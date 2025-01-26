Summary WWE has presented the first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025.

A card with four matches, three of those title matches, saw the non-title match create the most noise.

Braun Strowman & Jacob Fatu are fan-favourites with unique wrestling styles & strong fan bases, which is why the reaction surprised so many.

As WWE presented their first Saturday Night's Main Event of the year, an exciting night of action was observed by the WWE Universe. With three title matches in store, it was the non-title match that had fans talking as Jacob Fatu received a raucous reception that no one expected.

When WWE revived the legendary 80s SNME show last year, the show's return came with rave reviews. An event that mixed old-school wrestling presentation with WWE's modern programming, the success of the first episode meant the WWE Universe were eagerly awaiting the next instalment.

As Rhea Ripley and Bron Breakker retained their titles, the following match was the meeting of SmackDown's colossal giants Braun Strowman and Fatu. A match that fans were excited to witness, the segment ended in a way no one expected, with Fatu receiving an unpredictable reception.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jacob Fatu's three losses in the WWE have all come at special events: Bad Blood, Survivor Series and Saturday Night's Main Event.

A Meeting of Giants

The WWE Universe were excited for their match

Both Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu exist in the rare stratosphere of being athletically gifted giants. Earning the good graces of the WWE Universe, Strowman's WWE career has seen him hover in and around the upper card whilst maintaining a strong core of fans who love to see him dominate. A former Universal Champion, Strowman has had an injury-plagued few months, but ahead of the Fatu match, fans were eager to see him get back to where he belonged; wrestling on TV.

Unlike Strowman, Fatu has only been with the WWE for a short time. Debuting in June of last year, Fatu quickly became a fan favourite within the Bloodline whilst maintaining the heel reactions he needed. A crazed animal, the Samoan Werewolf's no-nonsense approach to wrestling and his palpably energetic promos make him must-see TV.

Jacob Fatu Is A Fan Favourite

The Samoan Werewolf received a crazed reaction

Credit: WWE

It is because of this that Fatu has become the part of the Bloodline that the WWE Universe enjoy seeing. Finally getting to spread his wings in singles action, only the second time since his debut, his match against Strowman produced a reaction that not many saw coming.

Not long after the bout started, the referee threw the match out due to Fatu putting his hands on an official. A move that would usually receive loud boos, the WWE Universe appeared to be in favour of the Samoan Werewolf's antics. Proceeding to brawl with Strowman, Fatu hit the Monster Among Men with a series of moonsaults that fans have likened to Bronson Reed's Tsunami fiasco.

Applying a barrage of strikes to a bleeding Strowman, fans were chanting Fatu's name as clear as day and encouraging the Samoan Werewolf to hit more top-rope manoeuvres. A reaction that only the best faces in WWE get, it appears it is only a matter of time before Fatu becomes a fan-favourite singles wrestler.