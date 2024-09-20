Key Takeaways Braelon Allen had 14 touches, compared to Breece Hall's 20 in win over Patriots.

Hall remains a fantasy football RB1, despite Allen's emergence.

Allen's efficiency in the run game is notable, showcasing his potential to impact Hall's workload.

Breece Hall NFL Fantasy Football managers, you had better get to know Braelon Allen really well, because he's carved a legitimate role in the New York Jets offense. Allen's involvement in the Jets' offensive gameplan against the New England Patriots proved that he will cap Hall's fantasy potential.

Breece Hall vs. Braelon Allen Week 2 Player Breece Hall Braelon Allen Carries 16 11 Rushing Yards 54 55 Yards Per Carry 3.38 5.0 Targets 5 3 Receptions 4 3 Receiving Yards 29 13 Touchdowns 1 0

Hall is, of course, the RB1, but Allen is becoming more than just a backup running back. Allen adds some size to the Jets backfield, who can do a lot of the same things that Hall can. The biggest difference between the two is that Allen has been far more efficient in the run game than Hall has.

There's still a long way to go for Hall to be dethroned as the RB1, as he's been one of the best running backs in fantasy football . But as Allen's usage continues to increase, there will continue to be concern about Hall's fantasy outlook moving forward.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Current NFL Running Backs There is a new top dog in the latest Top 10 NFL running backs rankings

Braelon Allen's Increased Usage Continues In Week 3

Allen has continued to receive more touches in every start, as he continues to cut into Hall's workload.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In a matter of three weeks, Allen went from two touches in Week 1 to 14 touches in Week 3. These aren't garbage time touches either, as Allen was consistently rotating with Hall. While Hall scored 18.30 fantasy points compared to Allen's 9.80 points in Week 3, Allen received 37.8 % of the touches in the Jets' running back room, compared to Hall's 54%.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Braelon Allen is the youngest player in NFL history to score two scrimmage touchdowns in one game in NFL history. (via Ben Stevens)

Hall is still receiving the bulk of the targets, but Allen is being utilized a lot more in the run game. This especially hurts in standard fantasy formats, where Hall's receiving usage won't be as valuable. Obviously, touchdowns are important in fantasy, and Hall is still the primary running back in the red zone. But if the Jets continue to increase Allen's usage, it's only a matter of time before he becomes a threat in the redzone.

Allen's size could give the Jets another threat inside the 20. He's showcased some of that size of his ability to bully defenders in the run game.

It will be fascinating to see how Allen's usage continues over the course of the season, and how it might impact how Hall is utilized. He was projected as an RB1 in his scouting report , and it's quickly showing on the field.

Breece Hall's Fantasy Outlook Moving Forward Remains Positive

Hall is still a top-five fantasy running back... for now.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, there's not any worries for Hall owners as he continues to produce at a high level in fantasy football. Of course, that can change as the season progresses, but through three weeks, Hall is averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game.

Even with Allen's increased usage, Hall is still seeing the most touches of any Jets running back. With the lack of offensive weapons on the Jets, that likely won't change, even with the emergence of Allen.

The biggest concern right now for Hall is that he isn't receiving the same number of carries that many of the other best running backs are. Through the first two weeks of the season, Hall had the 15th most carries among running backs in the NFL . Based on the data from Week 3, it's unlikely that Hall will consistently see more than 16-18 carries per week like some of the league's best running backs, including Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs .

As long as Hall's target share remains where it's at, his value will remain unaffected. If that begins to dip and his carries remain the same, then fantasy managers can begin to get worried.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.