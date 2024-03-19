This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Mike Williams cancels visits to other teams to sign with the New York Jets for 1 year and $15 million.

Williams' former team released him in a cost-cutting move, leading to his decision to join Gang Green.

There were also rumors that he might sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Williams will not be leaving New York.

The former Los Angeles Chargers wideout, who was released by the team in a cost-cutting measure, was scheduled to visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers after his stay in N.Y., but the New York Jets brass apparently made a good enough first impression for Williams to cancel those trips and sign with Gang Green on a one-year, $15 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

There had also been rumors that he might sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, though those reports proved to be unfounded.

Williams will now team up with yet another elite-level QB in Aaron Rodgers while lining up across the formation from star wideout Garrett Wilson, who quite literally carried the team's passing attack on his back in 2023, seeing 29.8 percent of the targets, the fifth-highest mark in football.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.