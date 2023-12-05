Highlights The New England Patriots have been the laughingstock of the 2023 NFL season, with the worst record in the AFC at 2-10.

The team's offensive unit has been one of the worst in recent memory, averaging only 12.3 points per game and ranking low in yards per game, yards per play, and turnovers.

The Patriots defense has been strong, especially over the last three weeks, during which they became the first team to go 0-3 while holding three straight opponents to 10 points or fewer.

The New England Patriots have been a laughingstock for most of the 2023 NFL season, and with good reason. They have the worst record in the AFC at 2-10, the franchise's first double-digit loss season since Bill Belichick's debut season on the job back in 2000.

While football is a team game, that ineptitude can largely be traced back to the team's offensive unit, which has been one of the worst in recent memory. Their 12.3 points per game is on track to be the 12th-lowest number since the league implemented the 16-game regular season schedule. They're also averaging the fifth-fewest yards per game (290.4), fifth-fewest yards per play (4.7), and tied for seventh-most turnovers, with 20 in 12 games.

However, while the Patriots' offense has been utterly impotent, the Pats defense has been doing everything they can to keep the team in games. They're eighth in yards per game (310.5), 15th in points per game (21.2), and tied for sixth in yards per play. They've been especially tough over the last three weeks, during which they have not allowed a team to score more than 10 points.

Somehow, they still lost those three games, including Week 13's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in which they only allowed only two field goals. They are the first team to hold a team to such 10 points or fewer over a three-game span without winning any of those contests since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals. Here's how the Patriots defense has been trying valiantly to carry the team back to mediocrity.

Patriots defense struggles after major injuries

New England's defensive unit had a rough start through the first nine games of the 2023 season

The New England Patriots were never expected to be as bad as they've been in 2023. In fact, most sportsbooks had set the over/under on their win-loss total at 7.5. With five games remaining, they have no chance of reaching that mark. No one expected QB Mac Jones to go from solid game manager to unplayable, and no one expected the Patriots to lose their top two defensive playmakers a month into the season.

In the first three weeks of the season, the Patriots went 1-2, but they didn't look overmatched. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins by a combined 12 points and beat the New York Jets. However, Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys would change all of that. Dallas tormented Jones, who was benched for the first (but not the last) time in the campaign.

They also lost top pass rusher Matthew Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who had won Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, to season-ending injuries during the 38-3 loss.

The effect was immediate, as the defense would go on to allow 20+ points in six straight games from that Week 4 debacle to their Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders. During those first nine games, the Patriots defense allowed 228 points, the seventh-most during that span, but there were signs that the defense was a lot better than the scoreboards were indicating.

Stat Patriots NFL Rank Avg. Opponent Starting Field Position 29.9-yard line 26th Offensive Turnovers 20 T-24th

The Patriots' offense had been so bad, that it was actually rubbing off on the defense somewhat. While it was not affecting their quality of play, the offense's inability to move the ball as well as its penchant for turnovers put the defense in a lot of tough situations where the opponent began their drive with a short field. It's a lot easier to put points up when you only have to drive 20-30 yards rather than 60-70.

Something clicks for Belichick's defense

Week 10 saw the defense begin a historic stretch

However, the defense has overcome the issues the offense had foisted upon them over the last three games. Some might have said that it wasn't a turnaround at all, considering those first two games were against offenses led by backup QBs in Gardner Minshew for the Indianapolis Colts and Tommy DeVito for the New York Giants.

However, there's no debating it after they shut the door on Justin Herbert and the supposedly potent Los Angeles Chargers offense. L.A. came into the game as -5.5 point spread favorites and still covered while scoring only two field goals. That has to be the first time that's ever happened in the history of NFL betting.

They haven't been a one-dimensional defense either—they've been muzzling opposing offenses whether they run the ball or try tossing it over the top. On top of keeping teams off the scoreboard with just 26 points allowed over their last three, they're not allowing them to move the ball either, holding the Colts, Giants, and Chargers to under 300 yards of offense apiece.

Stat Patriots (Last 3 Games) NFL Rank (Last 3 Games Yards/Game 241.7 2nd Points/Game 8.7 1st Pass Yards/Game 189.3 T-8th Passer Rating 81.6 12th Rush Yards/Game 52.3 1st Yards/Play 4.39 4th 1st Downs 37 2nd 3rd Down Conversion Pct. 34.1 9th

They were all over the Chargers in Week 13, holding them out of the red zone altogether, though that might not have even mattered, because the Patriots' 45.7 opponent red zone conversion percentage (tied for sixth-lowest) this year meant that they were more likely to get a field goal than a touchdown anyway.

The Patriots have been great when it comes to stopping opponents, holding them to very few yards per play, which leads to a lot of third down situations, where Belichick's defense thrives as well. However, what they're missing is that big play ability that has made defenses like that of the Pittsburgh Steelers such potent units. New England's 11 takeaways on the season rank 29th, and their 24 sacks are 28th.

Making those game-wrecking, splash plays will be the next step for this Patriots defensive unit, though if Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez were healthy and contributing, something tells us that wouldn't be as much of an issue.

How did Belichick and the defense manage this turnaround?

New England's terrible season has brought the defense closer together

So, how did the Patriots defense achieve such a jarring turnaround despite injuries to major contributors and an offense that is basically working against them? There weren't any major scheme changes, it was more of a realization of the sad situation they're in, and using that to bond defensive players together as a unit. As safety Jabrill Peppers said, it's all about playing for the guy next to you:

The standard is high. We know what we have got to do. Play for the man next to you. We don’t ask for much but your best. We have got to do more, we have to get some more takeaways, we have got to start scoring on defense. We are going to find ways to rectify the situation and make it right, but right now we are just not doing enough.

Instead of creating a locker room rift between the elite Patriots defense and the awful Patriots offense, the defensive players are looking within to continue pushing the team in a positive direction. When cornerback Jalen Mills was asked what more his unit could possibly do, rather than calling out Mac Jones or offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, he agreed with Peppers that the defense needed to start doing some scoring of its own.

While the mental aspect has been important, the midseason addition of former All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson has given the passing defense a boost, as has the convalescence of the other starting corner, Jonathan Jones. Sixth-year linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley has also been a revelation, holding down the middle of the defense as a do-it-all 'backer who leads the team in sacks (4.0), combined tackles (79), and sits second in tackles for loss (5).

Bentley's improvements can be partially credited to former Patriots linebacker and current Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who may be in line to succeed Bill Belichick at the helm of this club. If the Patriots defensive dominance continues to finish out the season, Mayo will have put himself in a great position to get the promotion considering the rumors are that Belichick will move on, as shocking as that may seem.

