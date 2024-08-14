Highlights Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Aidan O'Connell were the five rookie quarterbacks with the biggest chance to play in 2023.

Some were impressive, while others struggled in various respects.

With those five in mind, let's look at each of their situations for the 2024 season and decide whether they're primed for a breakout season or a sophomore slump in their second year.

The 2023 NFL Draft was an interesting one. One position, which was a bit of a wild card during the draft, was the quarterback. A couple of players were thought to be the clear best of the best in the class, and others throughout the deeper rounds of the draft who looked like solid prospects, although they had been expected to take a little longer to develop.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud were the two players thought to be the clear and above, top two options in the entire draft. Subsequently, they ended up being the first two selections. Young was taken first overall by the Carolina Panthers, and Stroud was taken next by the Houston Texans.

With the third pick, the Texans took Will Anderson Jr. off the board, but it wasn't long until another quarterback heard his name called. With the fourth selection, the Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson. However, that was it for the first round.

The next quarterback to be selected was Will Levis, by the Tennessee Titans with the 33rd overall pick. There were a couple selected soon after, but the next quarterback taken that ended up getting a real shot in his rookie year was Aidan O'Connell, who was grabbed by the Las Vegas Raiders, with the last pick in the fourth round.

These five rookie quarterbacks saw the field for a decent amount of time during their rookie years. Some of them did well, while others struggled. With that in mind, let's look at each of these players' situations during their second seasons and decide whether they'll continue to break out in their second years or fall into a sophomore slump.

1 Bryce Young (Breakout)

Thanks to some more help on the offense, Bryce Young will break out in 2024

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2023 season, Bryce Young was likely the most difficult of these five quarterbacks to truly evaluate. If you look at the statistics, he was bad. Terrible, even. However, a proper look at his rookie season shows he was in a terrible situation.

Bryce Young's Rookie Season Stat Young NFL Rank Attempts 527 12th Completions 315 15th Completion % 59.8% 32nd Passing Yards 2,877 20th Yards per Attempt 5.5 33rd Passing TD 11 28th Interceptions 10 15th-most Passer Rating 73.7 33rd

To be fair, the 2023 Panthers should be shown as an example of the worst possible way to handle a rookie quarterback. The offensive line was horrible. Young took 62 sacks, which was the second-most in the league. For reference, the quarterback who had the third-most sacks was Zach Wilson with 46, a whopping 16 behind Young.

Young didn't have anything to work with at the receiver position. Adam Theilen and D.J. Chark were on the roster, and they compiled some decent stats, but that was few and far between running good routes and getting open.

In summary, Young had a bad rookie season, but it's extremely unfair to put all of that blame on him.

This offseason, the Panthers added some help on the offensive line and added Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette at the receiver position. In 2024, Young will have a decent line and some actual weapons at receiver for the first time in his career.

Young will undoubtedly have to be better this season, but at least he's got some competent teammates to help him out.

2 C.J. Stroud (Breakout)

Stroud had an excellent rookie season, and his team only got better this offseason

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Stroud had an excellent rookie year. He surpassed any and all expectations that were placed upon him and led his team to a divisional title and the playoffs in what would become one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: C.J. Stroud's rookie season was so good, it was historic. Stroud's 4,108 passing yards became the third-most ever from a rookie quarterback, and by winning the division, Demeco Ryans and Stroud became the first rookie head coach and quarterback duo to win their division since the league's merger.

Stroud was impressive, and he had a pretty solid offense around him. His offensive line didn't have any major holes, Devin Singletary had a solid season as a rusher, and Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz also had great seasons as pass-catching options.

C.J. Stroud's Rookie Season Stat Stroud NFL Rank Attempts 499 14th Completions 319 14th Completion % 63.9% 23rd Passing Yards 4,108 8th Yards per Attempt 8.2 3rd Passing TD 23 T-13th Interceptions 5 T-35th most Passer Rating 100.8 6th

Now, his team is getting even better. The Texans traded for Stefon Diggs this offseason, which will give them yet another elite receiving talent. Houston also traded for Joe Mixon, giving them a solid rushing attack this season as well.

