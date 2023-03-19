Leicester City could ‘go into freefall’ if they sack manager Brendan Rodgers and get their next appointment wrong, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes are enduring a disappointing campaign under the Northern Irishman but relieving him of his duties is certainly not without its risks.

Leicester City news – Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers has guided Leicester to two consecutive fifth-placed finishes in the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Community Shield during his time at the King Power Stadium.

However, the Midlands outfit have struggled over the last 18 months and are firmly involved in a relegation battle at this moment in time.

Rodgers was asked in his latest pre-match press conference if his Leicester players are still fighting and running for him, and he gave a defiant answer.

"I don't think that is in question,” replied the 50-year-old tactician. “The players have given everything and clearly not at the height of our confidence.

"Our objective now is very clear, to ensure we get enough points to stay in the league. There is no tip-toeing around it with 12 games to go. We haven't been consistent enough and have not taken enough points and not been good enough to do that."

What has Jones said about Leicester?

When asked for an update on Rodgers’ situation, Jones told GMS Leicester’s ‘biggest fear right now’ is what the repercussions of hiring the wrong successor would be.

He said: “It feels like we really are at the end of a cycle here under Brendan Rodgers. The problem is, who knows what happens after him, who knows if you can step back up again.

“You could disappear for a while if you get it wrong, and that's Leicester’s biggest fear right now. I think that after Brendan Rodgers, if it's the wrong appointment, they could go into freefall.”

Who could Leicester hire?

Sacking Rodgers would be a big call for the Leicester hierarchy to make, but there are currently some potentially intriguing candidates to replace him out of work.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Frank Lampard, Rafael Benitez, Bruno Lage, and Marcelo Bielsa are unemployed and all have Premier League experience.

Bar Benitez, though, the aforementioned managers have not been able to replicate Rodgers’ success in the English top-flight.

It’s set to be one of the most fiercely contested relegation battles of recent times and deciding whether to stick with Rodgers or not is likely to be debated in the Leicester boardroom over the coming weeks.