"Well... we're waiting."

Ted Knight wasn't speaking for the many NFL wide receivers actively negotiating new contracts when he uttered that infamous phrase as Judge Smails in Caddyshack, but the iconic line has served as their de facto methodology this offseason.

And now that the Minnesota Vikings have made Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-QB in league history, the already booming receiver market is expected to charge full steam ahead.

What does Jefferson's deal mean for the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase? How are Brandon Aiyuk's talks with the San Francisco 49ers impacted? GIVEMESPORT has the answers to those questions and more. But first, we start with how the highest-paid receiver before this offseason's receiver feeding frenzy could reclaim his spot.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Can the Dolphins remain competitive if they pay him again?

There's no denying Hill is one of the best players in the NFL. When healthy, he is an absolute game-breaker who possesses truly unrivaled acceleration and speed. His desire to become the league's best compensated receiver led to his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, and the succeeding $30 million per year contract that followed.

However, in the wake of numerous new receiver deals, Hill has decided he wants to renegotiate his terms. A $45 million final year value propped up his original average annual value (AAV). This year, the $25 million AAV across the first three seasons of his pact has been matched or exceeded by a pair of No. 2 receivers in DeVonta Smith and teammate Jaylen Waddle.

Both Smith and Waddle are good players, but they're not Hill. The 30-year-old is truly one of one, and can't be blamed for wanting to be paid as such.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With a league-leading 1,799 yards in 2023, Tyreek Hill became the first wide receiver in NFL history to produce multiple 1,700-yard campaigns. He did it in back-to-back years, too, after recording 1,710 yards in his debut Dolphins season.

Even though it makes sense for Hill to get a raise, there are multiple factors limiting his chances of getting it from Miami. A potential extension for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the need to field a good defense, and Waddle's recent contract could all hinder the Dolphins from entertaining Hill's plea, as could his previously stated plan to retire at the conclusion of 2025.

If Hill just wants more money in the short-term, Miami may be willing to boost his payout some. If he wants to be the highest-paid receiver again, such a commitment would jeopardize the future competitiveness of a core group that, historically, struggles from December onward. The Dolphins have a lot to weigh concerning their decision on Hill, leaving all avenues -- including a trade -- on the table.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Can Bengals' ownership afford him?

Chase, a non-participant in the Cincinnati Bengals' organized team activities, reportedly wanted to see Jefferson's deal before beginning to negotiate his own. Like almost every top-shelf wideout, Chase stated he is looking to become the league's highest-paid receiver.

We're splitting hairs comparing his numbers to Jefferson's and Hill's, but he does appear a step behind those two in terms of production since his explosive rookie year.

A Slight Tier Down: Hill & Jefferson vs. Ja'Marr Chase (2022-23) Metric Hill Jefferson Chase Games 33 27 28 Receptions 238 196 187 Yards 3,509 2,883 2,262 Touchdowns 20 13 16 Yards Per Reception 14.7 14.7 12.1 Yards Per Game 106.3 106.8 80.8

Yes, one could attribute Joe Burrow's injuries to Chase's lower totals. But Jefferson worked with backup quarterbacks akin or worse than Jake Browning last year, and was much more productive in five games than Chase was in six. All three had quality No. 2 receivers lined up on the opposite side as well, with Waddle, Jordan Addison, and Tee Higgins, respectively.

When discussing receivers of this caliber, you're forced to nitpick. And thus far, Chase has not shown himself to be on the level of his aforementioned comrades. He is the Bengals' clear priority over Higgins, though, which aids his quest to get top-of-the-league funding.

Cincinnati, a more cash-strapped franchise, cannot really afford to pay both him and Burrow such large amounts, particularly where guaranteed money is concerned. The Bengals took out naming rights to PayCore Stadium to finance the guaranteed portion of Burrow's contract; they likely don't have a similar move up their sleeve for Chase.

At the end of the day, it'd be a massive shock to see Cincinnati part ways with Chase. It might take some accounting gymnastics and a willingness from owner Mike Brown to cough up more dough, but eventually, they'll get a deal done. It should be more in the range of Amon-Ra St. Brown's $30 million AAV, though, rather than Jefferson's $35 million mark.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

What is Lamb asking for?

The Dallas Cowboys want to resign CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons. They've stated as much, and conserved cash this offseason to get those players inked long-term. The problem is, they have no leverage in negotiations with any of the three stars.

Unlike Chase and Hill, who each lack either the production or youth of Jefferson, Lamb has both aspects covered. He's just 25 years old and has a 1,700-yard season under his belt without having a true complimentary No. 2 wideout in his offense. Without Lamb, the Cowboys' passing attack would be tragically lacking in star power.

Cowboys Offensive Skill Talent - 2024 Position Player QB Dak Prescott QB Trey Lance HB Ezekiel Elliott HB Rico Dowdle HB Royce Freeman WR CeeDee Lamb WR Brandin Cooks WR Jalen Tolbert WR Ryan Flournoy TE Jake Ferguson TE Luke Schoonmaker

Lamb has not been hampered by injuries at any point of his career, has improved every year, and is the most vital part of Dallas' offensive success in 2024.

The reason he hasn't been eager to negotiate before Jefferson signed is because, of every receiver looking to be the highest-paid at the position, he benefited most by waiting. While Chase's and Hill's teams can use Jefferson's AAV as the ceiling, his leverage allows him to potentially use it as the floor in conversations with Dallas.

As talks between the two parties now intensify, Lamb shapes up as the most likely candidate to surpass Jefferson as the highest-paid receiver. He may end up merely approaching $35 million instead of eclipsing it, but don't be shocked if he barely edges out that mark, like Amon-Ra St. Brown (30,002,500) did Hill ($30,000,000) to kick-start the offseason.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Where does he fit in?

Aiyuk had a tremendous 2023, finishing seventh in receiving yards despite receiving the 36th-most targets in the league. He and Deebo Samuel mesh brilliantly inside head coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme, pairing with George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey to form the NFL's most complete weapons cache for Brock Purdy.

San Francisco wants to retain Aiyuk, who reportedly wants to out-do Amon-Ra St. Brown more than he wants to become the league's highest-paid receiver. The trouble here is discerning where Aiyuk's impressive per-play production -- second most yards per reception (17.9) in 2023 -- in his smaller role within the 49ers' loaded skill group puts him on the upper-echelon pay scale.

Aiyuk believes he's capable of more and should be paid for what he would do if given more targets. San Francisco's system, unfortunately for him, doesn't project to provide increased looks, especially after their addition of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nobody is disputing Aiyuk could put up better overall numbers if the opportunity arose, but it doesn't make sense for the 49ers to pay for that level of production if they aren't going to see it.

If San Francisco trades Samuel and opens the door for Aiyuk to be more involved, they'll pay him quickly and appropriately. Otherwise, he'll probably be the one sent packing and given his desired contract by another franchise, like Davante Adams and Hill were after they were traded from the teams that drafted them.

One way or another, though, Aiyuk will get his money.

