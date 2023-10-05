Highlights Load management has been a hotly debated topic in the NBA, with teams resting star players to reduce injury risk. However, fans have not been happy with this practice.

The NBA has implemented new load management rules, including restrictions on resting players, even distribution of absences, and visibility requirements.

Teams that violate the rules will face significant fines, potentially escalating into millions for repeated offenses. The new rules will have a significant impact on teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors with injury-prone star players.

Load management has long been a topic of debate in the NBA, but it's within the last five years that the issue has truly come to the forefront. The theory of load management is resting your star players or aging veterans during less important regular season games to minimize the risk of injury. While the concept aims to help players reduce the risk of injury, it has not been well-received by fans.

Many spectators invest significant amounts of money to attend games, and often travel from very far away, expecting to see their favorite athletes in action. Additionally, the absence of star players can make televised games less engaging for viewers. With new restrictions being put in place by the NBA board of governors, load management could be a thing of the past.

New load management rules

Roster management: Teams are now required to make sure that no more than one key player sits out the same game.

National TV and Tournament games: Star players must be available for games that are broadcast nationally and for in-season tournaments.

Home vs. road games: There must be an even distribution of single-game absences for star players between home and away games, with a slight preference for sitting out home games.

Long-term absences: Teams are discouraged from sidelining star players for an extended period, especially in situations that could compromise the game's integrity.

Visibility of resting players: When healthy players are rested, they must still be present and visible to the audience during the game.

If a team violates the rules, the first offense is a $100,000 fine for the team, a second offense is a $250,000 team fine and $1,000,000 more than the previous fine for any following fines.

Rule restrictions

The NBA has outlined specific conditions under which players can be excused from participating in games without facing penalties. These conditions include situations like consecutive games in the regular season. For instance, players who are 35 years or older at the start of the season, or those who have accumulated 34,000 minutes in regular-season play or have participated in a combined total of 1,000 regular-season and playoff games, will be granted special allowances for back-to-back games upon prior approval.

Players who are considered "stars"

All load management restrictions are set in place for players who were All-Stars or on All-NBA teams in the last three seasons. Here is a list of all 49 players that apply:

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid, James Harden

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton

Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

LA Clippers: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook

Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant

Atlanta Hawks: Dejounte Murray, Trae Young

Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball

Utah Jazz: Lauri Markkanen

Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis

New York Knicks: Julius Randle

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic

Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson

Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam

Houston Rockets: Fred VanVleet

Phoenix Suns: Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant

Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Minnesota Timberwolves: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins

Players who may be granted exceptions for back-to-back games

Chris Paul

LeBron James

Mike Conley

Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry

James Harden

It's worth noting that the list of players affected by these new load management rules is not set in stone. The NBA has provided an opportunity for emerging talents to be included in this list. Players who are not currently considered "stars" under these guidelines have a chance to join the ranks after this year's All-Star weekend in February. Any first-time All-Stars will be added to the list, making them subject to the same load management restrictions as current star players.

Teams most affected by the new rules

The Los Angeles Clippers stand as one of the teams that could be most impacted by the new load management regulations. With star players like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who have a history of injuries, the Clippers have often resorted to resting their key players to keep them fit for the playoffs. However, the new rules will limit their ability to do so, especially in nationally televised games and in-season tournament games. This could pose a significant challenge for the team as they go through the regular season while trying to minimize injury risks.

The Golden State Warriors are another team that will have to carefully consider their strategy in light of the new rules. With a roster that includes multiple stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors have more players under the "star" designation than most teams. This makes managing rest days particularly complicated, as only one star player can sit out a game.

No more shutting down players

Last season, the shutting down of star players before the season's end was done by teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks. The Trail Blazers chose to sideline Damian Lillard for the final 10 games, aiming to secure a better draft pick and give their younger players more on-court experience. Similarly, the Mavericks rested Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in the closing games of the season. However, with the NBA's new load management rules, such tactics will become extremely costly. Teams are now discouraged from sidelining star players for an extended period. The financial penalties for violating these new rules are steep, with fines escalating into millions for repeated offenses.

As the NBA ushers in these new load management rules, the landscape of the league is set to change dramatically. While the rules aim to enhance the fan experience and maintain the integrity of the game, they also present new challenges for teams, especially those with injury-prone or aging stars. Only time will tell if these changes effectively end the era of load management.

