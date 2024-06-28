Highlights Portland traded Malcolm Brogdon to Washington for Deni Avdija, while Washington added Brogdon and future picks.

The trade benefits both teams, with Portland getting a team-first player on a team-friendly contract and Washington bolstering their guard corps and draft capital.

The trade is part of the larger Damian Lillard trade, with Portland continuing to flip assets after Lillard's departure.

Opening night of the NBA Draft kicked off with a bang on Wednesday when the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards agreed to a deal to send veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon and draft capital to D.C. in exchange for forward Deni Avdija .

There were a lot of floating details about the trade because it happened quite literally as the draft started, but a final tally was provided midway through the night.

Official Trail Blazers-Wizards Deni Avdija Trade Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Washington Wizards Receive: Deni Avdija Malcolm Brogdon

Draft Rights to Bub Carrington (2024 14th Overall)

2029 first-round pick (Portland's second-most favorable)

2028 second-round pick

2030 second-round pick

That’s quite the package for a fourth-year wing player and there’s a lot to unpack for both teams. Did Portland overpay for Avdija? Did Washington maximize value for their former forward? Here’s the breakdown.

Why the Wizards Said Yes

Washington bolstered their guard corps and future draft capital

The Wizards received quite the package for Avdija. On the surface, the Wizards won an experienced veteran as well as four picks. There’s an argument to be made that they might have sold too soon, but there’s equally an argument that Portland overpaid. But there are some caveats.

Wizards general manager Michael Winger used the 2024 first-round pick (14th overall) to select Bub Carrington, a Baltimore native who played guard for Pittsburgh last season.

Additionally, the 2029 first-round pick will be the second-most favorable among a pool of three picks from Portland, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics . The final two picks are second-rounders with no protections.

Overall, there’s a lot to like here.

Brogdon excelled as a veteran presence with Portland, averaging 15.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and a team-high 5.5 assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from three over 39 games. The Trail Blazers often looked lost early in the 2023-24 season without the wily point guard on the floor and ended up going 6-37 without him.

The Blazers chose to rest the 31-year-old combo guard for various injuries rather than risk aggravation, but he stayed connected from the bench, mentoring Scoot Henderson .

That experience will be invaluable for Carrington. Carrington is a Baltimore native who played at St. Francis Academy in high school, posting absurd shooting splits (49/38/86) and cracking 1,000 points in a single season.

His numbers cooled at Pittsburgh somewhat. He shot only 33 percent from three-point range but finished the year averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Projected Wizards Depth Chart PG Malcolm Brogdon Bub Carrington Jared Butler SG Jordan Poole Landry Shamet Johnny Davis SF Bilal Coulibaly Corey Kispert Patrick Baldwin Jr. PF Kyle Kuzma Alexandre Sarr C Richaun Holmes Marvin Bagley III Tristan Vukcevic

Some people might balk at the thought of giving up a two-way wing for two guards. In terms of pure asset management, however, Washington could not pass up a four-for-one opportunity that allows them to add more leadership and talent to a team that desperately needs it.

And the Wizards did so while acquiring picks for the future.

Altogether, the moves will bolster Washington’s guard corps while clearing the runway at small forward for Bilal Coulibaly. And if it comes down to it, they can probably flip Brogdon at the trade deadline to a contender for even more assets.

Why the Blazers Said Yes

Portland received a two-way wing on a team-friendly contract

Quite simply, Mike Schmitz likes Avdija. The associate GM to Joe Cronin previously worked as one of ESPN’s top scouts, calling the Israeli forward the “steal of the draft” in 2020.

Avdija is a “team-first guy and hard worker,” according to The Athletic's Washington beat reporter Josh Robbins. By trading Brogdon for Avdija, Portland's front office cleared up a logjam at a guard position that featured Anfernee Simons, Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Brogdon and Matisse Thybulle.

Furthermore, the Blazers found a starting small forward that matches their timeline.

Avdija had a breakout year in 2024, averaging 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game after the turn of the calendar, and looked even better after the All-Star Break.

His three-point percentage skyrocketed to 37.4 percent for the season, taking his true shooting percentage from 53.5 percent to 59.7 percent. Similarly, his assist numbers increased to 3.8 per game and he showcased some spectacular showtime passes.

The 23-year-old forward measures 6-foot-9 in height and wingspan with solid lateral movement that allows him to cover the guard, wing and forward positions. Put it all together and Avdija shows real promise as a two-way wing.

The Trail Blazers have been searching for a player of this capability since trading Nicolas Batum to the Charlotte Hornets nearly a decade ago. But what really makes this trade even more appetizing is the contract.

Deni Avdija Rookie Contract Extension Season Cap Hit Cap % 2024-25 $15,625,000 11.08 2025-26 $14,375,000 9.27 2026-27 $13,125,000 7.69 2027-28 $11,875,000 6.33

Details provided by Spotrac.com

Avdija signed a four-year, $55 million rookie contract extension in October 2023 that pays on a declining scale. This contract is an absolute steal, in the running for the most team-friendly contract in the league.

Even if Avdija’s production does not take another leap, it will not hurt Portland’s current project: finding its next star.

It is often said that front offices do not trade players, they trade contracts, and that’s certainly the case here. Portland was projected to go into the luxury tax next year even with Brogdon’s expiring contract on the books because of their many draft picks in 2024.

By trading for Avdija, Portland now has the space to sign rookie big man Donovan Clingan and stay under the luxury tax threshold.

That combination of positional need, team-friendly contract and cap relief explains why Portland paid such a seemingly pretty penny for Avdija.

Updating the Damian Lillard Trade

Portland continues to flip assets following their star guard’s departure

Before Brogdon was sent to D.C., he was acquired by Portland as a piece of the Damian Lillard trade that happened in two phases.

The first phase occurred with a three-team deal that sent Lillard to Milwaukee and Jusuf Nurkic to the Phoenix Suns . The second phase sent Jrue Holiday to Boston in exchange for Brogdon and Robert Williams III.

Brogdon was pegged for a likely deadline move in 2023-24 but ended up staying with the Blazers. Now that he’s on the move, it’s not a stretch to categorize this Avdija-Brogdon trade as the third phase under the same umbrella.

The Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard Haul Updated Value In: Updated Value Out: Deni Avdija

Deandre Ayton

Toumani Camara

Robert Williams III

BOS 2029 First-Round Pick

MKE 2029 First-Round Pick

MKE 2028 First-Round Pick Swap (Unprotected, Bucks)

MKE 2030 First-Round Pick Swap (Unprotected, Bucks) Damian Lillard

Jusuf Nurkic

Nassir Little

Keon Johnson

POR 2029 First-Round Pick

POR 2028 Second-Round Pick

POR 2030 Second-Round Pick

* Part of Avdija-Brogdon Trade

It’s important to note that the 2029 first-round pick is the second-most favorable between Portland, Milwaukee and Boston, which means that it could be any of three. For now, it’s noted as Portland’s own.

Should Cronin trade away Ayton or Williams, that will categorize those phases under the umbrella of the original Lillard move. Regardless, it figures to be an interesting year for Portland as it continues to find its way post-Lillard.