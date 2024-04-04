Highlights Stefon Diggs thrived in Buffalo, with increased targets leading to the best years of his career.

Despite the success, old diva habits resurfaced as his role in the offense changed.

The Bills traded Diggs due to his growing discontent, accepting one of the largest dead cap hits in NFL history.

Now that the Buffalo Bills have traded their enigmatic wide receiver Stefon Diggs, it’s a good time to look back on his time in western New York. He arrived as part of one of the most win-win trades in NFL history.

The Bills received one of the league’s top receivers, who would greatly bootstrap the development of Superman QB Josh Allen. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings got a first-round pick that turned into the league's best WR in Justin Jefferson.

Ironically, the Bills are getting a Vikings second-round pick back (via the Houston Texans) in the deal that sends Diggs out the door. His career in Buffalo delivered some unbelievable highlights and some predictable diva moments emblematic of the wide receiver position in the modern NFL.

Here’s a retrospective on Diggs’ tenure with the Bills, from the good, to the bad, to the ugly.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Buffalo Bills Trade Targets and Candidates The Buffalo Bills could be involved in multiple types of trades this offseason. Here are the players they could be acquiring and moving.

Diggs Thrived in Buffalo

The honeymoon period yielded great returns for the Bills and for Diggs

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When Diggs first arrived in Buffalo, he appeared thrilled with the massive upgrade from Kirk Cousins to Allen. After the eye rolls from passes that sailed by, a constant with the Vikings, Diggs got his smile back, excited by the prospect of pulling his teammates up with unbelievable plays. And why not? With Buffalo, his targets shot through the roof.

In Minnesota, he saw 84, 112, 95, 149, and 94 targets over his first five years without a Pro Bowl appearance. With Allen peppering him, he NEVER saw less than 154 targets in four seasons while earning four consecutive Pro Bowl nods and a First Team All-Pro in 2020.

Stefon Diggs WR Ranks 2020-2023 (Min. 100 Rec.) Category Diggs Rank Targets 644 2nd Receptions 445 1st Receiving Yards 5,372 4th Receiving TDs 37 4th Catch % 69.1 21st Drop % 4.5 T-44th Success Rate 59.8 6th 1st Downs 271 3rd Broken Tackles 25 T-6th YAC 1,608 T-10th Passer Rating/Targeted 105.2 19th

His partnership with Allen transformed the Bills into one of the league’s most potent offenses, one of the few teams capable of going toe to toe with the most explosive versions of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Some notable moments and achievements in a Bills jersey include:

Grabbing 6+ receptions in 15 of 16 games in 2020

Falling just short of the receiving triple crown after leading the NFL in receiving yards and receptions in 2020

Dropping back-to-back 100+ yard games in Buffalo's run to the 2020 AFC Championship

Going for 100+ yards in six of the first nine games of 2022

They won four straight AFC East titles during Diggs' tenure, with the wideout collecting 445 catches (most in the NFL during that span) for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stefon Diggs holds the top four spots for single-season receptions in Bills franchise history and ranks fourth on the all-time receiving TDs list despite playing just a quartet of campaigns in western New York.

Despite the endless accolades and loads of success, Diggs’ simmering temper remained. Passive-aggressive comments, veiled social media posts, and general discontent never fully disappeared.

Old Habits Die Hard

As Diggs’ role in the offense shrank his old antics returned

While the Bills were winning and Diggs was shrugging off defenders like fallen leaves, everyone kept a lid on his outbursts that were explained away as “fiery competitiveness”. The entire organization turned a blind eye to the continual chirpings of discontent from Diggs and his camp, which included his All-Pro CB brother, Trevon.

It doubtless began after their epic loss to the Chiefs in the 2021 Divisional round, a game in which Gabe Davis burst onto the scene with four touchdown catches while Diggs was held to three receptions for seven yards, his lowest total for the Bills by far. Then, in the 2022 playoffs against the Bengals, he caught only four passes for 35 (though he had 10 targets), which led to a sideline outburst directed at Allen (above).

Then, after a cracking start to the 2023 campaign with 100+ receiving yards in five of the first six games, it all fell apart. Over his final 10 games with the Bills in 2023, which included two playoff games, he tallied just 422 yards and one touchdown on 8.9 yards per catch. That steady decline only exacerbated the worst of Diggs’ worst tendencies.

Although Diggs still received plenty of targets, his unhappiness within the offense was well known, as the team looked to rely more on the running game to win games down the stretch.

The first serious signs of trouble came when the mercurial wide receiver failed to show up for mandatory minicamp in 2023. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he was “very concerned” at the time. As this past season went along, Diggs’ usage dropped and the noise from his camp grew in volume.

As mentioned, Buffalo turned the corner by pivoting to their run game, as well as rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, slot man Khalil Shakir, and RB James Cook in the short passing game. More troubling for the team was that Diggs' sulking got worse even as the team started winning. As he said after a Week 15 victory over the Dallas Cowboys:

It’s rough, man. Even earlier in the year, I saw a lot of the doubles, but they’ve been doing a great job, especially when you put those first seven to eight games on tape of what you like to do. They’ve been doing a good job. For me, personally, I’ve been trying, bro. I promise you I’ve been trying. It’s not because of me.

Eventually, his demeanor likely affected his play. Against the Chiefs in the Divisional round of the playoffs, Diggs fumbled and dropped two key passes that could have changed the outcome. In his final season in Buffalo, he finished tied for sixth in total drops and 14th in drop percentage.

Ultimately, the Bills decided that flipping him for a second-round pick and eating his massive $31 million dead cap hit was preferable to dealing with another winter of Diggs’ discontent, even if it means it will be a little tougher to return to contention without him. We’ll see if this trade works as well as it did for the Vikings, though the Bills might have to re-enter the trade market to find a Diggs replacement.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.