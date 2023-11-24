Highlights Brandon Staley's defensive regression has been a major disappointment for the Chargers, ranking last in the league for passing yards allowed per game this season.

GM Tom Telesco's mismanagement of resources has hindered the team, failing to gather depth and steadiness on both the defensive line and in the passing game.

Injuries have taken a toll on the team's talent, with key players like Mike Williams, Joey Bosa, and Austin Ekeler sidelined for significant portions of the season. The team's top-heavy structure has made it difficult to overcome these absences.

When the season began, there was optimism that this would be the season where things finally got sorted out for the Los Angeles Chargers. Injuries would subside, Justin Herbert would take the next step with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and the defense would continue to progress in year three under Brandon Staley.

Now, just eleven weeks into the season, that hope has faded. The Chargers currently sit at an underwhelming 4-6 record that ranks last in the division, and there's very little excitement surrounding the team that things will turn around soon. So this begs the question, where did it all go wrong for the Chargers?

Read more: The quiet dominance of the Chargers' Keenan Allen

Defensive regression under Brandon Staley

When the Chargers initially hired Brandon Staley, he was touted as one of the brightest young defensive minds in the NFL after his success with the Los Angeles Rams. While Staley could still be a great defensive mind, he has not done a very good job of handling defensive responsibilities while operating as head coach.

They’ve ranked inside the bottom 11 for points allowed in all three years under Staley, despite the constant capital they’ve spent in an attempt to bolster the unit. On top of that, the team is currently ranked last in the league for passing yards allowed per game when pass defense was supposed to be Staley’s calling card.

Sometimes, the situation just isn’t right. The fit and team personnel don’t work. The fact is that it isn’t a good match. And, after Staley's postgame press conference following an embarrassing defeat to the Green Bay Packers, it was clear that the head coach knew that his days in the City of Angels are numbered.

Mismanagement of resources

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While much blame can be thrown at Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco also deserves his share for the way the team has been built during his tenure. The Chargers consistently chased the big fish with splashy moves, but they failed to gather depth and steadiness throughout the years.

The task is easier said than done. However, the Chargers have failed to defend the run because they’ve chased stars at edge rusher and cornerback while ignoring the trenches and bolstering the defensive line successfully.

Offensively, there have been some clear misfires as well. Quentin Johnston was a tremendous receiving threat at TCU, but choosing him over options like Jordan Addison and Zay Flowers has come back to bite the team, as the latter two have gotten out to tremendous starts in their rookie seasons, while Johnston has logged just 183 receiving yards. With the injury to Mike Williams, the Chargers are desperate for help in the passing game but are currently struggling to find someone who can step up outside of Keenan Allen.

Injuries have depleted team talent

Injuries are a part of football, but it’s hard not to think that Lady Luck has it out for the Chargers specifically. This year, like many others, injuries have taken a large toll on this ball club and have hindered the team's ability to play at full strength. Stars like Mike Williams, Joey Bosa, and Austin Ekeler have all had varying levels of injuries that have sidelined them for large parts of the season to this point.

Unfortunately, the “next man up” mantra has failed to work out, and as a result, those absences soon get exploited by opposing teams. On top of that, situations like former All-Pro CB J.C. Jackson seeming to have his play fall off a cliff (which eventually led to his trade back to the Patriots) have left this team with just one dependable cornerback in Asante Samuel Jr.

The fact that a team is hit by an injury bug isn’t an excuse for a team to come out and underachieve week after week, but the team structure is very top-heavy in terms of assets. So injuries to some of the star players on this roster take a major toll on the overall team success, as we've seen this year.

Failure to step up against good teams

During the Brandon Staley era, here is a look at how the Chargers have fared against playoff teams.

Season Record Against Playoff Teams 2021 4-5 2022 1-5 2023 1-4*

* = Record against all teams who are currently .500 or above for 2023 season since the playoff field is not currently set

The fact that the results are getting worse as time goes on with this new regime is extremely telling that something is wrong. The Chargers were once a team that was touted as an up-and-coming organization with plenty of potential, but when a team fails to take the next step for too long, the window starts to close faster than people would like to believe.

During this time, they've been building a roster centered around Justin Herbert’s rookie contract, but starting next season, his cap number jumps from $8.46 million up to $19.35 million. That number will only continue to rise as time goes on. The failure to properly build around him now becomes more obvious, as the job of doing so will become more difficult going forward.

If the Chargers want to take the next steps as a franchise and get momentum back on their side as an organization with Super Bowl aspirations, they will need to find a way to pull out victories in these showdowns against top teams. Otherwise, they will forever remain capped on potential.

What’s the plan to turn things around?

The Chargers will likely go into the off-season with vacancies at head coach and GM. Luckily for them, the guarantee of having a franchise quarterback will make these jobs more appealing than most teams around the league.

Finding a coaching staff who can get the most out of Herbert will be crucial. There is a chance that they will decide to promote Moore, but ultimately they should look for someone with more upside. Here is a look at some of the top candidates in the NFL, and why they could be a good fit for the Chargers:

Candidate Current Role Reason Bobby Slowik OC Houston Texans Has done a tremendous job getting CJ Stroud up to speed as a rookie. An offense that is overachieving, yet efficient. Getting Herbert operating in one of the most QB-friendly schemes could result in him taking a massive leap. Shane Waldron OC Seattle Seahawks Not to discredit Geno Smith, but Waldron finding a way to get this offense to spark despite having the journeyman QB under center is incredible. With unique concepts and schemes, he and Herbert could pair up to form a scary duo. Dan Quinn DC Dallas Cowboys There is much speculation that Quinn will be promoted, but if Mike McCarthy remains the head coach in Dallas, then he will become a highly sought after name. Getting him in charge of this Chargers defense could be the solution to all of their problems. Ben Johnson OC Detroit Lions The Detroit Lions have had one of the biggest cultural turnarounds in the NFL since Dan Campbell came on as head coach. With Johnson being a part of that movement, there is reason to believe he can produce similar results while also being considered one of the top offensive minds in the NFL.

After landing a new head coach, the attention will turn to the draft. More than likely, the Chargers will emphasize trying to find defensive talent. With both the secondary and interior defensive line needing help, they will need to find a way to hit on a few picks for immediate success under the new regime.

For many Charger fans, they’ve grown familiar with disappointment. So maybe hearing all this talk of the future is something they can’t get excited about anymore. Fear not, Charger faithful, there is definitely a strong foundation in Los Angeles, but it now comes down to finding the right person to take this franchise to the next level.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Top 10 Thanksgiving games of all-time