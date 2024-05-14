Highlights LeBron's presence at a Cleveland Cavaliers game hints at the possibility of a reunion with Cleveland for a third time, mirroring his 2014 return.

Ten years ago, James attended a Cavs game and later signed with the team, vowing to bring them a championship - which he did in 2016.

NBA insiders believe LeBron's strategic nature suggests that there could be more to his recent visit to Cleveland than meets the eye.

Longtime Cavalier LeBron James was in the house on Monday night to witness his former team’s 109-102 loss to the Boston Celtics. That loss came in the absence of their current star, Donovan Mitchell. But could the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron reunite for a third time?

It could happen. According to an NBA insider, there is growing belief among NBA executives that James’ trip was strategic. Brian Windhorst of ESPN compared James’ activities to a similar circumstance ten years ago, when he showed up to a Cavs game as a member of the Miami Heat, and then opted out to sign with them months later.

“I will say this, the first thing I thought of was this moment 10 years ago where LeBron showed up to a game in Cleveland, while he was a player for the Miami Heat to honor Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ Jersey retirement, his longtime teammate.” —Brian Windhorst

Repeat Behavior?

LeBron attended a Cavs game ten years ago and then signed with them

The game in question occurred on March 8, 2014, which saw the Cavaliers retire the number of long-time Lithuanian center Zydrunas Ilgauskas. James played with him during his initial stint with the Cavs from 2003–2010 (interestingly, Ilgauskas and James played on the Heat together from 2010–2011).

Following that game, James felt that he had unfinished business in Cleveland, vowing to bring them their first championship in franchise history. Just three months later on June 25, 2014, James opted out of his contract with the Heat and became a free agent on July 1.

“And he got in a private plane, flew from Chicago over to Cleveland on an off night. Pat Riley was not happy. And a few months later he signed with the Cavs…he's extremely strategic and I wish I could tell you I knew exactly what he is doing. I don't pretend to know, but he's gotta be up to something.” —Brian Windhorst

On July 11, 2014, James revealed he wanted to sign with the Cavaliers, and one day later, that happened. He, of course, did bring the team its only title in 2016.

Similar Situation

LeBron's actions could be hinting at a possible reunion with the Cavs

The situation that is currently brewing appears to be somewhat similar to what happened ten years ago. James has expressed his willingness to depart the Los Angeles Lakers and become a free agent — whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but indications are that it will not — and him watching a Cavs game from the sidelines brings back similar vibes.

It could all be a mirage, though. Perhaps James simply wanted to watch his hometown team play, and it is nothing more than that. But as Windhorst mentioned, James is extremely strategic and it is worth contemplating that his departure, and a possible third stint with the Cavs, are on the table.