling, with just three points on the board and two drives ending in turnovers. Brown, however, had more magic up his sleeve, hauling in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Hurts in the third quarter, which leveled the game and set the stage for a thrilling finale.

Hurts continued to weave his passing magic, finding DeVonta Smith and Julio Jones for touchdown passes on the next two drives. Jones' first touchdown as an Eagles player turned out to be the game-winner, and the crowd couldn't have asked for a more dramatic ending. In the midst of all the celebrations, it was almost lost that Brown had gone for another 130 yards, thereby setting a new NFL record that is unlikely to be threatened for some time.

A.J. Brown's record-breaking game log Week/Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TD Long Week 3 @ TB 14 9 131 0 28 Week 4 vs. WAS 13 9 175 2 59 Week 5 @ LAR 8 6 127 0 38 Week 6 @ NYJ 9 7 131 0 49 Week 7 vs. MIA 15 10 137 1 42 Week 8 @ WAS 8 8 130 2 25

