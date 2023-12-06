Highlights Frustration is mounting for the Detroit Pistons as they continue to struggle, currently holding the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the league.

Frustration can seep in a team pretty quickly, especially when they had higher expectations of being better than they were last year.

The Detroit Pistons are surely feeling this way at the moment, having sustained their 17th consecutive defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 2. They currently have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the league, winning just two of their 20 games.

Blowouts and deflated spirits

Team Plus-Minus: -179

Many of the teams the Pistons faced beat them in convincing fashion. Out of these 17 losses, eight were by double-digits. Only two ended up being decided by five points or fewer; one against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 8 and the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 20.

Most of their opponents had better talent on their rosters than Detroit has, and some are expected to make deep runs in the playoffs, but considering that the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards all secured victories against them, it's easy to see how Detroit can seem irritated with their inability to beat teams supposedly at their level.

Detroit has had a hard time maintaining control during games, committing an alarming 17.2 turnovers per game, ranking as the second-worst in the entire league. The Pistons also find themselves with the second-least number of steals, managing a low 6.1 per game, while getting their shots blocked 6.3 times per contest.

Injuries hampering key players have added to their woes. Bojan Bogdanović, dealing with a series of injuries in recent months, has been on the sidelines since the start of the season due to a calf strain. The absence of Joe Harris is also notable, having joined the team this past summer after seven years with the Brooklyn Nets to provide solid shooting from the perimeter. So far, he's been unable to contribute consistently due to a shoulder injury, averaging just 3.4 points in 14 minutes of action throughout seven appearances.

Despite Killian Hayes receiving plenty of minutes on the court this season, he has underperformed with his offensive production. He may have improved his field-goal shooting from 37.7 percent last year to 42.9 percent this season but has regressed in scoring, assists, and free-throw percentage. The overall flaws in key areas, grouped with the injuries that have impacted certain players, have created difficult challenges for the Pistons this season.

Killian Hayes - Year-to-Year Statistics 2022-23 2023-24 Points Per Game 10.3 9.5 Assists Per Game 6.2 4.3 Free Throw % 82.1 66.7 Player Efficiency Rating 10.2 12.5

These struggles by the team have let out some words of brutal honesty from budding star guard Cade Cunningham following a loss to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 19. Throughout this losing skid, he led Detroit in scoring 11 times.

“We got to be realistic about the situation. It’s hard to just be like, ‘We’re good, we’re good,’ you know what I’m saying? Because we’re bad. We have to address that. We have to address what we’re not good at. Address it with not only our words but on the court, in the huddles.”

The Pistons need to see their former 2021 No. 1 overall pick holding himself and the team accountable for the hardships they are currently going through. Despite the many losses, Cunningham has done well considering he had a season-ending injury last year.

Only playing 12 games during the 2022-23 campaign due to having surgery to treat the stress fracture in his left leg, Cunningham is averaging 22.4 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 41.6% shooting from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. He has clearly shown significant improvements in his ability to score the ball as the go-to option while giving his teammates opportunities to make baskets, with the first two stats being the highest so far in his young career.

Their two victories

The very start of the season was the silver lining for the Pistons. Their lone victories, ironically, came during a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 27 and the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 28.

Balanced scoring stood out from Detroit in these two contests, averaging 114.5 points on decent shooting splits of 48.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from downtown. At least five players reached double-figures, including Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Alec Burks, and Marvin Bagley III.

They also did a solid job contesting the Pistons' and Bulls' shot attempts during those games. Out of 181 total shots taken, only 72 went in, showing up as an inefficient 39.8% from the field.

Even with the 2-18 record, the few bright spots have involved the young guys, namely Duren and rookie forward Ausar Thompson. Duren made strides in his sophomore year, becoming a double-double machine as an efficient inside player while crashing the glass more frequently with 12.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. On the other hand, Thompson has shined as a defensive stalwart for Detroit, making 1.5 blocks and a steal per contest, while putting up 10.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his rookie campaign so far.

Unexpected setback for Monty Williams

This wasn't the type of start the team head coach Monty Williams had anticipated for his first year with the Pistons. After having a successful stint with the Phoenix Suns which featured an appearance in the NBA Finals in 2021, he was expected to bring the Pistons back to a higher status and help them become a playoff contender in the long term.

Detroit Pistons - Year-to-Year Statistics 2022-23 League Rank 2023-24 League Rank Points 110.3 29th 109.2 27th Plus-Minus -674 29th -179 29th Offensive Rating 109.9 28th 108.2 27th Defensive Rating 117.8 27th 116.9 24th Net Rating -7.9 28th -8.7 29th

A key component to Detroit struggling to compete with opposing offenses is their lack of scorers capable of consistently dropping 20 points a night outside of Cunningham. They did get back Bogdanović, who led the team in points last year with 21.6 per game in 59 appearances. He seems not to have missed a step in his return from injury, putting up 22 points on 7-15 shooting from the field in the team's latest loss to Cleveland.

Fortunately for the Pistons, there is still time to bounce back from these defeats and insert themselves back in the conversation of being better than last year. However, it will require plenty of retooling and better collective play to fulfill that objective.

The Pistons currently find themselves on the wrong side of NBA history with their ongoing losing streak. Right now, they are tied for 27th for most consecutive losses. Over the last decade, they are tied for sixth with the 2018-19 Phoenix Suns, who finished with a 19-63 record.

Team Consecutive Losses Date 76ers 28 03/2015 - 12/2015 76ers 26 01/2014 - 03/2014 Rockets 20 02/2021 - 03/2021 Grizzlies 19 01/2018 - 03/2018 Knicks 18 01/2019 - 02/2019 Suns 17 01/2019 - 02/2019 Pistons 17 10/2023 - Present

The team's next opportunity to end the losing streak will come against the 5-14 Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 7. Given the team's similar struggles this season, the Pistons will look to come out of the gate firing in order to get back on track.