Bill Belichick stands alone as the greatest coach in the history of the NFL. Working alongside legendary quarterback Tom Brady, he has captured six Super Bowl titles as the head coach of the New England Patriots. Those titles were in addition to the two he won as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

It has been a long time since Belichick has had a bad record. His lowest win total as the Patriots' head coach came in 2000 when the team went 5-11. Since then, his Patriots have never won less than seven games in a season.

Things have been quite different this season. The Patriots have one of the worst rosters in the NFL and that is showing up on Sundays. With a record of only 2-8, it is going to be very difficult for Belichick to turn things around this season. Let's take a look at how they got here.

Tom Brady-Bill Belichick divorce

For nearly his entire run as the Patriots' head coach, Belichick could rely on Brady. Brady developed into the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Belichick, a renowned defensive mind, handled things on that side of the ball. They were a combination that ran roughshod over the league for two decades.

It was going to be nearly impossible to replace Tom Brady. The Patriots decided to attempt to do so with veteran Cam Newton. The former MVP only played one season for the Patriots, leading the team to a 7-8 record as a starter and throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.

In 2021, the Patriots decided to go young, drafting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall. During that first season, Jones played well and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. But his development has stalled over the past year and a half as many are now calling for him to be benched, which has already happened multiple times in 2023.

The Mac Jones Experiment

During Mac Jones' first season, the offensive coordinator was the well-regarded Josh McDaniels. In that rookie year, the quarterback completed 67% of his passes and threw 22 TD passes against 14 interceptions. These were excellent numbers for a rookie quarterback.

Following that rookie year, Jones lost his offensive coordinator McDaniels, who became the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Rather than hiring a seasoned offensive coordinator, Bill Belichick turned the offense over to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, two former Pats coaches who had failed spectacularly when given the opportunity to become head coaches. Jones wasn't terrible in year two, but was worse than he was in his rookie season and the offensive game plan seldom made sense.

In 2023, Belichick brought back Bill O'Brien, who had strong stints as the Patriots' OC in the past. Despite O'Brien's coaching, Jones still seems to be going backward. Through 10 games, he has thrown 10 TDs against 10 interceptions. Jones was benched in Week 10 after throwing a costly interception against the Indianapolis Colts, and it doesn't look like the coaching change has helped him develop.

Injuries bug takes its toll

The Patriots went into this season thinking that Jones could play as a game manager and his flaws could be hidden behind a strong defense. Aiding in that idea was the fact that rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez looked like a real find. But in Week 4's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Gonzalez tore his labrum, a season-ending injury.

In the same game that Gonzalez was injured, Matthew Judon tore his biceps, another season-ending injury. As a Patriot, Judon had developed into one of the premier pass rushers in the league and had made the Pro Bowl each of the last four years.

While Gonzalez and Judon are the two most prominent injured players from the Patriots, they are not the only ones. Key offensive linemen Riley Reiff and Trent Brown have both missed time. DeVante Parker and Juju Smith-Schuster, two of the team's best receivers, have also gone down with injuries.

Injuries are a regular occurrence for every team and the best squads can work around them. The Patriots, though, just don't have enough depth to deal with the injuries they've had this season.

Points aplenty—for the other team

In order to be successful, this Patriots team needs to play a ball-control style of offense and limit opponents on defense. But this Patriots' defensive unit has been giving up more points than any in recent memory.

In Week 4, the Patriots lost to the Cowboys 38-3, giving up 28 of those points before halftime. A week later, New England lost to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 34-0. And when they played a high-powered Miami Dolphins offense, the team gave up 31 points.

New England Patriots Points Allowed Per Game 2021 17.8 2022 20.4 2023 23.8

Through 10 weeks, the Patriots are allowing 23.8 points per game, 10th-most in the league. That is a very unusual rating for a Belichick-coached team, and the number has been much worse since Gonzalez and Judon have been out of the lineup. Their struggles with getting pressure on the opposing QBs (t-27th in sacks) and making game-breaking plays (t-23rd in takeaways) have not done them any favors either.

Is this the end for the famous coach

Bill Belichick is now 71 years old, the second-oldest coach in the league behind Pete Carroll. The Pats coach has also accomplished every goal he could have had when he got into coaching. Additionally, the Patriots could be in for a significant rebuild.

It is fair to wonder if this is a time when Belichick may retire or if the Pats could look to cut ties with their legendary coach. Jerod Mayo, a former linebacker for Belichick who some see as the coach's natural successor, is already on the staff. If the Patriots continue to lose in the fashion they have all season, a divorce between the coach and the team could be precipitated.

