Highlights The Boston Celtics dominated their first matchup against the Indiana Pacers, exploiting the Pacers' defensive struggles with a 51-point margin victory.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had success against the Sacramento Kings in their previous two matchups, taking advantage of the Kings' defensive weaknesses.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks will face off again in the tournament, with the outcome uncertain given their strengths and weaknesses.

This past Tuesday marked the ending of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament's (IST) group stage, where four teams from each conference progressed to the quarter-finals. In these knockout stages, all games are single-elimination, meaning that the losers of each matchup below will be eliminated from trophy contention.

The second round of the tournament starts off with eight total teams, with four games happening across two days, on Dec. 4 and 5, in the competition's quarter-finals. The winners of these bouts will then advance to the "Final Four" or the Semifinals, which will take place in Las Vegas. Two days later, the finalists will reconvene at T-Mobile Arena for the grand finale of the NBA Cup.

Boston Celtics - Indiana Pacers

Last matchup: Boston won 155-104

Starting the next round of the IST, the number one seed of the Eastern Conference faces off against the league's leading offense, as the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers for the second time this season. Their first matchup of the year didn't go very well for the Pacers, as their defensive struggles were totally exploited by the experienced Celtics squad, who ended up winning by a 51-point margin.

Both teams came out as the winners of their respective groups, with the Pacers upsetting other contending teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who ended up not being a match for Indiana's great offensive efforts led by Tyrese Haliburton. The Celtics' group wasn't as competitive, though they still had one loss on their record, against the elite defense of the Orlando Magic, who came close to taking the lead in the standing. The difference maker wound up being Boston's scoring differential, giving the franchise an extra push forward.

Indiana Pacers - Boston Celtics 2023-24 Team Statistics Pacers Celtics Points Per Game 127.9 116.3 Field Goal % 50.4 47.2 Net Rating 2.4 9.7 Defensive Rating 120.2 105.9

Earlier in the week, the Celtics announced that Kristaps Porzingis would be out on the sidelines for another couple of days, so it's possible he misses out on this matchup. However, this shouldn't be something alarming for Boston fans, as the team hasn't shown any signs of slowing down since his injury, and if history is something to take under consideration, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should once again figure out a way to disfigure Indiana's lackluster defense.

Sacramento Kings - New Orleans Pelicans

Last matchup: Pelicans won 129-93

The New Orleans Pelicans came through to win their group, and now get to visit the winners of Group C, the Sacramento Kings. These two squads have faced off twice so far in the season, with the injury-riddled Pelicans striking twice and walking out of the Smoothie King Center victorious. Defense was something the Kings struggled with last season, and it's looking like the same issue is repeating itself this year. This was especially shown against the Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson duo, who played phenomenally in their two bouts.

Sacramento Kings - New Orleans Pelicans 2023-24 Matchup Statistics - 2 games Domantas Sabonis Jonas Valanciunas Points 16.5 12.5 Rebounds 9.5 12.0 Offensive Rating 118 170 Defensive Rating 124 95

The Pelicans were the surprising winners of the West's group B, which featured last year's champions, the Denver Nuggets, and two potential contenders in the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers. As for the Kings, they remained undefeated against teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With C.J. McCollum back in the lineup, the New Orleans franchise is poised to return to good form, as they've been struggling to keep a healthy lineup all throughout this early stage of the season. One aspect that will be very interesting to see, will be the Lithuanian matchup in the post, with Jonas Valančiūnas and Domantas Sabonis going at it for the third time this year, and you may be surprised when we tell you that Valanciunas might've been the one taking over in this national duel.

New York Knicks - Milwaukee Bucks

Last matchup: Bucks won 110-105

Both the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks were in the Eastern Conference's Group B, and, as the Bucks managed to go the four games without losing, the 3-1 Knicks secured the Wild Card spot in the East. The Wild Card was attributed to the second place team with the biggest score differential in the conference, meaning it was between the Knicks, the Magic and the Cavaliers to get it.

Since they were in the same group, they have faced each other once before in this same competition, with the result going the Bucks' way, despite Knicks guard Jalen Brunson erupting for 45 points. Unfortunately for the potential All-Star, most of his teammates didn't really show up offensively, with Julius Randle shooting very poorly from beyond the arc and Donte Divincenzo coming off the bench to shoot with 12.5% efficiency from the field.

Milwaukee Bucks - New York Knicks 2023-24 Season Statistics Lillard & Antetokounmpo Brunson & Randle Minutes 370 532 Offensive Rating 113.2 114.4 Defensive Rating 110.7 108.3 Net Rating 2.5 6.0

On the Bucks side, things weren't smooth either, but the big duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 52 points and gave the team the victory. For this game, however, things could be quite different; Lillard and Antetokounmpo seem to have finally figured each other out and have been outperforming everyone since. The Knicks, on the other hand, have maintained their great defensive status and Brunson leading the team to victories every week, so this matchup could really go either way.

Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers

Last matchup: Lakers won 122-119

Like the Bucks-Knicks matchup, this is a repeated bout between the two best teams of the West's Group A. Although the Los Angeles Lakers won the group handedly, the Phoenix Suns managed to trail just behind to get awarded the Wild Card spot in the conference.

This will mark the third time these two teams will go head-to-head this season, with the Lakers emerging victorious out of their two previous encounters. The first one was the very second game of the season, and Phoenix was missing out on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal; Kevin Durant's impressive 39 point performance wasn't enough to overcome the home team.

Los Angeles Lakers - Phoenix Suns 2023-24 Matchup Statistics - 2 games Los Angeles Lakers Phoenix Suns LeBron James Anthony Davis Kevin Durant Bradley Beal Points 26.5 24.0 38.5 24.0 Rebounds 9.5 7.5 9.5 2.0 Field Goal % 58.1 48.4 49.1 52.9 Three-Point Field Goal % 44.4 50.0 45.5 50.0

Their latest game was much closer. However, even without Booker on the court, Beal made a difference with 24 points to go along with Durant's 38, but unfortunately for them, their lack of depth and LeBron James' incredible game with 32 points and 11 rebounds meant that the victory would go to the Lakers' side once more.

The third game could go quite differently now that Booker has found his role as the leading point guard and is back up to full-health status. Booker will play an integral part of the team and can be a difference-maker alongside Durant, as the Lakers have been showcasing some weaknesses during the past few weeks. With such inconsistency plaguing their opponent, this could be the opportune time for the Suns to finally beat the Lakers team this season and move on to the Final Four of the In-Season Tournament.