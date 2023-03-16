Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers may need a 'fresh start' after a disappointing season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 50-year-old is enduring a difficult spell as Leicester manager and it could be time for a fresh start for both parties.

Leicester City news - Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers was appointed as Leicester manager back in 2019 and has since averaged 1.60 points per game, as per Transfermarkt.

The former Liverpool boss helped guide Leicester to their first ever FA Cup trophy back in the 2020-2021 season, but is struggling to get a tune out of his players this term.

Rodgers is showing no signs of giving up at Leicester and recently reiterated his desire to fight for the club in their efforts to stay in the Premier League.

As reported by the BBC, he said: "As long as the club wants me. You always fight to stay in position. I do my very best and I give my players everything we possibly can."

A section of the Leicester fanbase at the King Power Stadium started to chant for Rodgers to be sacked towards the end of their latest defeat at home to Chelsea, according to The Athletic.

What has Jones said about Rodgers?

Jones has suggested that Leicester and Rodgers may both need fresh starts as their poor season continues.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think everyone has a shelf life. We might have seen Rodgers meeting his moment with Leicester. They've had some real success under him.

"He knew that this side was potentially going stale over a year ago and he started to warn the board about the need to invest and overhaul the squad. They didn't do it to a level that was going to be enough to save them.

"He's stuck through it to try and get them out of trouble and at times there's been signs of them turning a corner.

"Ultimately, the squad doesn't seem strong enough or hungry enough to have done that. I think Leicester need a fresh start and I think Rodgers needs a fresh start as he's a better manager than what we're seeing at the moment."

What's next for Rodgers and Leicester?

With a player like James Maddison, Leicester will always have a chance of getting something from games. The England international has scored nine times and provided five assists in the Premier League this season, as per FBref.

The Foxes now face three sides in the bottom half of the table in their next four games - a potentially crucial few weeks in their fight for survival and Rodgers' attempts to keep his job.

Leicester have now lost four on the bounce in the Premier League, so you'd imagine Rodgers will need to show drastic signs of improvement after the international break.