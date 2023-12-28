Highlights The NFL announced its 15 finalists for its 2024 Hall of Fame class on Thursday afternoon.

First-year candidates Antonio Gates and Julius Peppers are likely to be inducted.

One candidate's polarizing case has him in the finalist group for a third consecutive year.

Some of the most impactful players in NFL history are one step away from cementing their status in Canton.

On Thursday, the NFL announced its modern-era finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. 15 of the league's biggest names now stand on the precipice of receiving the privilege of placement alongside the best to ever grace the gridiron. However, most of these guys will be forced to wait at least another year, as the committee only inducts four to eight new members per cycle.

Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Finalists Name Position Most Notable Team Eric Allen DB Eagles Jared Allen DE Vikings Willie Anderson OT Bengals Jahri Evans G Saints Dwight Freeney DE Colts Antonio Gates TE Chargers Rodney Harrison DB Patriots Devin Hester KR/PR/WR Bears Torry Holt WR Rams Andre Johnson WR Texans Julius Peppers DE Panthers Fred Taylor RB Jaguars Reggie Wayne WR Colts Patrick Willis LB 49ers Darren Woodson S Cowboys

Offensive Finalist most likely to be selected: Antonio Gates

The Chargers' lifer is one of the top tight ends in NFL history

Gates made the San Diego Chargers must-see TV after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State University in 2003.

His successful transition from college basketball player—he helped take the Golden Flashes to their only NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance in 2002—to NFL tight end paved the path later followed by Jimmy Graham and Julius Thomas, among others. He caught 13 touchdown passes in his second NFL season, the first of seven consecutive years in which he hauled in eight or more touchdowns.

Gates currently ranks third among all tight ends in NFL history in receptions (955) and receiving yards (11,841), trailing only Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten. His 116 receiving touchdowns are the most all-time by a tight end, and the seventh-most in league history. He earned three first-team All-Pro nods and made eight Pro Bowl appearances.

Defensive Finalist likely to be selected: Julius Peppers

Persistent and consistent, Peppers is this class' easiest choice for induction

Like Gates, Peppers played basketball in college, but also starred for North Carolina on the gridiron, too. His 30.5 sacks and 53 tackles for loss as a Tar Heel led the Carolina Panthers to select the hometown star with the second overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Julius Peppers All-Time Ranks Stat Peppers Rank Eligible Non-HOFers Ahead Sacks 159.5 4th 0 TFL 175 3rd 0 Forced Fumbles 52 2nd 1

Peppers played only 12 games as a rookie, but racked up 12.0 sacks and 11 TFL's on the way to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He recorded 7.0-plus sacks in 15 of his 17 seasons and notched double-digit sacks 10 times.

The three-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro-Bowler has the fourth most sacks in official NFL history (159.5), behind only Bruce Smith (200.0), Reggie White (198.0) and Kevin Greene (160.0). If he hasn't begun preparing his speech yet, he should start soon.

Electric return man, middling wide receiver

Hester's outstanding ability as a return man lives in NFL lore. He is the only player to ever return the opening kickoff of a Super Bowl for a touchdown. His 14 punt return touchdowns are four more than the next closest player in NFL history.

For good measure, he became the first player in NFL history to have a punt return touchdown, rushing touchdown, forced fumble, and recovered fumble in one game, which came the same night he broke Deion Sanders' NFL record for return touchdowns.

Despite his unparalleled success in the return game, Hester remains on the ballot after being named a finalist each of the past two years because he totaled just 255 receptions, 3,311 yards, and 16 touchdowns as a receiver over his 11-year career.

During Super Bowl week, voters will again have to decide if his exceptional return abilities outweigh his mediocre receiving numbers and make him worthy of a bronze bust.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: NFL