Highlights Mike Zimmer, former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, has reportedly been hired as the new defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

With head coaching experience and a knack for defensive success, Zimmer has plenty of qualifications to instill confidence that this hire will be successful.

Zimmer's defenses have proven effective against top offensive schemes when healthy.

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly settled on their new defensive coordinator in former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. The coach has been away from the NFL since the conclusion of the 2021 season, but has returned to the Cowboys after expressing interest and interviewing for the role.

Former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was a last resort head coaching hire for the division rival Washington Commanders, built a reputation for the defense with their highlight plays and knack for creating pressure. The expectations will now carry over to Zimmer as he hopes to continue that success—and potentially build on it.

Here's how Zimmer and his scheme will fit in the Big D.

Related Report: Commanders spurned by Johnson, Macdonald before settling on Quinn The former Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator apparently wasn't the Commanders top choice for their head coaching gig.

A closer look at Zimmer's career

Zimmer returns to his NFL roots back in Dallas

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Zimmer began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys in 1994 as a defensive assistant and worked his way up to become the defensive backs coach for five seasons before being promoted to the team's defensive coordinator from 2000 to 2006. He also served in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008 through 2013.

As a result of his success in Cincinnati, Zimmer was able to successfully land a head coaching job with the Vikings, where he spent eight years.

Mike Zimmer's NFL coaching career Seasons Team Role 1994 Dallas Cowboys Defensive assistant 1995-1999 Dallas Cowboys Defensive backs coach 2000-2006 Dallas Cowboys Defensive coordinator 2007 Atlanta Falcons Defensive coordinator 2008-2013 Cincinnati Bengals Defensive coordinator 2014-2021 Minnesota Vikings Head coach

Zimmer's tenure in Minnesota showed early promise but eventually soured after a stream of inconsistent results. Despite winning the division in his second season with the franchise and reaching the NFC Championship in 2017 courtesy of the Minneapolis Miracle, the team developed a pattern of making the playoffs, then missing the following year, a trend that spanned his first seven seasons with the organization.

Injuries and offensive inconsistencies played a significant role in these results. Still, the straw that broke the camel's back was when the Vikings missed the playoffs in back to back seasons in 2020 and 2021 (breaking the pattern). The team had also failed to take the next step offensively despite bringing in Kirk Cousins on a lucrative signing.

Following his firing, Zimmer stepped away from the NFL and decided to help out Deion Sanders at Jackson State in 2022 as an analyst before finally returning to the league this offseason to join the Cowboys.

Fit with the current Cowboys defense

Could Zimmer potentially be an upgrade on Quinn?

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys front office has emphasized getting coaches with plenty of head coaching experience, and that trend now continues with the hiring of Zimmer. Dallas hasn't had a DC without prior NFL head coaching experience since 2013, and head coach Mike McCarthy hasn't worked with one since 2008.

With McCarthy in charge of the offensive playcalling, a certain presence is required for the defensive coordinator role to lead the unit independently, keeping the team running at full speed.

With Zimmer's time and success as a head coach, he immediately checks an easy box for the organization to feel confident in who they've put in charge.

While Dan Quinn was a well-respected defensive coordinator, there was an issue during his time when it came to facing coaches from the Shanahan/McVay tree, including in his final outing this season when the team gave up 48 points in their Wild Card round defeat to the Matt LaFleur-led Green Bay Packers.

Zimmer Vikings Defense NFL Ranks Year Points/Game Yards/Game Sacks Takeaways 2014 21.4 (11th) 344.7 (14th) 41 (T-9th) 19 (T-25th) 2015 18.9 (5th) 344.4 (13th) 43 (T-7th) 22 (T-19th) 2016 19.2 (6th) 314.9 (3rd) 41 (5th) 27 (T-7th) 2017 15.8 (1st) 275.9 (1st) 37 (T-17th) 19 (T-23rd) 2018 21.3 (9th) 309.7 (4th) 50 (T-3rd) 20 (T-16th) 2019 18.9 (T-5th) 341.6 (14th) 48 (T-5th) 31 (4th) 2020 29.7 (29th) 393.3 (27th) 23 (28th) 22 (T-10th) 2021 25.1 (24th) 383.6 (30th) 51 (2nd) 24 (13th)

Despite his injury-riddled final couple of years in Minnesota, Zimmer's defenses have proven to hold up well against that offensive system and could help the Cowboys when facing some of the NFC's top offenses that feature the scheme.

In fact, in 2019, when the Vikings met the 13-3 San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, the defense was able to force two major turnovers that the offense could only convert into three points. They also held the offense to just 122 net passing yards and 308 total yards in the loss.

Looking at his history against those offensive schemes, it's clear that while Zimmer could be scored on, he knew how to trick his opponents into mistakes that led to turnovers at least a couple of times per game. It's also worth mentioning that these numbers are inflated somewhat by Zimmer's ugly final campaign in 2021.

Zimmer Vikings D vs. Shanahan Coaching Tree Category vs. Shanahan vs. McVay vs. LaFleur Games 3 3 6 Points/Game 25.7 25 29.5 Yards/Game 352.7 388.7 431.3 Sacks 7 3 8 Takeaways 7 4 6

Zimmer is not without flaws, but when the team he's guiding is capable, he's proven he can lead them to success. This Dallas defense has the personnel to be the perfect pairing this season.

Expectations for 2024

The Cowboys defense has a reputation to uphold

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

While the team is far from a finished product heading into the offseason, the expectation remains that the defense should be one of the top units in the league again as the team desperately tries to find a way to break into the next tier of playoff contention for a chance at hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

For Mike Zimmer, the looming question will be fixing the team's run defense. In coverage, the team should be more than capable of continuing their success with key pieces like Trevon Diggs and Da'Ron Bland set to return. Pending free agents like Stephon Gilmore and Jayron Kearse could leave a dent, but the unit is plenty capable regardless.

However, the team allowed the sixth most rushing yards over the last five weeks of the season. For Mike Zimmer, finding a way to continue the secondary's strong play while helping improve the team's resistance to the run will be pivotal in the team's success under his watchful eyes.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.