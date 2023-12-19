Highlights Green Bay's defensive struggles in points allowed, yards allowed, and defensive expected points added per play are a major concern.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry's job may be in jeopardy after the team's poor defensive performances recently.

The Packers' playoff hopes now rely on quarterback Jordan Love and head coach Matt LaFleur, as well as some help from other teams in the league.

Just two weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers and their legions of fans were riding high. They had just beaten the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and were coasting on a three-game winning streak with the playoffs in sight. Then, somehow, Tommy DeVito put up 24 points, dealing those playoff hopes a painful loss.

Suddenly, it went from bad to even worse after Baker Mayfield diced up the Packers at Lambeau in Week 15. Now, after two straight inexplicable losses, Green Bay’s on the outside looking in with more questions than answers. Here’s how it all fell apart and what the Packers can do to right the ship.

Packers defensive woes

Talented defense once again disappoints as a unit

Before each of the last two seasons, media members have drooled over the long list of top defensive draft picks up and down the Packers’ roster. Then the season comes around and none of that talent pops to the degree anyone hoped. That trend continues as the seemingly loaded group ranks t-17th in points allowed, t-22nd in yards allowed, and 22nd in total sacks.

Stat Packers Defense NFL Rank Points/Game 21.5 T-17th Yards/Game 349.9 T-22nd Sacks 34 22nd Takeaways 16 T-22nd Rush Yards/Game 138.8 30th

In nearly five years, head coach Matt LaFleur has fired three coordinators. It’s looking more and more like Joe Barry’s going to be number four. If not, Packers fans might burn down Green Bay in the middle of a Wisconsin winter.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry’s hot seat

The winter of defensive discontent

Against the New York Giants, DeVito burned them over and over with a simple quarterback read option. It’s not as if that’s new for the Giants. It’s exactly what they ran with Daniel Jones.

Yet, Barry repeatedly failed to account for DeVito. Allowing New York to embark on an eight-play, 57-yard drive in one minute and 33 seconds to lose the game in prime time to an undrafted rookie QB defies belief.

If that was bad, Baker ‘freaking’ Mayfield coming into Lambeau and notching the only perfect passer rating by an opposing QB in Green Bay history looks unconscionable. There’s a reason why reporters peppered LaFleur with questions about Barry’s job. Despite his best efforts to stick to coach speech, LaFleur expressed his frustration:

We gotta challenge much better, I’d say, in the back end, in terms of — I get it, they got some good wideouts — but you gotta be willing to challenge, especially if you’re getting gashed, just changing it up.(...) When you do have trouble stopping the run and you start committing more people and it leaves you exposed on the back end.

Packers' lack of cohesion on defense could be their downfall

Too little too late for Joe Barry and Green Bay's defense?

Cornerback Carrington Valentine spoke directly when asked about the Buccaneers' Chris Godwin's 10 receptions for 155 yards in the Week 15 loss:

Attacking the space of the zones. Honestly, they gave him spots, in the dead spots of the zone, and he had to catch the ball.

The “they” in that quote certainly sounds like whoever drew up the defensive game plan. The Packers have also given up over 200 yards rushing four times this season. Against Tampa Bay, they tried to put an end to their struggles against the run.

All that did was open up soft zones for Mayfield to absolutely shred them. And to add insult to injury, the Bucs still ran for over 100 yards before kneeling their way to 99. Even when Green Bay forced Tampa Bay into obvious passing situations of second or third and long, Mayfield found open receivers for nine passes that went for 20 or more yards.

Lafleur spoke to that lack of coordinated cohesion:

It's all concerning, right, when it looks like there's some confusion going on back there. You've got to be so coordinated and so in tune, really on all three levels. Every guy plays off one another and when there's any type of miscommunication, you get gashed and that's what happened.

Perhaps the most telling part of Green Bay’s defensive collapse is the fact that DeVito earning NFC Player of the Week honors against the Packers in Week 14, with Mayfield likely to follow in Week 15.

Green Bay playoffs hopes on life support

Jordan Love will need to carry the Packers

With the defense searching for answers, the Packers' playoff hopes will fall on Jordan Love and LaFleur. They’ll also need some help as the Falcons, Seahawks, and Saints all currently stand above Green Bay.

If they are able to win their three remaining games, that will put them at 9-8 and within a shout at the playoffs. Whether that’s enough to save Barry’s job remains to be seen.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at Vikings, vs Bears