Stroud had an excellent rookie season, and his situation only improved in his second year. There's no reason to expect anything other than another excellent season from Stroud.

3 Anthony Richardson (Breakout)

Richardson was impressive during his short stint in his rookie year and can repeat that feat in 2024

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Richardson played, by far, the shortest amount of time out of those five quarterbacks.

Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in just his fourth game of the year, which ended up halting the momentum he was beginning to build. Until that injury, he did a solid job showing his skill as both a passer and a rusher.

Anthony Richardson's Rookie Season Stat Richardson Full Season Pace Attempts 84 357 Completions 50 213 Completion % 59.5% 59.5% Passing Yards 577 2,452 Yards per attempt 6.9 6.9 Passing TD 3 23 Interceptions 1 17 Passer Rating 87.3 87.3

Richardson wasn't incredible as a passer. His yards per attempt, completion percentage, and passer rating could all have improved. However, it's important to note that he only played three complete games, and didn't have a chance to grow over the course of his rookie season. It's also noteworthy that Richardson was very safe with the ball, a characteristic that's encouraging going forward.

Richardson will have a solid team around him this year as well. Josh Downs unfortunately went down with an injury, but Richardson will still have Michael Pittman Jr, Adonai Mitchell, Alec Pierce, and Jonathan Taylor to help him out. His offensive line is solid as well.

Given Richardson's skill as a runner, his potential as a passer, and a good offense around him, he's a prime breakout candidate in 2024. One thing he must do, is stay safe.

4 Will Levis (Sophomore Slump)

Levis could have a great career, but there are reasons to expect a sophomore slump in 2024

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Levis was one of the most interesting quarterbacks during his time as a starter. He was surprising in some ways and about exactly what you would expect from him in other ways.

What was surprising was the way he was used. Most of Levis' passes were either deep down the field, or screen passes behind the line of scrimmage. What was to be expected was that when neither of those were available, he panicked a bit.

Will Levis' Rookie Season Stat Levis Full Season Pace Attempts 255 482 Completions 149 281 Completion % 54.8% 54.8% Passing Yards 1,808 3,415 Yards per Attempt 7.1 7.1 Passing TD 8 15 Interceptions 4 8 Passer Rating 84.2 84.2

Levis was thrust into the role in the middle of the season, and the things he did well, he did very well. His biggest strength coming out of the draft was his arm, and he showed off that arm talent throughout his rookie year. However, he also struggled at times to make decisions after his first read wasn't available, which will be something he'll have to improve on in the future.

The Titans did add some talent this offseason. Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Tony Pollard will all join the fray in 2024. J.C. Latham was selected in the draft as well.

Still, Levis had a lot of rookie mistakes, and his arm made up for a lot of them in his rookie year. With teams having a full offseason to scout him, things will be harder for the young quarterback.

5 Aidan O'Connell (Sophomore Slump)

Even if O'Connell wins the starting job, some questions need to be answered

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

O'Connell is the only player on this list who hasn't secured the starting job for the 2024 season yet. Gardner Minshew still poses a threat to the starting role, and neither of them has done enough to pull away from the other.

The truth is, O'Connell did well for the most part in what was a tough rookie season. After a mid-season coaching change, he was thrust into the starting role and managed to go 5-4 as a starter with a new head coach and offensive coordinator.

Aidan O'Connell's Rookie Season Stat O'Connell Full Season Pace Attempts 343 530 Completions 213 329 Completion % 62.1% 62.1% Passing Yards 2,218 3,427 Yards per Attempt 6.5 6.5 Passing TD 12 19 Interceptions 7 11 Passer Rating 83.9 83.9

O'Connell showed some of his strengths as a pocket passer during his rookie year. He made throws to all areas of the field and showed off his arm strength, which was a big reason why he was drafted. However, O'Connell showed another aspect of his collegiate game: his inability to extend plays. He's not much of a mobile quarterback, and his internal clock wasn't great.

As a result, when the pocket broke down, we saw O'Connell take a lot of sacks. Now that it's been a full offseason, opposing teams will have much more tape on him and more time to understand his decision-making and tendencies.

With defenses understanding him better in 2024, it will be difficult for him to make much of an impact, considering his inability to make plays on the fly.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.