Highlights Offensive efficiency in the NBA has risen drastically, with teams consistently surpassing records for offensive ratings.

The increase in offensive efficiency is attributed to better shooting percentages, more three-point attempts, and improved utilization of players' strengths.

The rise in scoring opportunities benefits star players, who are able to thrive and put up high-volume, high-efficiency performances. Defenses struggle to contain them without sacrificing other areas of defense.

The Dallas Mavericks made NBA history in 2020 by becoming the first and only team to achieve an offensive rating of over 116. Just one year later, seven other NBA teams surpassed that feat, and the Brooklyn Nets became the new record holder with a 118.3 offensive rating.

In 2023, the Sacramento Kings broke that record, and they’re currently the all-time leader with an offensive rating of 119.4. This season, six more NBA teams are on pace to beat the record again.

This rise in offensive efficiency isn’t just observed by the top teams, it’s a league-wide trend. To put it into perspective, the Maverick’s historic 116.7 offensive rating in 2020 would only be good for 15th in the NBA today, middle of the pack. The 2023 Charlotte Hornets, who ranked dead last in offense that season, sported a higher offensive rating than about 50 percent of the teams in the 2018 NBA season.

So what's the explanation for this surge in offense? Some basketball purists may argue that defenses just aren't trying as hard. Others may attribute it to the lack of physicality in today's game. While the changes in defensive rules over the last few decades have definitely impacted how the game is played, the truth is, NBA offenses are just becoming too efficient.

Efficiency is at an all-time high

True Shooting percentage is the highest it's ever been

One of the more interesting trends in advanced analytics is the relationship between pace and offensive efficiency. From 1996 to present day, higher pace has generally been correlated with higher offensive efficiency. Good teams can take advantage of quick offensive possessions and the increase in pace results in more possessions. Likewise, bad teams tend to play fast to compensate for their bad half-court offenses, resulting in more possessions as well.

NBA – Team Scoring Leaders Over the Years Team Seasons PPG EFG % Indiana Pacers 2023-24 124.8 58.0 Golden State Warriors 2017-18 113.5 56.9 Los Angeles Clippers 2013-14 107.9 52.6 Golden State Warriors 2007-08 111.0 51.1 Dallas Mavericks 2003-04 105.2 49.5 Los Angeles Lakers 1997-98 105.5 51.9

The average pace has increased drastically over the last twenty years. The Seven Seconds or less Phoenix Suns (2005-2007), an iteration of the team known for their high-tempo offense and innovative style of play, at their peak year only netted a pace of 96.13, which would be dead last in today's NBA.

That stat itself should be taken with a grain of salt due to the drastic differences between the two eras, but it still paints a good picture of how fast modern NBA offenses are getting. While the pace of today's NBA offenses still hasn't reached the level of pace back in the 1970s and 1980s, the modern NBA is much more efficient.

The above chart shows the various types of shooting percentages over the last twenty years. True shooting (TS%), effective field goal percentage (eFG%), and field goal percentage are the highest they’ve been in that time frame.

Today's three-point percentage trails the all-time high set in 2009 by a mere 0.1 percent. However, the league is now averaging nearly double the number of three-point attempts compared to 2009. Not only are teams just shooting the ball better, they're doing so more often.

A big part of offensive efficiency can be attributed to two factors; players are shooting the ball better in general and coaches are getting better at utilizing the strengths of their players to maximize their offensive contributions. Modern NBA offenses are designed to generate the most efficient shots, and the extra space created from deep shooting threats allows for more opportunities to break down opposing defenses.

For example, look at how much space is available in the above play. Because so many players are spaced out on the perimeter, Tyrese Maxey can find an uncontested layup with the help of two off-ball screens. Opposing defenses can't just sag off of their assignments or else they risk giving up an open three.

Compare the amount of space and off-ball movement in the above play to the average one in the mid-2000s. Games used to be so slow and stagnant, and scoring opportunities used to really come from only about a handful of players. Nowadays, generally, everyone is a contributor, even a player standing in the corner helps by drawing attention away from the basket.

Because modern offenses are so dynamic, there are a lot more scoring opportunities available and no one benefits from this more than the star players.

Increase in superhero-like scoring

Four players scored 62 or more points in five days

The improvement in modern offenses allows high-volume, high-efficiency scorers to thrive, and they do so more frequently. Between Jan. 22 and 26, four players scored 62 or more points, a feat achieved in less than a week compared to the nearly three-year span from Jan. 2021 to Dec. 2023 for the previous four instances.

Before that? It took nearly twelve years from Jan. 2006 to March 2017 to count the previous four 62+ point performances. It's getting to a point where these superhero-like performances are starting to feel normal. But how can you even stop it?

Elite scorers nowadays have too many tools and space to efficiently create their own shot. You can't reliably send multiple defenders toward the hot-hand because you risk giving up easy shots to the rest of their team.

Here's what Trae Young had to say after Luka Dončić dropped 73 points on the Atlanta Hawks last Friday:

“S**t, we were trying everything. Sometimes you have to pick your poison. After he had scored, what, 60, we started doing more double teams and they started making 3s.”

Even if opposing defenses try to sag off of their assignments, how do you even guard against these types of possessions?

The only way to really counter it is by putting up a better offensive performance yourself. It sounds silly to say, but three of the four previously mentioned games were decided by five or fewer points, with two resulting in losses. NBA offenses have just gotten too good and too efficient.

While defense is still extremely important, it's not always possible to prevent these high-scoring explosions in the modern NBA. Sometimes the only way to win is by pushing the pace to increase the amount of scoring opportunities for yourself.