Highlights Brendan Rodgers faces a major backlash after a video emerged of him calling BBC journalist Jane Lewis a 'good girl'

Feminist groups have urged an apology from the Celtic manager, as they criticised casual sexism embedded in sport.

Rodgers has since spoken to the press, insisting that Lewis was not offended.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is now facing backlash after a video emerged of him calling a female BBC journalist 'good girl'.

Sports reporter Jane Lewis was interviewing the former Leicester City and Liverpool manager following Celtic's 3-1 win against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday. Rodgers appeared to be somewhat irked by her line of questioning and then cut the interview short.

As per BBC News, the Scottish Feminist Network and For Women Scotland groups have urged Rodgers to apologise for his "demeaning" comments.

Rodgers responds to criticism

I find it saddening"

The Celtic manager was speaking after the win – which leaves his team second in the Scottish Premiership, two points behind Rangers – when he was asked to elaborate on his point, having said: "I'm so delighted for the players, because there's a story been written about this group. But we will write our own story."

Lewis asked if he could provide "a bit more insight" into what he meant but was immediately shot down by the 51-year-old. He said: "No, no, you know exactly what I mean."

The journalist continued to press him for more information but a perturbed Rodgers continued to deny her any elaboration. Eventually, he decided he'd have enough, at which point he said:

"Okay. Done? Good girl. Well done. Cheers."

Rodgers has now spoken to the press for the first time since this incident occurred. He said he was “saddened” by the outcry and insisted that he's since spoken to Lewis and confirmed that "she wasn’t offended”.

He explained: “I’ve spoken to Jane and she wasn’t offended. We had a laugh about it. She'll continue to ask me awkward questions, I'm sure. But I see her every week and we have good relations."

He added: “I find it saddening as much as anything else. Because I’m not that type of person”.

Lewis took no offence

Rodges branded "dinosaur"

It's since been reported that Celtic have contacted Lewis, but there was no ill-feeling or offence taken. The journalist has since backed that up, saying: "I don't believe there was any offence meant by Brendan Rodgers - and for my part, there was none taken."

Before that, however, a spokeswoman at For Women Scotland said: “It’s depressing that casual sexism is still embedded in sport." They added: “Women’s achievements are underrated and dismissed, and their professional status undermined. Rodgers owes the reporter an apology.”

While a spokeswoman for the Scottish Feminist Network said: “Rodgers’ throwaway comment encourages other football fans to behave in a similar way.

“It has to stop. Jane Lewis was just doing her job, trying to extract an explanation from Brendan Rodgers on his cryptic comment.

“That the go-to attitude of a manager of a winning team was condescension is quite illuminating but really very depressing in 2024. We thought dinosaurs were extinct.”