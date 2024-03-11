This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Minnesota Vikings sign Jonathan Greenard as a replacement for Danielle Hunter in free agency.

Greenard, 26, had a career year in 2023 with 12.5 sacks and 15 TFLs, showing promise for the future.

Greenard's deal is for four years and $76 million, including $42 million in guarantees.

One goes out, and another comes in.

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to lose Danielle Hunter and his 16.5 sacks in free agency, but they're not fretting, as they've already reportedly signed his replacement on the outside: Jonathan Greenard.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Greenard will sign with the Vikings, and the deal is reportedly for four years and $76 million, with $42 million in guaranteed money.

Vikings Ensure Pass Rush Remains Key Factor

Greenard should fit right into Brian Flores' blitz-heavy scheme

Jonathan Greenard doesn't possess the intimidating physical presence or proven track record of a Hunter, but the 26-year-old does have the youth advantage, as he's entering his prime at just 26 years old.

Greenard was a 2020 third-round pick out of Florida, and he has blossomed in recent years. While he didn't play much as a rookie, he started 12 games in 2021 and put up eight sacks, providing a window into his massive potential. Injuries robbed him of most of the 2022 campaign, but he came back with a vengeance last season, posting career highs across the board.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat : The Georgia native had a career year in 2023, notching 12.5 sacks and 15 TFLs; those totals nearly matched his combined production of 10.5 sacks and 17 TFLs across his first three seasons in the league.

However, Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. had as good, if not a better season than Greenard on the other edge of the Texans' defense, which made the veteran expendable in free agency. It was highly unlikely that Houston would have been able to match this contract from the Vikings anyhow.

And speaking of Greenard's deal, the total value ranks him 13th among edge rushers, just behind Harold Landry. Greenard's $19 million AAV ranks him 15th among edge rushers as well. Considering he was tied for 10th in sacks last season, this certainly seems like a bargain deal for Minnesota when comparing it to the deals signed by his contemporaries.

Greenard 2023 Ranks Category Greenard Rank Sacks 12.5 T-10th TFLs 15 14th QB Hits 22 T-17th

Greenard gets a lot of credit for his pass rushing prowess, but he's none too shabby when it comes to setting the edge and pitching in on run-stopping, as his 21 run stops tied him for 16th-most among edge defenders in 2023, ahead of guys like Brian Burns and Micah Parsons.

While he won't have a guy like Anderson on the other side to soak up protection attention in the Twin Cities, Greenard will have the advantage of a very aggressive defensive scheme. With defensive coordinator Brian Flores regularly dialing up the blitz—his 51.5 blitz rate last year was the highest in the NFL by far—Greenard should be in line for another big season in 2024, sack-wise.

Source: Tom Pelissero

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.