The Toronto Raptors got busy on NBA Trade Deadline Day with a couple of acquisitions before the clock struck 3 PM ET on Dec. 8. The Raptors acquired Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Later in the day, the Raptors traded away point guard Dennis Schröder and Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, who was later waived by the team.

Toronto's trade deadline deals weren't as needle-moving as the previous deals that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers and OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. Even Raptors GM Bobby Webster acknowledged how these two deals served as clean-up jobs after the "heavy lifting" duties were accomplished last month.

"We did our heavy lifting about a month ago," Webster said during his trade deadline press conference . "I feel like this trade deadline we cleaned up a lot of things and we addressed some of the things we talked about after the OG and Pascal trades."

With Toronto doing its best to clean house, let's examine the trade that brought in another Toronto-native in Canada.

What Kelly Olynyk brings to the Raptors' table

The Toronto native comes home

This trade was, at first, a bit of a head-scratcher. For the third straight year, the Raptors traded away a 1st-round pick to bring in a veteran.

Two years ago, Toronto traded Goran Dragic and what eventually became the 2023 20th overall pick (Malachi Branham) to the San Antonio Spurs to bring in Thaddeus Young. Last year, the Raptors attached a 2024 1st round pick along with Khem Birch to acquire Jakob Poeltl, also from the Spurs. Now, Toronto traded one of its four 1st rounders in 2024 to acquire Olynyk and Agbaji.

Bringing in Olynyk is a feel-good story for Raptors fans. The 32-year-old grew up in Toronto and continues to represent Canada on the world stage in international basketball competitions. Olynyk was part of the Canadian squad that won the country its first Bronze Medal in the FIBA World Cup.

In terms of his fit on this current Raptors team, Olynyk should serve as a reliable backup big who spaces the floor and makes plays from the center position.

Kelly Olynyk – Career Stats Categories Stats Points 10.2 Rebounds 5.2 Assists 2.4 FG% 48.2 3P% 37.0

The former Gonzaga standout is on an expiring contract, which means he could be a rental. But given that he is from Toronto, there is a good possibility the Raptors will get to re-sign him to another deal during the summer and serve as a reliable veteran presence for this young program led by first-time All-Star Scottie Barnes. Webster called him a "steady hand" and envisioned him stabilizing their second unit.

“I think the way we view him specifically is he's kind of like a steady hand and I think we've seen it with the bench units, especially with the bigs," Webster said. "He's going to provide a skill set, a veteran presence, a voice... So we're excited to have Kelly. The conversations have been great. I think he really wants to be here. He's excited for this opportunity.”

Toronto will be the sixth stop of Olynyk's NBA career. He has spent the last season and a half with the Jazz and has been a playoff veteran with the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Raptors will need to develop Agbaji

Could be a nice development project for the Raptors

Coming along with Olynyk is Agbaji, a 23-year-old guard who was selected 14th overall by the Jazz in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Agbaji spent four years in Kansas and won a National Title in 2022 as a senior. He had a standout senior campaign, where he was named Big 12 Player of the Year, a Consensus First-Team All-American, and the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. As a senior, he averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds with efficient shooting splits of 47.5/40.7/74.3.

Agbaji hasn't particularly established his footing in the NBA. Perhaps the Raptors could give him the opportunity to make a niche for himself in the league.

Ochai Agbaji – NBA Career Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 GP 59 51 MPG 20.5 19.7 PPG 7.9 5.4 RPG 2.1 2.5 FG% 42.7 42.6 3P% 35.5 33.1

At six-foot-five, Agbaji also possesses a six-foot-10 wingspan. So he fulfills the Raptors' insatiable desire for lengthy wings. Though he doesn't carry a ton of offensive upside, he could become a solid 3-and-D player who fits nicely beside Barnes. He can play defense and has a nice shooting stroke to show for on the offensive end.

Webster gushed about Agbaji during his press conference and expressed his excitement about what the 23-year-old could bring to this franchise.

“Hard working, high character, two-way player, kind of fits the bill of guys we’ve pursued over the years,” Webster said. “We feel like we’re getting a young player with a lot of upside, hard worker, high character, and so we’ll bet on those guys.”

There was initially some confusion as to why the Raptors dealt another first-round pick. However, Webster clarified during his press conference that they never intended to use all three picks they had in 2024 and traded the least desirable of them to acquire a former lottery pick with over a year's experience in the NBA.

All in all, this trade shows how the Raptors did their due diligence in bringing in a veteran who has ties to the city and would want to stay in Toronto, even if the franchise is going through a rebuild. Likewise, they also landed a former lottery pick who could be a solid piece for the team moving forward. And all it took was a late first-round pick in an otherwise weak draft class.