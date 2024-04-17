Highlights Women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark was chosen first overall in the WNBA Draft, and will earn a $76,535 rookie salary.

Clark's earning potential still pales in comparison to Victor Wembanyama's colossal $12.1M as NBA's No. 1 pick.

Clark's transformative influence on the WNBA transcends her pay, foreshadowing record highs in league revenues.

College basketball's biggest star and the NCAA's all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever on Monday. Clark leaves the Iowa Hawkeyes as arguably the best player they will ever recruit, as it has already been announced that her No. 22 will be retired by the program.

Similarly, everyone, including the WNBA and Indiana Fever's front office knew immediately after she declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft that she would be selected first overall. This was reflected by the Fever's 40-game season being paired with a 36-game national TV schedule.

As everyone knew well in advance that Clark would be the athlete that draws the attention of a worldwide audience to the WNBA, most were swept up in Clark-mania to give thought to what kind of contract she would be handed as the league's first overall draft choice. As many would soon come to realize, it's not as much as anticipated. This is especially true for those that weren't familiar with WNBA contracts prior to Monday night's draft.

As a rookie selected in the top four picks of the WNBA Draft, Clark will earn a guaranteed salary of $76,535. For reference, the average WNBA salary in 2023 rose to $147,745 from $102,751 in 2022, and the highest-paid WNBA player heading into 2024 is the Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young, earning $252,450 going into the season.

Caitlin Clark's Rookie-Scale Contract Season Salary 2024 $76,535 2025 $78,066 2026 $85,873 2027 (fourth-year option) $97,582

Clark's Deal Compared to NBA's No. 1 Pick

How do rookie-scale WNBA salaries fare against the NBA's?

Here he is, the NBA's general equivalent to Clark. Victor Wembanyama, the 20-year-old, 7-foot-4 Frenchman who was selected with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft was meant to lead the NBA further into an era of position-less basketball.

Wembanyama and Clark have similar meaning to their respective leagues: they will change the sport forever. Both of these prospects, Wembanyama from a year ago and Clark prior to Monday night's draft, were both seen as generational, once-in-a-lifetime players that would draw more viewership from around the world to their respective leagues.

The main difference between the two is that one has been put into a much more favorable position financially after being selected No. 1. Post-2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a four-year rookie-scale contract that provided him with the league-wide, agreed upon base-salary for the first overall pick, just like Clark. Wembanyama, though, earned $12,160,680 for his first NBA season.

It goes without saying that there's a size-able gap here. For their rookie season's, Wembanyama has earned 158x what Caitlin Clark will be earning strictly through basketball-related contracts. By Wembanyama's fourth NBA season, he will earn 172-times more than what Clark will for her fourth year.

Victor Wembanyama's Rookie-Scale Contract Season Salary 2023-24 $12,160,680 2024-25 $12,768,960 2025-26 $13,376,880 2026-27 $16,868,246

For all intents and purposes, it's easy to see these numbers and be shaken to the core, but then you realize that there's a reason for these differences in salary. From WNBA rookies earning only $35,190 in 2010, things have been on the upswing, but Clark and friends are ready to make things even with their male contemporaries.

How Will Clark Change the WNBA Landscape?

Heading into her rookie season, Clark helps with WNBA's projections of astronomical growth

For the WNBA and the Indiana Fever, the presence of Clark's star-power will only help to spread the game to a worldwide audience. This, in turn, will help the WNBA to increase its overall revenue, which can then be spread to the players in more favorable ways. In 2019, the WNBA saw a decrease in league-wide revenue, shrinking down to $102 million earned.

However, revenue has nearly doubled for the WNBA since then, as the league reported $180-$200 million in 2023. Part of this is due to the debut of Sabrina Ionescu, the New York Liberty sharp-shooter that recently competed in a shooting competition against Stephen Curry, which was received well.

This also did a number in gaining more recognition for the league, as Ionescu pushed the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made to his limits, barely getting past Ionescu on his last few shots to win the final round.

Clark is giving the WNBA hope for a monstrous growth this season in revenue, as there are already agreements with ESPN and Scripps for the media rights to WNBA games. This will net the association $40 million before the season even begins. In total, the league could be looking at another doubling of their revenue by season's end, largely due to the play of Clark.

As for Clark individually, there's a reason why she isn't too upset about her reported deal. During her college career at Iowa, Clark was already taking advantage of NIL deals and sponsorships to capitalize off of her rising fame.

During her career as a Hawkeye, Clark shot commercials with State Farm, Gatorade, Xfinity. She also signed a deal with Nike in October 2022 which ended shortly after her collegiate career came to a close. These agreements came with a plethora of other companies begging Clark to represent their brand, and Clark took advantage, earning a reported $3.1 million in NIL money in college, per sportingnews.com.

Sure, many would imagine that Clark isn't totally satisfied with her WNBA contract, but her likeness and sneaker free-agent status makes her a primed candidate to leave basketball in the future as one of the sport's all-time top earners.