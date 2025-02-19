The MLS Golden Boot race is one of the most consistently intriguing individual honors in club soccer, and it provides bettors plenty of value if you know the idiosyncrasies of Major League Soccer/

During the last 20 seasons, 18 different players have won the award. There has never been a back-to-back winner, and the overwhelming majority of those capturing the honor do so in the early stage of their MLS career.

With that said, let's take a look at the opening odds on the 2025 top scorer ahead of the opening weekend of the MLS season. As always with these kind of futures, you shouldn't rush to make too many bets too soon, limiting yourself to those where your confidence of the value is very high.

The Favorites

Messi and Suarez vs. the Field

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

2025 MLS Top Scorer Odds Player Best Odds Sportsbook Lionel Messi +300 DraftKings/Caesars Luis Suarez +750 DraftKings Denis Bouanga +1000 Multiple Christian Benteke +1200 Multiple Emmanuel Latte Lath +1600 Multiple

Above are oddsmakers' top five picks to win the honor. As I wrote about earlier this month , Lionel Messi is understandably oddsmakers' favorite despite a recent history that suggests he will again miss a chunk of Inter Miami CF 's regular season minutes.

I calculated the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's chances of winning the award at roughly 25 percent, which is exactly the implied probability of the odds DraftKings and Caesars are offering. That's not a bargain, per se, but it's a little better than I expected given Messi's popularity with the public and the liability it puts on sportsbooks.

One thing Christian Benteke and Emmanuel Latte Lath have going for them is they won't be balancing league play with continental commitments. Also, Benteke is no longer an international player and Latte Lath has made only two appearances for the Ivory Coast, meaning neither is likely to suffer from fatigue due to call-ups.

Even so, I can't make a compelling case for anyone at these current prices and without seeing any games.

Pick: None

Second-Tier Selections

It's Arango and the Rest

Joseph Gray-USA Today Sports

2025 MLS Top Scorer Odds Player Best Odds Sportsbook Gabriel Pec +2500 Caesars Cristian Arango +3300 FanDuel Dejan Joveljic +3300 FanDuel Peter Musa +3300 Multiple Alonso Martinez +3500 Caesars

The next five in oddsmakers' rankings are a cohort of players who all scored 16 or 17 goals last season, which is why the prices are so similar.

But only Cristian Arango has an extended MLS track record that suggests his 17 goals in 2024 is a median expectation rather than a peak season.

In portions of four MLS seasons, he has never averaged fewer than 0.62 goals per 90 minutes. While he suffered from an extended slump in the second half of last season, his overall total still came in just 26 starts.

In his move to the San Jose Earthquakes , he joins with Bruce Arena, the MLS career wins leader and a manager whose forwards have consistently excelled. And he's likely to earn penalty-taking duties over Cristian Espinoza, who has shouldered them in recent seasons out of necessity rather than preference.

The Colombian Arango has by far the highest floor of these five if he remains reasonably healthy, and his ceiling is north of 20 goals, which makes him worth a bet at +3300 odds.

Of the rest of this category, Petar Musa and Alonso Martinez are the most intriguing. But while Musa should benefit from the arrival of Luciano Acosta at FC Dallas , that comes with yielding penalty taking duties. And though Alonso Martinez had the highest goals-per-90 minutes ratio on this list, he also vastly overperformed his expected goals total in his first season for New York City FC .

Pick: Cristian Arango (+3300, FanDuel)

Long Shots

Can Lozano, Zaha Take Star Turns?

2025 MLS Top Scorer Odds Player Best Odds Sportsbook Daniel Gazdag +4400 FanDuel Hany Mukhtar +4400 FanDuel Brandon Vazquez +6500 FanDuel Jonathan Rodriguez +6500 FanDuel Evander +6600 Bovada Jesus Ferreira +7500 Caesars Hirving Lozano +10000 DraftKings Wilfried Zaha +10000 Bet365 Josef Martinez +10000 Caesars Diego Rossi +12500 Multiple

The above is by no means a complete list of the remainder of the field, but a selection of 10 of the most intriguing names. Chief among them are two new signings who have been signed to carry the primary attacking load for their respective clubs.

Hirving Lozano is expansion San Diego FC 's headline signing, and should draw an enormous following in a city with a sizable Mexican-American population. Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha has been brought into Charlotte FC to try and add some attacking punch to a club that gained defensive solidity in manager Dean Smith's first year.

The difference is in their respective injury histories. While Lozano had the higher goal-scoring numbers in his younger days, he's been the more brittle recently. Zaha is still less than three full years removed from completing a 14-goal season in the Premier League in 2021-22.

He's scored at least seven non-penalty goals in all but one of his last five seasons. That probably translates to a projection of at least low double digits in MLS, and if you add the penalty taking duties he's likely to assume, contending for the scoring title is a potentially realistic aim.

I'm not saying I expect him to be among the contenders. But there's enough chance of it that he's worth the risk at 100-1 odds. It's the kind of wager that could also lead to a favorable cashout down the line.

Pick: Wilfried Zaha (+10000, Bet365)