Highlights OG Anunoby's trade to the New York Knicks could benefit both teams and addresses the Knicks' offensive struggles.

Anunoby's addition improves the Knicks' defensive profile and provides a legitimate marksman on offense.

The trade allows the Raptors to establish a clear direction by moving Anunoby and bringing in young players in line with their timeline.

After months (years?) of rumor, innuendo and internal deliberation, the Toronto Raptors have finally made a call on the future of 2023 NBA steals champion and All-Defensive pick OG Anunoby.

As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday morning, Anunoby will be heading to the New York Knicks alongside forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn.

In return, the Knicks are sending former No. 3 overall pick R.J. Barrett, combo guard Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick (via the Detroit Pistons) to Toronto.

It's a move that could go down as one of the biggest to be completed ahead of the league's February 8 deadline for deal-making. And it's also one that could prove beneficial to both franchises as they work toward slightly different ends this season and beyond.

Anunoby was tailor-made for a Tom Thibodeau team

Two-way star breaks up Knicks' logjam

Barrett looked to be making some serious strides in year three with the Knicks over the opening weeks of the 2023-24 campaign. More recently, though, he had reverted back to the inefficiency that has plagued him throughout his young career.

Over 26 games with New York this season, Barrett averaged 18.2 points per contest, but his effective field goal percentage has continued to languish at 47.8.

Meanwhile, despite all the good Quickley had continued to do as a microwave scorer off the bench for New York, head coach Tom Thibodeau reduced his minute allotment in 2023-24, and his touches were down also.

Immanuel Quickley - Per Game Comparison Minutes Touches 2022-23 28.9 52.0 2023-24 24.0 41.4

Had the Knicks simply rolled with the status quo, the team's inability to keep Barrett, Quickley and all of its other core pieces well-fed and happy offensively would have continued to be a bugbear.

With Anunoby now in the fold, team president Leon Rose has essentially swapped a pair of volume scorers for a more capable floor-spacer who can also be effective in slightly smaller doses.

Anunoby also raises the Knicks' defensive profile, and that two-way prowess will inevitably make him a Thibodeau favorite in short order (just as Josh Hart was after arriving last season).

For a team that ranks a ho-hum 15th in the league defensively (with a defensive rating of 114.8) and 14th in three-point makes per game (12.8), Anunoby should open some things up on both sides of the ball.

The 26-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, nearly four rebounds and a steal per game while posting an effective field goal percentage of 58.4 this season.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Hustle Statistics Steals 1.0 Deflections 2.1 Loose Balls Recovered 0.6 Contested Shots 7.1

Keeping him in the Big Apple long-term won't come cheap, but the team had already earmarked nearly $27 million annually for Barrett through 2027, and Quickley's big payday was looming. So, they may have actually preserved some flexibility despite Anunoby being on track for a monster deal of his own.

Barrett & Quickley round out Scottie Barnes-led core

Raptors have established a clear direction

The respective contract situations of Anunoby and two-time All-NBA pick Pascal Siakam have been hanging over the Raptors for some time now, and keeping both in the fold has felt like a pipe dream.

Moreover, they weren't going to be the same players in the same roles (or on the same relatively meager contracts) that they were during the Raptors' championship heyday of 2019.

Had they both remained in the fold alongside budding franchise cornerstone Scottie Barnes beyond the current campaign, the occasionally awkward fit and contrasting timelines would only have become more apparent as time passed.

By moving Anunoby and bringing in the 23-year-old Barrett and the 24-year-old Quickly, Masai Ujiri and his brain trust have taken a clear direction with an obvious trajectory.

Barrett has yet to show that he can be the go-to scorer for a team at the NBA level, but with Barnes making major strides in that exact department, as well as playmaking for others, the ex-Knick may be able to boost his own efficiency as an off-ball threat.

And if he can't settle into a niche with his new team, he could become a nice trade piece in the future (by yielding assets and/or being a major piece and salary matcher in a deal netting a bigger name).

RJ Barrett - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Offensive Rating 114.7 Defensive Rating 115.1 Net Rating -0.4 Usage 26.6 Player Impact Estimate 9.6

Quickley, meanwhile, will finally have an opportunity to be a regular starter, a job he has wanted for a couple of years now. And if his past performance is any indicator, Raptors fans have some big nights to look forward to. In the 21 games he started last season, Quickley averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent in the coming offseason, and is expected to receive a significant raise from the 4-year, $10-million entry-level deal he signed after being drafted with the 25th overall pick in 2020.

In terms of a production/salary ratio, he could end up being the real prize for Toronto.