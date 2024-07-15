Highlights The 2026 World Cup is approaching, and these nine young breakout stars from various countries are predicted to shine.

Players like Leny Yoro, Ivan Fresneda, and Youssoufa Moukoko are all expected to break through into their respective national teams.

England have two youngsters yet to play for them who might fancy their chances of travelling to the tournament.

The World Cup is one of the hardest competitions in the world to win. Taking place just every four years, the pressure rises and only the very best players in the world can meet the demands. Mere footballers walk onto the pitch at a World Cup, but legends can walk off it.

Every World Cup, some shine under the main spotlight for the first time. They are billed as the "breakout stars" — and it often leads to them earning a major move to one of the most successful clubs in the world or helping their country win one of the most prestigious tournaments there. James Rodriguez in 2014 and Kylian Mbappe in 2018 are just two of the countless players who have had the title "breakout star."

With the 2026 World Cup creeping closer by the second, we have decided to try and predict the nine biggest breakout stars at the tournament taking place in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico. Argentina go into the competition as holders, but they will have to be wary of these youngsters from around the world.

Possible Breakout Stars at the 2026 World Cup Name Nationality Position Age Archie Gray England Central midfielder 18 Desire Doue France Attacking midfielder 19 Jorrel Hato Netherlands Centre-back 18 Roony Bardghji Sweden Right winger 21 Warren Zaire-Emery France Central midfielder 18 Youssoufa Moukoko Germany Striker 19 Ivan Fresneda Spain Right-back 19 Leny Yoro France Centre-back 18 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens England Left winger 19 *Age correct as of 10/7/24

Only players with three or fewer international caps have been considered for this list as they are yet to consistently 'breakthrough'.

9 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

England/Dortmund

To begin, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens can be tipped to feature for England at the 2026 World Cup. The 19-year-old took the gamble to join Borussia Dortmund as a teenager, just like Jude Bellingham, and it seems that it is paying off. Although he lacks consistency, his pace, trickery and work ethic make him a defender's worst nightmare. He prefers to play as a left winger but is not prone to starting on the right, which provides him with crucial versatility in a challenging league. With the Three Lions expected to start a new era in the Autumn of 2024, Bynoe-Gittens will be hopeful that he can stake his claim in the squad.

Career Stats So Far Matches 80 Goals 17 Assists 14

8 Leny Yoro

France/Lille

In the summer of 2024, Leny Yoro has been heavily linked with moves to several European giants, including Real Madrid. However, whether he moves or stays at Lille, there is no doubt he has a bright career ahead of him. He has already cemented his starting spot for Lille — and his passes covered more distance than any other teammate during the 2023/24 campaign, per FBref. The defender is more likely to hang behind his defensive partner, mopping up any loose balls with his sharp appreciation of the game. For that exact reason, France will likely use him in the coming years, especially at the World Cup.

Career Stats So Far Matches 69 Goals 3 Assists 1

Related Who is Liverpool and Man Utd Target Leny Yoro Find out why the French teenager has multiple Premier League giants competing for his signature.

7 Ivan Fresneda

Spain/Sporting CP

Spain consistently produces world-class youngsters as if it is the easiest job in the world. Typically, their tiki-taka culture leads to midfielders shining all the time, but Ivan Fresneda goes against the grain as a right-back. After moving from Spain to Sporting Lisbon, he has yet to showcase the potential everyone knows he has, but he is still only 19. The 2026 World Cup might be the perfect time for him to break into the Spanish team as well; Dani Carvajal and Jesus Navas are both past the peak of their careers, whilst Pedro Porro is not hugely popular for Luis De La Fuente.

Career Stats So Far Matches 45 Goals 0 Assists 1

6 Youssoufa Moukoko

Germany/Dortmund

Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history in December 2020 at the age of 16 years and 28 days, surpassing the record of 17 years and 34 days held by Florian Wirtz. At that point, he was expected to break through the barrier and continue to shine, yet that has yet to materialise. However, he has still been an effective outlet for Dortmund by scoring nearly 20 goals — and the World Cup in 2026 could act as a target for him. He's still only 19 years old and has the strength to excel, but now he requires confidence. Germany have lacked an out-and-out-striker since 2014, so Moukouko could be their saviour.

Career Stats So Far Matches 99 Goals 18 Assists 8

Related 25 Best Young Players in World Football (Ranked) The most gifted young footballers on the planet have been ranked in order.

5 Warren Zaire-Emery

France/Paris Saint-Germain

Warren Zaire-Emery is part of a new crop of young and exciting talent at Paris Saint-Germain. As they move away from the idea of superstars, Zaire-Emery will be key to building a unified squad — and he has the natural talent as a defensive midfielder to do so. He was included in France's Euro 2024, although he has only played three matches for Didier Deschamps' side; with N'Golo Kante likely to retire from international football, a space will be open for the 18-year-old to break in. France won the World Cup in 2018 and they will be hoping to replicate that feat with Zaire-Emery in North America.

Career Stats So Far Matches 74 Goals 5 Assists 7

4 Roony Bardghji

Sweden/Copenhagen

Roony Bardghji shocked the world by scoring against Manchester United in the 2023/24 Champions League. At that point, his name was made clear, but he has yet to break through for Sweden. There is no guarantee that the Scandinavian nation will even qualify for the World Cup, especially considering they failed to reach Euro 2024, but if they do, Bardghji might shine in his first major tournament. With 15 professional goals and a natural charisma at right wing, there's no doubt he deserves a call-up to the squad; the only question is 'When will it happen?'

Career Stats So Far Matches 78 Goals 15 Assists 1

3 Jorrel Hato

Netherlands/Ajax

Jorrel Hato is Ajax's next shining star to rise from the academy. The Dutch giants have produced some of the greatest players of all time, including Johan Cruyff, and it's more than possible that tall and powerful centre-back Hato will add to that list. He made his debut for his nation during the qualifying matches for Euro 2024, but he did not feature at the major tournament in Germany. Once the path to the World Cup becomes clear, it is likely Hato will start to shine under Ronald Koeman's guidance, with his confidence clear despite being just 18. Most importantly, he can also play at left-back, providing him with some much-needed versatility.

Career Stats So Far Matches 61 Goals 1 Assists 3

2 Desire Doue

France/Rennes

Desire Doue is heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2024, but even if he stays at Rennes, he is in an incredibly strong position to feature in France's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Although he typically acts as a playmaker, his versatility allows him to play deeper in midfield, on either wing or as a forward.

As a dynamic box-to-box playmaker with an eye for goal, he has everything needed in the modern day, including his excellent dribbling and pace. In truth, the Frenchman is a threat from nearly anywhere on the pitch — and, when you consider Antoine Griezmann's international future is not confirmed, Doue might act as the perfect like-for-like replacement.

Career Stats So Far Matches 76 Goals 8 Assists 7

1 Archie Gray

England/Tottenham

Finally, Archie Gray is widely regarded as one of England's most exciting youngsters. In June 2024, he joined Tottenham Hotspur for one of the highest teenager fees ever from Leeds United — just a year after his breakthrough in Yorkshire. Gray came bitterly close to helping his boyhood club secure promotion back to the Premier League, but after losing 1-0 to Southampton, a path to Spurs opened up with Ange Postecoglou as manager.

Related 15 Best U21 English Players in World Football (2024) With Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo, this list of young England talent is stacked.

Gray can play either as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or as an inverted full-back. With Kyle Walker, one of the greatest right-backs of all time, unlikely to feature in North America, there might be space for Gray across the pitch if he continues to improve.

Career Stats So Far Matches 52 Goals 0 Assists 2

Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 10/7/24)