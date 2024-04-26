Highlights Daizen Maeda is progressing well from injury, potentially returning before the end of the season.

Celtic's title hopes rest on winning their remaining games, including upcoming fixtures against Dundee and Rangers.

Maeda's impact on the team has been significant, having scored 28 goals and provided 15 assists in his 103 games.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has issued an update on Daizen Maeda's injury status with the Japanese forward missing training at Lennoxtown on Friday morning - with the Hoops boss delighted at the progress Maeda is making ahead of a return to the fold.

Maeda has been of huge importance to Rodgers this season, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 32 games from the wing for the Hoops as they aim to secure a third title in as many seasons in the Scottish Premiership. The winger has been out of action in spells owing to ligament injuries, yet it is Maeda’s work rate, speed and pressing ability that has seen him become a hit amongst fans at Parkhead - especially due to his goal after just 21 seconds in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox at the start of the month.

But having been ruled out of last weekend’s clash against Aberdeen and failing to feature the week before against St Mirren, it appears to be a race against time for the Japan international in terms of his fitness - and with the winger not being spotted in Hoops training ahead of their tie against Dundee at the weekend, Rodgers has issued an update on the forward's situation.

Rodgers: "Fingers Crossed Maeda Can Return"

Daizen Maeda looked to be out of action but a return is near

Speaking ahead of the trip to Tayside, Rodgers said that Maeda was making incredible progress despite initially being told that he would be out until the end of the campaign. He said:

“Yeah, I think I mentioned here a few weeks back the information we were given, which was that he was probably going to be out for the remainder of the season, we felt that. But he’s responded so well and had further scans, ultrasound and he’s out on the pitch. You’d think he’s never been away. “I don’t think he’ll be [available] this weekend but he’ll finish off his rehab at the beginning of next week and fingers crossed that he can play some part between now and the end of the season. “It’s fantastic news for us, because he has been consistent and really good for us this season. To have him back and his intensity would be a fantastic boost for us. “I was speaking to our the head of our medical team this morning and he said that in his time here, [Maeda] had never failed to amaze him about his recovery and his overall physicality, so he’s getting nothing from the tendon issue that he felt after the game which is great news. But there are still a few more steps to go through. It will be great news for us.”

Celtic's Scottish Premiership Title Hopes

The Hoops have had a huge boost in recent weeks with Rangers slipping

Celtic have five games left in the Scottish Premiership season, knowing that if they win four of their five games and gain a draw - or three wins and two draws if they can only muster a draw against rivals Rangers in the title race - then the title will be headed back to Celtic Park for the third year in a row.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daizen Maeda has featured in 103 games for Celtic, scoring 28 goals and registering 15 assists

Dundee stand in their way away from home this weekend, before home games against Hearts and Rangers will almost certainly decide their fate heading into the final two games of the season. If they can beat their rivals on home soil on May 11, any points dropped by Rangers in the meantime alongside two Celtic wins will ensure the title is won against their local enemies; though a dream scenario is a long way from completion.

A win over Dundee at the weekend will be a tough test with Rangers having slipped up against the Dens Park outfit 10 days ago, but with the Gers currently in freefall after losing to Ross County in what was a vital game at the top of the table, there is no room for excuses in Celtic's eyes.

Finishing top of the table this season would see the Hoops have recorded 12 of the previous 13 league titles in the top-flight of Scotland, and that period of domination is something that the club hope they can uphold for years to come.

