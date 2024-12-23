Bukayo Saka is reportedly set to miss up to 10 games after suffering a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace. The English winger pulled up with an issue in the first half of the Gunners' victory at Selhurst Park last Saturday (December 21).

talkSPORT reports that Saka will be out of action until February, a nightmare for Mikel Arteta's title challengers. Saka was forced off after just 24 minutes and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches after Arteta's side ran riot against the Eagles. His manager admitted he was 'pretty worried' about the condition of 43-cap England International and that the player was set to be assessed.

The 23-year-old has been a talismanic figure for Arsenal this season, posting nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games across competitions. He stepped up while captain Martin Odegaard was sidelined with an ankle injury earlier this season, but he's now headed for an extended period on the medical table.

Saka Expected to Be Out Until February

The Arsenal Ace Faces six weeks on the Sidelines

Saka's hamstring injury means he'll at least miss 10 of Arsenal's upcoming games. There are huge encounters with Manchester United (FA Cup) and Tottenham (Carabao Cup) on the horizon.

Games Bukayo Saka Could Miss If Out For 4-6 Weeks Match Date vs. Ipswich Town (PL) December 27, 2024 vs. Brentford (PL) January 1, 2025 vs. Brighton (PL) January 4, 2025 vs. Newcastle (EFL Cup Leg 1 S/F) January 7, 2025 vs. Manchester United (FA Cup 5th Round) January 12, 2025 vs. Tottenham (PL) January 15, 2025 vs. Aston Villa (PL) January 18, 2025 vs. Dinamo Zagreb (UCL) January 22, 2025 vs. Wolves (PL) January 25, 2025 vs. Girona (UCL) January 29, 2025

A return for the Hale End Academy graduate could come in February at the latest, which might mean he returns to action against Manchester City (February 2, 2025). Arteta's side's win on the weekend put them back in the title equation after Everton held them to a frustrating 0-0 draw the week before. They sit third, six points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.