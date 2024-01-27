Highlights Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly open to a return to the NFL, eyeing several vacant offensive coordinator positions.

His Air Raid-style of offense would benefit from having a mobile quarterback and a vast array of weapons at the skill positions.

Kingsbury's impressive work with young quarterbacks in the past could point him to teams with fledgling signal callers.

Kliff Kingsbury was once a controversial head coaching hire by the Arizona Cardinals, following an up-and-down stint as Texas Tech's head coach. Though Kingsbury produced multiple top-five offenses and helped develop Patrick Mahomes while in college, his career record was just 35-40 and his only bowl win was in his first season (the Holiday Bowl in 2013).

The Cardinals saw enough in Kingsbury's unique Air Raid offense to bring him aboard in 2019, where he would make the controversial decision to draft the diminutive Kyler Murray first overall, just a season after the Cardinals had taken Josh Rosen with the tenth pick in the 2018 draft.

Though he led the Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021—where they lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round—Kingsbury posted another losing record in his time in the desert (28-37-1 overall).

Kingsbury took 2023 to recoup, eventually joining Lincoln Riley at USC as a quarterbacks coach. He's reportedly eyeing a return to the NFL next season, having had interviews and meetings for multiple vacant NFL offensive coordinator jobs already.

If Kingsbury does come back to the pros next year, which teams are the best fit as he tries to rebuild his reputation around the league?

The Steelers are desperate for a modern offense

After years of creatively-bankrupt schemes, Pittsburgh could use Kliff's flair

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the expectation was that he and then-offensive coordinator Matt Canada would grow together as they navigated the rigors of the modern NFL.

Suffice to say, that plan did NOT work out for Pittsburgh, as Pickett regressed in both of his pro years following a dominant final season in college, and Matt Canada earned the ignominious distinction of being the first Steelers' coordinator to be fired in-season since 1941. Though the team wasn't technically the worst offense in the NFL at the time, the utter lack of improvement from Canada as a play-caller stood out as one of the most baffling things in the sport.

Late in the year, the Steelers turned to career-backup Mason Rudolph to lead a surprising playoff surge. Though Rudolph is a nice story with plenty of arm talent, he isn't the QB of the future in Pittsburgh, and Pickett is dangerously close to wearing the bust label himself, as Tomlin recently said that he would bring in outside competition for the Pitt product.

Enter Kingsbury, a known "quarterback whisperer" with a history of encouraging rapid development from his disciples, including:

Case Keenum, Houston University

Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

Baker Mayfield, Texas Tech

Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kingsbury runs an "Air Raid" scheme, which effectively means he wants opposing teams to think he's going to throw the ball on every single play. "Five-wide" sets are commonplace, where the quarterback lines up alone in the backfield in a shotgun formation and five receivers are spaced out from sideline to sideline.

It's a unique look that requires a mobile quarterback to keep defenses honest, and its focus on quick-hitting passes and creating yards after the catch (rather than separation on routes) could work well for a team with a QB that has below-average arm strength but excellent instincts.

That's a pretty apt description of Pickett at this point—though there are also a few free agent QB options for the Steelers—and the Steelers' vast collection of skill position talent—from wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens to running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren—would easily allow Kingsbury to run a variety of unique looks.

If nothing else, the fans in Pittsburgh deserve a chance to watch a modern NFL offense after suffering through years of game plans designed by Canada and Randy Fichtner.

Bears could offer a chance to mold the next great QB

Whether Fields or Williams is taking Chicago's snaps next year, Kingsbury could help

If Kingsbury would rather take a chance on a more talented quarterback than the cerebral-yet-physically-limited Pickett, the Chicago Bears could offer him multiple enticing options.

First, there's the incumbent starter: Justin Fields. The Ohio State alum is an electric dual-threat quarterback with arm strength and leg speed for days, but he hasn't shown tremendous improvement in his time in the NFL. Both of his previous offensive coordinators (Bill Lazor and Luke Getsy) were fired after disappointing two-year tenures, highlighted by Fields' lack of development.

