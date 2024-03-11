This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Kirk Cousins signed a surprising four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons worth $180 million, including $100 million in guaranteed money.

Falcons are in win-now mode with a solid defense and young skill players.

Cousins was playing at an MVP level before a season-ending injury in 2023.

The Kirk Cousins sweepstakes are over, ladies and gentlemen. It only lasted about 2.5 hours, but what a ride it was.

A couple of hours after the opening of the legal tampering period on March 11, Cousins was signed to a four-year deal by the Atlanta Falcons, per Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney. Cousins shared a Star Wars-themed announcement of his decision after the news broke:

The length of the deal, at four years, is certainly surprising, considering Cousins is already 36 and will be 40 by the time this deal runs out.

The deal will pay Cousins $180 million across the four years, including a $50 million signing bonus and $100 million in guarantees.

The Falcons are clearly in win-now mode, with a quickly improving defense under an exciting new head coach, and a bevy of young skill position players ready to play next to a quality starting QB of Cousins' caliber.

Cousins was off to an MVP start over the first eight games of the 2023 campaign, leading the NFL in touchdowns when he went down with a season-ending Achilles injury midway through the campaign.

The veteran had been a reliable and productive QB for the Minnesota Vikings during his six-year stint with the team, but he lacked playoff success: he won just one postseason game while wearing the Purple and Gold.

Now, the Vikings will have to look to the quickly shrinking free agent QB market, or consider shelling out some assets to trade up and snag one of the top QB prospects of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Source: Mike McCartney

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.