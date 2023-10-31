Highlights Miami and its offense have been dominating through eight weeks of the 2023 season, with Tua Tagovailoa leading the charge as a confident and talented quarterback.

Miami, Florida is a very popular destination getaway for tourists and those going on vacation. Miami and its surrounding area had nearly 27 million visitors last year alone. All the beautiful beaches, restaurants, and nightlife are big attractions to the city. However, if you're a member of an NFL team, Miami is one place you do not want to go...especially if you play defense.

The Miami Dolphins offense is cranking it up to 11 in 2023. They're giving opposing defenses fits, and putting up record numbers in the process. Is it the passing game, the running attack, or the speed and hands of the receiving corps? Here's a breakdown as to what defensive coordinators are losing sleep over when they see the Fins on the schedule.

The man under center

His name is hard as heck to spell. But that's the least of the concerns if you have to face this lefty stud. Tua Tagovailoa has learned to avoid the big hits and sacks that plagued him last year. It seems he's figured out how to fall better when tackled. Fortunately, the worries about him landing on his head and getting concussed again have subsided.

With that, has come a renewed confidence, and a return to the form that saw him zipping long passes for touchdowns during his college career at Alabama. Tagovailoa has been an absolute beast through the first half of the season, and his numbers are indicative of it. He leads the league in total passing yards (2,416) going into Week 9. Nobody has thrown more touchdowns, and he has the highest passer rating in football.

There's another important intangible that's becoming apparent: he's a leader. He runs the show in Miami's offense. His confidence level is up again. He's not exhibiting fear of a concussion. The guys in the huddle look at him when he calls plays, and they believe in him. It's infectious.

They more his teammates trust him, the more he trusts himself. And ultimately, he's having a blast doing the things he's accomplished to this point in 2023. As he puts it, "I think for anyone that plays the sport of football, when we find success, it just becomes very fun."

Tagovailoa rankings through Week 8 Comp. Pct Yards/Game Yards/Att TD Rating 1st Down Throws Tua Tagovailoa stats 70.4 302 8.8 18 108.8 119 NFL rank 4th 1st 2nd T-1st 1st 1st

Dolphins speedy receiving corps

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? That age-old question may be all-too-often thrown out there. But, in the case of the Dolphins and their prolific 2023 offense, it begs to be asked. Is it Tua making his receivers, or is it his receivers who are making him look good? Joe Montana had Jerry Rice and John Taylor to throw to. Was it his precision passing, or did his guys makes grabs that maybe shouldn't have been all that catchable? There's the conundrum.

The answer will always be conjecture. Opinions vary widely. There is no official theory on the question. It is a postulate. But let's face it, Tagovailoa has some elite guys lining up to run routes for him. Tyreek Hill runs a 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. Only 11 NFL players have run a sub-4.30 in the history of the league. Hill regularly makes NFL speed look pedestrian, seemingly gliding by defenders as he chases bomb after bomb from Tagovailoa.

Credit: Next Gen Stats

Because of Hill, safeties are forced to come over and try to help. Oftentimes, those guys either can't get there in time, or it doesn't matter. Hill is the NFL leader in yards and touchdowns and is on pace to be the first receiver to amass 2,000+ yards in a season. On the other side of the line, the Fins will put Jaylen Waddle, with the Wes Welker-esque Braxton Berrios regularly manning the slot.

These two play an important role as pass catchers in shorter routes, ones that are more typical of possession receivers. Be it a quick slant, buttonhook, or curl, these two receivers move the chains, and flourish when Hill pulls defensive backs on deep routes. While they run the shorter routes, the pair both have speed to burn. Waddle checks in with a 4.37 40 time, and Berrios trails him at 4.44. While those are both absolutely blistering times, they're actually the plodders on this Miami offense.

Miami's backfield track team

The names Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane don't ring a bell to the uninitiated. But, to those who have faced the 1-2 punch of the Dolphins run game, they're all too aware. Mostert is a journeyman, having played for five squads in nine seasons. He wasn't even drafted, and he's short, coming in at 5'9". But, he's found a second life after following Mike McDaniel to Miami last year.

What he's done with this second shot is to lead his running back peers in TDs with 10. Maybe he has an axe to grind with those teams who gave up on him, or he's just found himself in this offense. Just ask the Denver Broncos about Mostert—who checks in with 4.34 speed—who in a Week 3 70-20 demolition, found the end zone four times, including one through the air.

As for Achane, there are only nine backs that have more rushing yards than his 460, and he's only played in four games. He leads all running backs in the NFL with 12.1 yards per rush. And yes, you read that right.

The rookie, who possesses 4.32 speed, is gaining more yards per rush than many receivers are putting up per reception. That is simply unprecedented. He's tied for the league-lead with six rushes of 20+ yards and leads the NFL with four of 40+ yards. This kid is the definition of a home run hitter, and he should be back from injury before season's end.

The man calling the shots

The Dolphins are tops among all teams in passing yards, rushing yards, and therefore total yards. They average more than the next nearest competitor in YPG in '23 by about 66 per Sunday. They're also averaging nearly a touchdown more per outing than any other NFL unit. While the players are the main reason for this success, the vision of head coach Mike McDaniel is deserving of some credit too.

When he came to Miami in 2022 he had a clear goal: make the offense the fastest anyone has ever seen. That's why he traded for Hill, signed Mostert, and drafted Achane. His old boss, Kyle Shanahan, has gushed over McDaniel's revolutionary use of lateral pre-snap motion this season, admitting that he, the mentor, borrowed some of his old mentee's tactics after seeing how well they worked for Miami.

The 40-year-old McDaniel's unique football mind combined with the track team he's put together on offense will make this unit a scary proposition for the rest of the year—and maybe even into next February.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