Justin Fields' Career Passing Stats Year GS Record Yards Completion% TD INT 2021 10 2-8 1870 58.9% 7 10 2022 15 3-12 2242 60.4% 17 11 2023 13 4-7 2562 61.4% 16 9

Of course, Fields is more than just a passer, and his rushing stats point to his preternatural ability as a runner. Fields sometimes relies too heavily on his legs and often escapes a pocket too early (or trusts his legs too much while waiting too long to avoid pressure), but his speed is game-breaking and would be a perfect fit in the same Kingsbury offense that produced elite rushing from Murray in Arizona.

Justin Fields' Career Rushing Stats Year Attempts Yards TD Fumbles 2021 72 420 2 12 2022 160 1143 8 16 2023 124 657 4 10

The Bears also own the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, courtesy of the Carolina Panthers, meaning they could select Caleb Williams (or another quarterback prospect) without any hassle or fuss. But whether they should go with Fields or Williams is a question for another day.

Williams, who Kingsbury just worked with as USC's QBs coach in 2023, doesn't have the same rushing ability as Fields (his rushing yardage totals declined every season while at USC), but he has tremendous field vision and can make throws to every level of the field. His arm would open up Kingsbury's Air Raid offense in a way that hasn't been possible since Mahomes ran the show at Texas Tech.

Now, if this fit feels too good to be true, it's because it probably is. Shane Waldron was just hired to replace Getsy as the Bears' OC, meaning Kingsbury would have to take a lesser role on his staff (likely quarterbacks coach or some equivalent position) for the privilege to work with Fields or Williams.

If Kingsbury is truly intent on rebuilding his image as a potential head coaching candidate, taking on more focused duties on offense like this could prove fortuitous if one of the quarterbacks booms under his watch.

Lions may be looking for an OC replacement soon

Detroit OC Ben Johnson is a hot name on the head coaching market

The Detroit Lions already have a superstar offensive coordinator in place, though Ben Johnson is one of the hottest names on the head coaching cycle this year. If the offensive play caller walks, the Lions will be in the market for a new coordinator capable of keeping their offense humming along.

Under Johnson, the Lions have ranked as a top-five total offense and top-five scoring offense in back-to-back seasons, including finishing this season as the second-most prolific passing offense (258.9 yards per game) and fifth-most effective rushing offense (135.9 yards per game), one of just two teams with top five units in both categories.

Detroit Lions' Offense with Ben Johnson as OC Year Total Offense (NFL Rank) Scoring Offense (NFL Rank) 2022 380.0 yards/game (4th) 26.6 (5th) 2023 394.8 yards/game (3rd) 27.1 (5th)

Arizona was never quite as dominant with Kingsbury, though they did rank in the top-10 in total offense in both years when star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Murray were healthy. Those teams also coaxed career seasons out of running back James Conner and helped breathe life into tight end Zach Ertz's career after he was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arizona Cardinals' Offense under Kingsbury Year Total Offense (NFL Rank) Scoring Offense (NFL Rank) 2019 341.7 yards/game (21st) 22.6 points/game (17th) 2020 384.6 yards/game (6th) 25.6 points/game (13th) 2021 373.6 yards/game (8th) 26.4 points/game (11th) 2022 323.5 yards/game (22nd) 20.0 points/game (21st)

In Detroit, Kingsbury would get to coach Jared Goff, who's played in a number of creative, West Coast offenses under Sean McVay and Johnson. He'd also have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs at his disposal, forming a quartet of stars around which Kingsbury could shape the offense.

Kingsbury would also get the benefit of watching beloved head coach Dan Campbell up close, fresh off a run to the NFC Championship Game (or better).

There are few coaches in the modern NFL who command as much respect or get as much buy-in from their players as Campbell does, and getting to siphon off some of his leadership skills through observation could do more than just rehabilitate Kingsbury's image—it could actually make him a better head coach.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.