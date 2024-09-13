The Miami Dolphins ' worst nightmare just came rushing back.

After a season so healthy in 2023 that the NFL world almost forgot about his concussion issues from 2022, Tua Tagovailoa 's problems returned in force on Thursday Night Football.

On a rush mid-way through the third quarter—with his team down 31-10 to the division-rival Buffalo Bills thanks in large part to three interceptions by Tagovailoa—the QB put his head down and attempted to truck safety Damar Hamlin (yes, that Damar Hamlin). Tagovailoa fell forward and gained an extra yard as he wanted, but he also ended up crumpled on the turf afterward, as he had clearly suffered another concussion.

According to the Amazon broadcast, it took only six real time minutes from when Tagovailoa left the field to when the medical staff was able to rule him out with a concussion, which is exceedingly quick.

Tagovailoa suffered three concussions during the 2022 season:

The first came in Week 3, when he was thrown down violently, after which he seemingly couldn't walk straight. However, he returned to the game after halftime, with the team claiming it was a back injury.

In Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals

After a Christmas Day loss in Week 16, it was announced Tagovailoa had suffered another concussion and he missed the team's final two games of the regular season. Prior to their playoff game, on January 11, head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa had yet to clear concussion protocol, nearly three weeks after suffering that third concussion of the season on Christmas.

Clearly, the old adage that one concussion begets another is holding true for Tagovailoa, which is both a sad and frustrating realization.

In the meantime, Miami will trudge ahead without Tagovailoa, with backup QB Skylar Thompsons subbing in once again, just as he did in 2022.

Thompson has started two career regular season games previously (he also started the 2022 Wild Card game for Tagovailoa, in which he struggled in a loss to these same Bills) while appearing in another five.

He has never thrown a TD in a regular season start, but Miami will need him to get off the schneid expeditiously considering Tagovailoa is likely to miss multiple weeks.

