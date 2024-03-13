Highlights The Panthers received Diontae Johnson from the Steelers via trade, an asset that aids QB Bryce Young.

The Steelers acquired Dante Jackson in the deal, who should step in as the starting cornerback opposite of Joey Porter Jr.

The trade benefits both teams by addressing specific needs for the 2024 season.

The Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms on a trade agreement that involved swapping starters from both teams and an exchange of draft picks.

Official Trade Details Panthers Receive Steelers Receive WR Diontae Johnson CB Donte Jackson Round 7, Pick 20 (240th overall) Round 6, Pick 2 (178th overall)

Both teams were able to assess big needs on their team for the 2024 season, and should mutually benefit from this swap. Taking a closer look at each player though, there will be some noticeable impact from each veteran during this upcoming year.

Diontae Johnson's Impact on the Panthers

Carolina was looking for an impact receiver

Last season, many griped that the Panthers didn't do enough to surround rookie quarterback Bryce Young with weapons to help him succeed in his first year. It seemed the franchise agreed with those who voiced their concerns, as there was heavy speculation that the team was looking to acquire a top wideout at the 2023 trade deadline.

This time around, it appears that they're prioritizing the success of their young passer. They hired Dave Canales as head coach, acquired two key offensive guards on the first day of free agency, and are now acquiring Diontae Johnson to help contribute to the team's receiving unit.

While the team is still likely to look at adding another wideout, either through free agency or the NFL Draft, getting a smooth route-runner like Johnson to step in as the team's new slot receiver while only paying the cost of a Day 3 pick swap is a great way to go about adding help to the offense.

In his fifth year in the NFL, Johnson posted 51 receptions, 717 yards, and five touchdowns. It was a down season compared to his usual production, but the team's passing offense was down as a whole. Arriving in Carolina, the 27-year-old should provide a welcome boost in production for 2024.

Steelers Address a Major Need

Pittsburgh boosts their pass defense

There are some bright spots in the Steelers' secondary, but the team was in a desperate search for additional help at outside corner to pair with Joey Porter Jr. While the team could still look to add some bodies through the draft, acquiring a veteran in Dante Jackson helps give the team an immediate answer at the position without breaking the bank or relying on rookies.

Jackson is set to make over $10.5 million in 2024, but by parting with Johnson, the team ended up gaining around $4.5 million in cap space to use this offseason.

The Panthers were speculated to be weighing Jackson's future in Carolina as a potential cap casualty, but he had been a starter for the franchise since he was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. While he had his inconsistencies, Jackson scored his best season-long PFF grade since 2020 with a 63.3 score last year.

By trading away Johnson, the team may now be looking to address the wide receiver position during this year's NFL Draft. But the depth of this class favors them to have at least a few high-upside options with the 20th pick.

